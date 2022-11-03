How To Approach Women At The Gym (Without Being Rude Or Creepy)

By Sarah Jones — Updated on Nov 03, 2022
The gym is a safe haven for a lot of people, men and women alike. It’s a space to work on yourself, learn from a personal trainer, join a fitness class, and try new exercises. Additionally, the gym is a great place to meet people.
Gym goers are usually focused on exercising while listening to music on their headphones, so meeting women at the gym can be a bit more nuanced than in other public places.
Luckily, there are ways to increase your chances of success when you're flirting at the gym.
Follow these 8 tips to be less creepy and more charming when approaching women at the gym.
How to approach women at the gym
1. Give her a genuine compliment.
The most forward way to approach a woman is to give her a heartfelt compliment.
When you take the time to notice something about her and offer something nice to say about it, she will appreciate your sentiment and be more receptive to a conversation.
Ideas for what to compliment on, you can look for anything positive you notice! This could be her training shoes, her great weightlifting form, or her strong effort in class.
2. Join a fitness class.
Joining a fitness class is a great way to not only try something new but meet women as well!
Fitness classes tend to occur on the same days and times weekly, so establishing a routine may help you catch the eye of your crush.
Engaging in small talk prior to class can open the door to seeing if she’d like to go grab a smoothie with you afterwards!
3. Try going without earbuds to seem more approachable.
Many people enjoy listening to music while they work out. As such, it can feel challenging to approach someone when they’re wearing earbuds and can’t hear you.
Try removing your earbuds on occasion so you appear more approachable, and pay attention to those who are also not wearing earbuds.
Earbud-free moments are the best times to start a conversation!
4. Try the "water cooler talk."
If you work in an office, you’ve probably heard of "water cooler talk" where co-workers gather at the water cooler to take a break.
Filling up your water bottle at the fountain is a great opportunity to strike up a conversation with the attractive woman behind you waiting to fill her water bottle too.
5. Offer to be her "spotter."
If you see a woman lifting by herself, offer to be her "spotter" or someone that can assist during a lift if needed.
It can sometimes feel awkward to ask for a spotter if you’re working out by yourself, so offering to be her spotter without her asking will be a welcome relief and an opportunity to engage in conversation!
6. Attend an event or join a challenge put on by the gym.
Gyms will often put on an event or a monthly challenge that members can join. This is a great way to meet women who are interested in the same hobby as you!
You can open the lines of communication by asking how long she has been a member of the gym or by playfully engaging in some friendly competition!
7. Catch her eye with a friendly smile.
There’s no better way to catch a woman’s attention than to give her a smile.
If she smiles back, you have a golden opportunity to engage in a conversation with her later on.
8. Strike up a conversation with her on your way out!
Arguably the best time to speak with someone at the gym is on the way out, as people don’t tend to have their earbuds in on their way to their cars.
Without earbuds, she’ll hear you when you say "hello" and you can offer to walk her to her car.
Especially if it’s late at night and you’ve built some rapport previously, she’ll appreciate the kind gesture!
Use these tips to prepare yourself to engage in conversation with a woman at the gym the next time you are there.
Remember, confidence comes from within!
