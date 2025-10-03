When a husband begins to lose respect for his wife, it becomes more obvious through the things he brings up in a conversation with her. Whether it's making it seem like he doesn't care or saying she's too sensitive, if a husband no longer respects his wife, he'll start saying these things casually.

While there may be something deeper going on with him, it's also important to realize when a relationship becomes unhealthy and is doing more harm than good. It's crucial to try and talk through and resolve any issues of disrespect, especially before they get too out of hand. But sometimes, one partner is already checked out.

If a husband no longer respects his wife, he'll start saying these 11 things casually

1. 'You're overreacting'

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

When a husband tells his wife that she's overreacting, it shows that he doesn't feel as though her feelings are valid and could be aiming to avoid taking responsibility for his actions. There are several consequences that a wife will start to experience after numerous times of being emotionally overlooked and invalidated by her husband, and it's unfortunate.

She will likely start to have difficulties with managing her emotions because she will feel doubtful in herself and be unsure if she should trust what she's feeling. She might have trouble understanding her personal identity, since his reactions to her voicing her feelings will lead to low self-esteem.

Advertisement

2. 'I don't have time for this'

syedfahadghazanfar | Shutterstock

If a husband no longer respects his wife, he'll start saying "I don't have time for this" casually. He's disregarding her feelings and the things that matter to her, dismissing her needs and trying to avoid tough discussions.

While attempting to ignore what his wife has to say could be due to a mental battle, this behavior can also be a form of manipulation or abuse. And, according to experts from BetterHelp, it's "meant to isolate them, hurt them, or punish them." This can include being ignored when they talk about their emotions or using stonewalling, both of which are "meant to frighten [them] and keep them from communicating their valid needs."

Advertisement

3. 'I don't know why you're making a big deal out of this'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

A comment like this shows that a husband no longer wishes to validate his wife's feelings, which can lead to the relationship becoming a space where trust and communication stop.

As parenting and mental health writer Callen Winslow pointed out, "When there is a lack of respect in a relationship, it creates a toxic environment where trust withers and communication breaks down. Partners may feel disregarded, invalidated, or even belittled, leading to resentment and emotional distance. Over time, this may erode the foundation of the relationship, leaving it vulnerable to collapse."

Advertisement

4. 'Whatever, do what you want'

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

If a husband tells his wife "whatever, do what you want," he no longer respects her. A comment like this will make his wife feel as though he doesn't care about her needs and can create a sense of emotional abandonment. While his reasons for saying something like this may be the result of an internal issue, it can start to negatively impact the relationship.

"Resentments can easily develop in relationships, especially when hurt or anger isn't expressed. As a result, we may pull away emotionally, put up walls, or push our partner away with criticism or undermining comments. Unexpressed hurt leads to more disappointment and resentment," explained licensed marriage and family therapist Darlene Lancer.

Advertisement

5. 'You're just being too sensitive'

Svitlana Hulko | Shutterstock

If a husband no longer respects his wife, he'll start saying "You're just being too sensitive" casually. A healthy relationship is one where mutual respect is the core of the foundation, and allows for trust and validation of feelings to thrive.

When a wife is trying to be vulnerable with her husband and he makes comments that dismiss how she's feeling, it only contributes to her feeling invalidated. She likely will no longer feel safe confiding in her husband. There's only so long a relationship without trust and open communication can last before it completely collapses.

Advertisement

6. 'You never used to be like this'

fizkes | Shutterstock

This comment shows that he's not supporting her growth, and instead feels as though who she is becoming is worse than who she was before. It also reveals that he doesn't appreciate her like he used to and he sees no issue in undermining her self-worth.

"A husband who undermines your self-worth through negative comments or dismissive behavior is not valuing you. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and insecurity in the relationship, making you doubt your own worth and abilities," licensed clinical social worker Grady Shumway said.

Advertisement

7. 'I don't care, I'm not involved in that'

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

When a husband starts telling his wife he doesn't care about whatever she's discussing with him, it shows a blatant lack of respect. He seems to have no desire to be invested in the relationship and has a disinterest in the needs of his partner.

The emotional withdrawal that results from this behavior causes each partner to eventually shut down, which impacts their ability to resolve other conflicts they may face. When each partner has to make an effort to resolve issues on their own and it's never a joint effort, the connection between them starts to erode.

Advertisement

8. 'I'll just handle it myself, you never get it right'

Goncharov_Artem | Shutterstock

This kind of comment will certainly make a man's wife feel devalued and like her efforts are overlooked or unappreciated. His comments may be the result of deeper emotional issues he's feeling due to frustration in his relationship.

Perhaps his wife isn't meeting his expectations or his needs aren't being addressed. Either way, he finds it acceptable to berate her in this way. It means he's not invested in the relationship and uses that as an excuse to say this.

Advertisement

9. 'Why do I have to explain everything to you?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

When a husband constantly asks why he has to explain everything to her, it's likely in a negative tone and indicates a loss of respect. He's emotionally detached from the relationship and doesn't hold her opinion to a high standard.

He may have developed these feelings due to a number of reasons. But if he wants to avoid any conflict, feels nervous to take accountability for his actions, or has been feeling undervalued as well, he may be emotionally reactive in his behavior.

Advertisement

10. 'You should just let it go, it's not that important'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

When a husband starts being dismissive towards his wife's emotions by telling her to let it go, he's clearly lacking respect for her. And it could be the result of him feeling emotionally detached from her and the relationship. In order to protect this fear of not wanting to talk through complicated matters, he will get defensive and be disrespectful.

"Emotional detachment does not just happen out of the blue; there is always something behind it. If one or both of the spouses has an inability or fear of talking through the issues in their relationship, then this kind of disconnect will be the likely result," counselor Dr. Dave Currie and author Glen Hoos discussed.

Advertisement

11. 'I don't really care what you think'

Tirachard Kumtanom | Shutterstock

If a husband no longer respects his wife, he'll flat-out say he doesn't care what she thinks in a casual way. Him no longer valuing his wife's input and using this as a way to express his emotional disconnect not only hinders communication but can impact other parts of the dynamic.

"Without respect, trust erodes. Communication breaks down. Resentment builds. It starts with small dismissals but escalates into a dynamic where one or both partners feel unheard, undervalued, or even unsafe," licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Sarah Schewitz pointed out.

If a husband starts saying certain things that are alluding to the lack of respect he has for his wife, both partners should communicate and work through it. And if the issue is something that cannot be resolved, it may be unsafe and unhealthy to stay in that relationship.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.