The happiness you felt in your relationship is quickly fading, and you wonder if you’re content or if you’ve settled for less in a relationship that isn't good enough. While there are many different reasons people choose to stay in a bad relationship, the biggest one is the fear of being alone.

Our culture believes that being alone is bad, and we don't realize that being with the wrong person is worse. If you’re debating whether or not you’re settling for less in your love life, consider these signs it’s time to find a new partner.

Here are the 7 things no self-respecting woman should put up with in a relationship:

1. Hoping things will magically fix themselves instead of seeing real effort

You know you’re unhappy, and yet you don’t do anything to try to fix the relationship. You and your partner are drifting apart, but you convince yourself, saying that you’ve seen worse relationships survive, so why can’t yours?

If you’re waiting for time to take its toll, then you could be waiting forever. Worse yet, you're settling now.

2. Being the one who constantly makes excuses for your partner

If the thought of leaving your partner makes you anxious or guilty, you need to ask yourself if that’s the only reason you’re sticking around. Staying in a relationship out of pity is not healthy or fair to either of you.

Are you constantly making excuses to defend your partner? Standing up for someone you love is one thing, but justifying their shortcomings is another. You know better than anyone what you dream of in a life partner, so hold out for the best and don’t settle for anything less.

3. Staying just because you're afraid of being alone

You’re terrified of being alone and worry about whether or not you’ll find someone else. Here’s the big question: Is the unhappiness you’re currently enduring worth sticking around? Do you want to spend the rest of your life wondering what could have been?

If you’re sticking around with your lover in hopes you may eventually meet someone better, that’s a sure sign you’re settling. Move on and make yourself available.

4. Sacrificing your happiness for the kids

There’s no doubt that children complicate breakups, which is why so many people stay in unhappy relationships to avoid additional confusion. The truth is, your kids aren’t as naive as you may think, and chances are they’re already negatively affected by the way you and your partner treat each other. If you’re only sticking around for them, then yes, you are settling.

5. Feeling trapped by a ring or a promise

So you’ve taken a plunge, and now you’ve got cold feet, or perhaps reality has finally hit, and you see the truth. The truth is, you can’t delay the inevitable forever, so it’s better to end things sooner rather than later. You’re only hanging around because you “promised” that you would.

6. Letting jealousy keep you from moving on

If the only reason you’re still with someone is because you can’t bear the thought of seeing them with someone else, it shows just how madly you’re in love with them. And yet, how badly are they treating you? Rather than worrying about the aftermath, do what’s right for you.

So they may move on. Guess what? So will you!

7. Wanting to be anywhere but with your partner

In most loving relationships, partners can't bear the idea of being away from one another for too long. That said, if you can’t wait to spend time apart, then something must be up. You would rather spend the night with friends or by yourself than be in the company of your significant other.

Still unsure? Ask yourself this: If you could be with anyone in the world, would you choose the person you’re with? If the answer is yes, you’re not settling. If the answer is no, you are. You do have the choice of being with anyone you want, whether you recognize that or not.

Brad Browning is a relationship coach and breakup expert from Vancouver, Canada. He has 10 years of experience working with couples to repair and improve relationships.