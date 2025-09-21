It may be surprising to hear, based on the behavior typically associated with men, but they need romantic relationships more than women do. Men depend on the social and emotional connection with their partner. They can struggle to form strong social bonds with other men, partially due to outdated gender roles. It’s easier to connect with a woman than with one of their male friends.

Some men will take their need for romantic relationships to the next level. They can associate women with love and care, which is positive, but occasionally, they take it too far. Men may become dependent on their partner, expecting her to care for them entirely. Everything in the relationship will seem one-sided, but he will be good at convincing you he's in it for the same reasons, not just to be taken care of. There will be signs, and though they may be subtle, they will be obvious once you pick up on them.

Here are 11 emotionally immature habits of a man who just wants someone to take care of him

1. He takes more than he gives

Alena Darmel from Pexels via Canva

This one may sound obvious, but when an emotionally immature man is seeking a woman to care for him entirely, he will find ways to convince her that things are equal.

For those who find their male partner is looking for constant favors, gifts, and emotional labor but doesn’t receive the same from him, it’s a clear sign he wants her to care for him without doing the same in return. The relationship will always feel one-sided.

Advertisement

2. He relies on others financially

ajr_images from Getty Images via Canva

If he doesn’t have a job, that’s a red flag. Mature men will always find a way to keep themselves employed, even if that means taking a job they don’t exactly want.

Emotionally immature men will rely on their partner to support them entirely. He will rarely contribute financially to their relationship. This is a serious sign that he is just looking for someone to take care of him, not a true relationship.

Advertisement

3. He fails to deliver on promises

Oneinchpunch via Canva

We've all been in a relationship with someone who makes a lot of promises they have no intention of keeping. Emotionally immature men will say what you want to hear, but rarely deliver.

In reality, they want to make promises to string their partner along and convince them to continue supporting them. It’s easy for the person they’re with to excuse this behavior. They fear you will be unhappy if they don’t promise something, even if they have no intention of keeping it.

Advertisement

4. He barely makes an effort

Africa images via Canva

When a man is emotionally immature, he expects a lot of effort from others but isn’t willing to give it back.

He’ll want you to give him everything you can. He’ll expect you to pour yourself into him fully without putting in the same work. He will expect the woman to take care of him while he does very little for her in return.

Advertisement

5. He has trouble with communication

Motortion from Getty Images via Canva

Men in general have a hard time communicating, but when someone is emotionally immature, there is a greater chance that they will fail to communicate with their partner.

Telling his partner how he feels will always be less important to an emotionally immature man who only cares about finding a partner to look after him. He will seek validation from his counterpart, but she will struggle to get the same from him. He wants communication only on his terms, when it benefits him the most.

Advertisement

6. He shuts down when his needs aren’t met

TimeImage via Canva

If a man only cares about his own needs and not those of his partner, he is emotionally immature. When he doesn’t get what he wants, he will shut down.

Emotional immaturity makes it hard for a person to give their all to someone else, and instead, they focus only on themselves. When he’s looking for someone to take care of him, he may not give in to her needs at all, because to him, his needs come first.

Advertisement

7. He is only nice when it benefits him

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo) via Canva

One way for emotionally immature men to keep a woman taking care of them is by being nice when they know it’ll get them somewhere.

Some men will be very sweet when asking for favors or pretend they are willing to be there for their partner when they know they can gain something from it. He will keep her coming back for more by being kind when it matters.

Advertisement

8. He refuses to make his own food

Bongkarngraphic from bongkarngraphic via Canva

Growing up, I remember my grandmother insisting that she make every meal for my grandfather. Not even that, but she would serve him his plate, even at another family member’s home. Wanting to be waited on hand and foot is something a man who only wants someone to care for them expects.

If a man won’t even throw his own meal into the microwave, it’s clear he is only looking for a woman who will take care of him.

Advertisement

9. He doesn’t prioritize anyone else's needs

Khosro via Canva

For someone emotionally immature, they will struggle to find a way to care for the person they’re in a relationship with. It is even more so the case when he is looking to be taken care of.

In a mutually beneficial relationship, each person hears out their partner and does the best they can to give them what they need. Since an emotionally immature man is only thinking of himself, he can’t find it in himself to be a supportive partner.

Advertisement

10. He expects to receive everything he wants

Nicolas Menijes via Canva

An emotionally insecure person will expect their partner to give them everything they want.

These could be physical gifts or emotional support. When he wants something, he needs to have it. He will likely be able to convince his partner to give him everything he needs through emotional manipulation.

Advertisement

11. His affection is conditional

Narith's Images via Canva

Words of affirmation or quality time after a long day can be essential for many women. When they are dating an emotionally immature man who just wants to be cared for, his affection will be on his own terms.

If he isn’t in the mood for affection, he won’t provide it. However, when he wants it, he will demand it.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.