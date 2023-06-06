Do you ever wish that guys would just OPEN UP more? It’s difficult to figure out what someone wants or enjoys if they won’t tell you. No matter how simple their desires may be, if you don’t know what they want, it leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

But have no fear! I’ve compiled a list of 8 things guys like about girls — secret things they may never actually come out and tell you.

You know it’s really not that hard to make us dudes happy. So, here’s a glimpse into the male mind so you can understand how we think and what we enjoy.

If you do these 8 little things, guys will secretly adore you:

1. When you lay your head on his chest

Men enjoy feeling as though they are being protective. Laying your head on his chest, this signifies that you feel safe in his arms.

2. When you text him first

There’s a lot of pressure on guys to be the conversation initiator. However, sometimes he might not know if he’s being too pushy or texting you too much.

Guys like to feel attention, too. So sending him a quick text will let him know that you’re thinking about him. It’s going to brighten his day and spark a good conversation.

3. When you tell him you appreciate him

Although a man should be able to read your feelings from your actions, some guys need a more direct approach. So, tell him how much you value his effort in the relationship.

4. When you play with his hair while he’s driving

I didn’t realize how great this was until a woman I was dating did it to me one day. Reach over and lightly scratch the back of his head. It’s guaranteed to make him smile. But, of course, don’t distract him too much while he’s driving.

5. When you brag about him in public

If he does something special, like an impromptu dinner he arranged for the two of you, then snap a photo of the tablescape and share it. It’s going to show him that you appreciate him and are willing to share your appreciation with the world. Now, some people can go overboard with this so be humbly appreciative and respectful of others.

6. When you listen —​ really listen

Women know better than anyone that really listening isn’t just a passive activity. When you sit down together, keep eye contact and genuinely engage in the conversation. It effectively shows how much you care.

7. When you text him when you’re out with your friends

This is, of course, assuming that you have a guy who is mature enough to understand your need to go out with your friends. So when you are out, text him now and then just saying hello. It’ll make him smile and let him know that you’re thinking about him even when he’s not around.

8. When you're affectionate out of nowhere

You don’t have to jump all over him in public, but small things like taking his hand while you’re walking make a big difference. You can also hug him in line at the grocery store, hook your arm into his when you’re walking down the street, or give him a peck on the cheek while waiting for the movie to start.

Little things go a long way and paying a little extra attention to how much you value him is going to make the guy in your life feel extra special.

James Michael Sama is a relationship expert who writes about dating and relationships. He speaks on the topics of chivalry, romance, and happiness, and has been featured in news segments, talk shows, and mainstream radio.

This article was originally published at James M Sama. Reprinted with permission from the author.