If You Feel These 6 Things With You Partner, Psychology Says You've Found Something Extremely Rare

No judgment here. We know flings are fun, deliciously fantastic for the ego, and can even be a source of wicked entertainment between you and your girlfriends.

But sometimes that casual relationship evolves into something more than just pillow talk. However, it's not always clear when you may be holding onto someone truly extraordinary. In that case, we've got the seven obvious signs you've found the kind of connection most people never experience.

If you feel these 6 things with your partner, psychology says you've found something extremely rare:

1. You've stopped wondering if someone better is out there

Let's face it, if you're like us, then you'll never be completely cured of the FOMO caused by missing out on the single life. But if you're with the right person, there comes a time when you would rather hang with them than be with anyone else.

The absence of exploring alternatives or questioning the suitability of one's partner often correlates with higher levels of relationship satisfaction and contentment. One study argued that this contentment stems from a sense of security and belonging within the relationship, where individuals feel loved, understood, and supported.

2. You stopped stalking your exes on social media

We all do it. Why? Well, that's a loaded question with a myriad of answers. All that matters is that you have lost interest, and instead of feeling nostalgic over past lovers, you're completely enjoying the one you're with now.

One study reported that individuals who regularly stalked their ex-partners online experienced higher levels of distress, lingering negative emotions, and less personal growth. Those who avoided checking typically showed greater healing and progress

3. You are each other's support system

One sign that you're committed is when you act as each other's biggest supporters. If you and your partner cheer each other on in both your career and personal lives, then trading keys and sharing above-the-sink-cabinet-space isn't out of reach.

One study followed couples over a year and found that supportive, nurturing behavior encouraged personal growth and self-improvement. When partners face stress together, they strengthen both individual resilience and trust between each other.

4. You're content doing nothing together

The song "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" by The Police was written about a guy looking at a girl and thinking, I need to take this relationship up a notch.

Okay, maybe not, but the sentiment is there. You know you're serious when it doesn't have to be fancy dinners all the time, but hanging out in your pajamas, drinking your coffee of choice. Embrace the mundane.

5. You can drop the mask and just be yourself around them

It's safe to say that you're probably not 100% completely yourself on the first, second, or even third date. But when you're with someone you're serious about, you don't feel like you have to hide your flaws (like your allergy to exercise), or act a certain way (like ordering the food least likely to drip down your chin at dinner).

You'll simply be able to be yourself — hot wing sauce around your mouth and all.

6. You're willing to meet in the middle

If you're willing to give something up in exchange for something your partner wants, and your partner is willing to do the same for you, then that is one big flashing sign that you need to take your relationship to the next level.

Regularly navigating differences through compromise builds a pattern of mutual respect and reinforces trust. Studies consistently show that couples who resolve disagreements through compromise, collaboration, and negotiation report higher levels of satisfaction and deeper emotional connection.

