5 Tiny, No-Doubt-About-It Signs You've Found 'The One'

People say relationships are hard, and they are! But they are not that hard. We've all been in a variety of relationships, and they range from "not so great" to "what was I thinking", to "my God, I learned a lot". Then, when it's finally our time, we find a good one. A good one. The difference between a bad relationship and a healthy one feels like night and day.

Adjusting to a new relationship takes work. Old patterns you had in unhealthy relationships may flare up from time to time, because they are, in fact, habits you've created. Even in the healthiest of relationships doubt and sabotage are not uncommon. However, the more you recognize how your relationship is healthy, the better off you both will be. It can be scary to put yourself out there and open up your heart again after you've been burned. Let me ease your worries just a bit by sharing five ways to know you've found a good one.

Advertisement

Here are 5 surefire signs you've found the one:

1. You like their friends

An ex once said to me, "You don't like my friends, and I don't understand yours." That pretty much summed up our relationship: After all, you are the company you keep. If you don't like their group of friends, chances are you eventually will not care all that much for your partner either. Friends are important, and unlike family, they are the people we get to choose to be around. You don't need to like all the same people, but it's helpful if you at least like some.

Advertisement

2. They follow through

One of the best ways you can tell if someone is trustworthy is if they do what they say they are going to do. Having a person who follows through on what they say is one of the most helpful attributes you can find. Imagine not having to worry or check up on your partner. Ladies, this is called being an adult, so find a person who is one. Your life will thank you for it.

3. They show you they care

If you read The 5 Love Languages, you can learn a lot about the expression affection — I highly recommend it. Not everyone feels and gives love in the same way. Some people show their love through gifts, and others feel loved through affection. Reading this book can help you identify how you feel most loved, and recognize how your partner shows you love. You can have further conversations from there, as long as you recognize that they indeed show you they care in their way.

Advertisement

4. They want you around

One of the Love Languages is Quality Time. While it may not be either of your top Love Languages, time spent together is important. If your lover is OK with you not being around or doesn't make an effort to be around themselves, it may be time to look for someone else. Time together, especially time without friends and family, helps build a bond and a foundation from which your relationship can grow. There will come a time when it is going to be just the two of you more often than not, so you should get to know and enjoy each other now.

bbernard via Shutterstock

Advertisement

5. They are ready

There are some great people out there who are just not ready. Maybe they are focused on their business, health, or healing from a past relationship. Regardless of what they are going through, if a person isn't ready, they aren't ready. This doesn't mean they are a bad person. It just means they are not your person, at least not right now. So many women try to push another person to want what they want. If this is you, try and let them go. They may come back around, and if they don't you've got to believe there is someone better suited for you. Love always comes when you least expect it.

Kelsea Brennan is a life and relationship coach who believes a happy and healthy relationship is one of the greatest gifts you are given.