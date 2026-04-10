Have you ever met a woman who had it all together? She had a job she loved, and seemed to attract every man in the room. You might have felt jealous of her because she was the total package.

Sometimes, we can’t help but envy other people. It’s not the best feeling, but it’s part of life. It can be difficult to navigate these feelings, especially when the person becomes even more impressive as you get to know them. It doesn’t make it easier that every man seems drawn to them. If you’ve felt envy towards a woman before, she likely had some of these traits that wrapped every man around her finger. You likely have some of these qualities, too.

These are 11 enviable traits of women who attract pretty much every man they meet

1. Unwavering confidence

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Have you ever met someone who exuded confidence? They were unapologetically comfortable in their own skin. Even if someone tried to bring them down, they were unshakable. I know that this is a trait I envy. Confidence can make someone seem invincible. Men also find this attribute attractive.

Being comfortable with yourself can be extremely attractive to men. Some people need constant validation in a relationship. Someone proud of who they are may not need their partner to reassure them. An unwavering confidence in themselves can be charming. Most men are drawn to a woman like this.

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2. A sense of purpose

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I don’t know about you, but I’ve had moments where I felt like I wasn’t sure of my purpose. Did I like my job? Was I happy in my relationships? These are questions that made me wonder if I was happy with the direction my life was going. Dealing with these uncertainties can be difficult. Men may not gravitate to a woman who doesn’t have her life together.

When a woman has a sense of purpose, you can tell she stands firm in her life decisions. She likely has a job that she loves. Her friendships are strong and important. She has it all together. It can be attractive to a man seeking stability in his life, and it can be the envy of others who feel they haven’t yet found the meaning of their lives.

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3. Genuine kindness

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When someone is genuinely kind, I feel a pull to them. This type of person can make anyone feel comfortable. You can tell they’re genuine, and they want to make everyone feel included. When you’re spending time with them, it can feel like you’re the only person in the room. They make you feel loved, and it’s real. There’s nothing fake about their niceness.

Most men are attracted to a kindhearted woman. It can make them feel safe and confident in their relationship. This trait is enviable, as their kindness is unwavering. While some of us may have a hard time being nice to people we don’t care for, they find a way to see the best in everyone around them.

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4. A positive energy

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We have all met someone who radiated positive energy. They were not only kind but also uplifting. When something got them down, they were resilient. They bounced back as if nothing had happened. They also found a way to be optimistic in their everyday life. They saw the good in everything and everyone, and believed only good things were coming to them. It’s a trait I know I envy in others. It can also attract pretty much every man they meet.

Life has ups and downs, but staying positive through it all is a special trait. Positive energy can draw people in and give them a more optimistic feeling towards the world around them. This energy can seem contagious, which makes being in a relationship with them special.

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5. A good sense of humor

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Not everyone has a strong sense of humor. Sometimes, people can take things a little too seriously. This can make spending time with them feel difficult. Instead of going with the flow and laughing with the group, they seem uptight. A woman with a naturally good sense of humor may be the envy of a person like this. She not only laughs along with everyone, but she also provides witty quips and jokes of her own.

This can be seriously attractive to men. Having a partner they can joke around with is important. It makes the relationship fun and lighthearted.

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6. Authenticity

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Authentic people are the envy of many. Especially for those who don’t know who they truly are. Some people struggle to find themselves. They’re not sure of their passions or what they’re looking for in a relationship. Someone who stands firm in who they are and is unapologetically themselves likely draws others in. Men can be especially attracted to women like this, and people who don’t know who they are can be incredibly jealous of them.

“Authentic people live by the motto, What you see is what you get. They tell and live their truth even when it is difficult to do so. Whether it's in person or online, authentic people do not pretend to be someone or something they are not in order to fit in or gain the approval of others,” says Kristi Tackett-Newburg, Ph.D., LIMHP, CPC.

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7. Personal style

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I’m a t-shirt and jeans type of girl. I have a style I like on other people, but have never been able to put one together for myself. When you struggle with body image or aren’t sure how to find the perfect clothes for your shape, it can feel impossible to create a personal style for yourself. I know when I see a woman with a unique fashion sense, I feel envy. She always looks put together, which can impress both the men and women around her.

Men might find certain fashion styles attractive. While this is objective, there is no denying that someone who always looks well put together is magnetic. A strong sense of personal style can make a man instantly interested in a woman.

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8. Active listening skills

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There’s something magnetic about someone who listens to every word you say. Anyone can pretend they’re listening, but it takes a special person to take it all in. Sometimes, it can feel like the person we’re having a conversation with doesn’t actually care about us. This can be painful. Someone who actively listens has the opposite effect. They make us feel seen and heard, which can attract men and women alike. They make great romantic partners and platonic friends.

Active listening goes a long way. When a man is having a conversation with a woman who is genuinely interested in what they’re saying, they likely feel important and cared for. Not only that, but it can bring stronger communication skills, which we all need in relationships. This trait is one that many men may seek in a girlfriend or wife.

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9. Emotional intelligence

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Some people let their emotions get the best of them. I know I have struggled with that in the past. It’s not easy to work through our feelings. It can feel overwhelming at times. Some women may struggle with vulnerability. They hold it all in until it feels like they are going to explode. Emotional intelligence helps people keep their cool in relationships. They understand their feelings and can better explain them to their partner. This can be seriously attractive to men.

Women can be stereotyped for saying ‘I’m fine’ when they don’t actually mean it. With emotional intelligence, a woman can process her thoughts and share clearly and maturely. This is important in relationships. While men are attracted to this, women may envy it. Not everyone has this trait, and it can hinder those who struggle.

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10. Independence

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Independence is attractive. It shows that while someone is happy to be in a relationship, they are also comfortable on their own. Some women can be clingy in a relationship. If she has natural independence, she won’t need to seek constant attention. She knows who she is, and she is comfortable on her own. Likely, she views a relationship as a healthy extension of her life, not her entire world.

This trait may also be enviable amongst her friends. Some women need constant attention to feel secure in their relationships. They may look at independent women and wish they could be more like them.

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11. A supportive nature

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Support can mean everything to someone. We all need a person we can turn to when things get tough. In relationships, this is especially important. If your partner can’t provide unconditional support, it can be hard to connect with them. Supportive women not only attract men, but they also become the envy of others. People want a supportive person in their life, and if they don’t have one, they may wish they could be more like the naturally supportive women.

A woman like this provides support to everyone and is a shoulder to cry on when things are difficult. They make great partners and friends. “Sometimes, what you really need is a friendly, compassionate person to talk to and validate what you are feeling. They don't need to offer advice or try to solve your problems—they just need to listen and let you know that they care,” says Elizabeth Scott, PhD.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.