Relationships today come with more expectations, more distractions, and more outside opinions than ever before. But many couples are finding that some old-school values still lead to stronger relationships than a purely modern approach to love.

Simple habits like slowing down, communicating clearly, and making each other feel appreciated may seem small, yet they create lasting bonds and stability within the relationship. Couples who practice these traditional relationship behaviors continually build trust in ways that feel supportive and hard to replace.

Couples with these 12 old-school values have stronger relationships than those with a more modern approach to love:

1. They write thoughtful notes or letters to each other

Cardlrin / Shutterstock

What's more romantic than writing letters to one another? Choosing to invest your heart and energy into your relationship is commendable and rewarding.

Marriage and family therapist Kathy McCoy explains that writing letters can help restore hope and healing in your relationship. It can also help clarify emotions and identify problematic areas in your relationship.

According to McCoy, "Your letter or letters can stay with you for further reading, reflection, and discussion. They can remind you of your struggles and your triumphs as a couple."

Advertisement

2. They give small but meaningful gifts

Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock

People love to know that they're important to someone and that the person they love values them right back. What better way to make that clear than with a small, considerate gift?

Maybe your partner enjoys a specific restaurant, and you surprise them by getting their go-to order. Or, maybe you have an inside joke, and you purchase them a gift reminiscent of that.

Buying these thoughtful gifts doesn't take much effort, but it does make a difference. It shows that you listen and care about what your partner has to say, and that you're willing to go out of your way to put a smile on their face.

Advertisement

3. They put their phones away when they're together

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

Technology is addictive and can quickly consume our time. But if you want to keep a relationship strong, you need to get better at managing your use.

When you're spending time together, whether it's eating dinner or watching a movie together, put away your phone. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute recommends limiting your screen time to two hours a day or less. While it may not be entirely possible to cut down that much, at least put your phone away when spending quality time together.

Advertisement

4. They stay open and emotionally vulnerable with each other

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Never shy away from difficult emotions. Your relationship certainly benefits from it. Sharing vulnerable feelings helps partners feel more comfortable supporting each other, which builds a sense of shared strength and a deeper bond, according to studies cited in Psychology Today and this NCBI study.

But how can couples practice it? Rusnak explains that sharing your feelings, showing casual physical intimacy (hand-holding or hugs), talking about past trauma, and expressing needs could be a great place to start.

Advertisement

5. They spend time outside together

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

Don't underestimate the importance of going outside. Studies show that simply being near green space lowers stress, anxiety, and depression. It's an old-fashioned relationship habit that will bring you closer together, all while having some relaxing fun.

Being outside together means you don't need to destress alone; rather, it can be an enjoyable experience you both benefit from.

Advertisement

6. They take time to build emotional connection before physical intimacy

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

Physical intimacy can be important in a relationship, but jumping into something physical too quickly might not be the best decision.

One study of more than 10,000 unmarried couples found that those who waited to become physically intimate tended to be more satisfied with their relationships, had better communication, and felt more stable than couples who rushed into bed together early on in the relationship.

Don't feel pressured to take the next step if you're not completely comfortable with it. Keep things old-fashioned by taking your time and building a stronger bond with each other first.

Advertisement

7. They share responsibilities at home

Pressmaster / Shutterstock

Couples who do chores together stay together. According to a study published in ScienceDaily, when wives are happy with the division of household labor, both partners tend to be happier and more satisfied in their relationship.

If you don't know where to start with divvying up the chore list, figure out your schedule. Find times when you're both free and work from there. Wash dishes together or do laundry side by side. Small actions like these can really make a difference.

Advertisement

8. They call each other instead of relying only on texts

fizkes / Shutterstock

Texting is a convenience many people over-indulge in, and while there's nothing wrong with texting, calling each other over the phone for a one-on-one voice conversation is an "old-fashioned" habit couples should get into.

One study published in American Psychologist found that voice calling was more effective at helping people read people's emotions more easily. So, calling your partner more often is a great idea, as it allows you to express your love and adoration and helps you get your point across better.

Advertisement

9. They make an effort to look and feel their best around each other

Maria Markevich / Shutterstock

What you wear can affect how you feel psychologically. Researchers call this “enclothed cognition,” which is why dressing with intention still matters, even if you've been with your partner for years.

Putting on a nice outfit instead of staying in pajamas can change your mood, energy, and mindset. In relationships, that extra effort helps you feel more confident, engaged, and often, much closer and more attracted to your partner in the process.

Advertisement

10. They practice everyday acts of courtesy

HD92 / Shutterstock

Some say that chivalry is dead, and most people would probably agree. The long-standing practice of paying for dates or holding the door open is seen far less often than it used to be. And while being a chivalrous gentleman is considered "old-fashioned," there's a reason why it worked so well for so long: women like kind, caring, and protective men.

Casey J. DeBuse, Ph.D., explained that when looking for long-term commitment, women preferred men who were either nice guys or heroes (men who are dominant, attractive, and supportive). Even though most relationships have grown past outdated gender roles and norms, there's nothing wrong with being a little chivalrous every now and then.

Advertisement

11. They are clear about their intentions

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Don't string your partner along. Instead, be clear about your intentions. Be distinct about how you're feeling and where you want the relationship to go in the future. Research from the Journal of Family Psychology found that couples who are more intentional and upfront about their relationship expectations tend to report stronger commitment and stability over time.

It also avoids awkward misunderstandings and miscommunications. Being up front and authentic from the beginning will help you and your relationship down the road.

Advertisement

12. They consistently put effort into the relationship

NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

People want to be in a relationship where their partner goes the extra mile. Whether it's going on a date, trying something new as a couple, or simply making sure the dishes are done, a little bit goes a long way.

Putting in effort shows you care about your partner and are willing to go all out just to convey that to them. And that right there is what keeps a relationship alive.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.