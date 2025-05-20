When someone says they've never loved anyone in the way that they love you, it's easy to be skeptical. You might think of all of the life experiences they've told you about and wonder how true that statement could be, because surely they loved other people in their past very deeply. You want to believe, but deep inside, you have a seed of doubt that makes you uncertain.

Words without action mean nothing, and love is definitely an action word. When a person is truly experiencing new depths of love for you, it will manifest in how they treat you, how they view you, and in the way they speak to you. There are some obvious clues you can look for to confirm that someone really does love you in a way they've never loved anyone before.

Here are 11 clues someone loves you in a way they’ve never loved anyone before, according to psychology

1. They always prioritize you

A person who loves you like they have never loved before will make you their top priority in their life. They will put your needs and happiness above their own because making you happy makes them happy. It won't feel like an obligation, but rather a privilege to serve the love of their life because it's something they genuinely enjoy doing.

They will always consider your feelings and never place you in situations that make you uncomfortable. The person who loves you in a way they've never loved anyone before makes sure you're okay first because you are the most important person in their life. You won't be put on the back burner or left behind because they want you by their side through every experience.

2. They make you feel emotionally safe

A person who makes it safe for you to share your emotions and be vulnerable just might be your greatest love ever. They don't judge, but they are interested in getting to know the deepest parts of you so they know how best to treat you. They have a vested interest in supporting you, even when you make it difficult, because when you're at your best, so are they.

They’re also vulnerable with you, sharing thoughts or feelings that they've never shared with anyone. They let you see them fully, flaws and all. They share their deepest regrets and biggest dreams with you and open up about things they’ve kept buried. They trust you with their rawest truths, including the things that scare or shame them.

3. They remember the little things

I remember a guy asking about the bracelet I had on. I told him it was a Pandora and we went through all of the charms I had collected and their meaning. In that moment, he learned my zodiac sign, my favorite colors, and what was important to me. He later bought additional charms based on those things and put a huge smile on my face.

A person who takes note of the little things you inadvertently share with them, like your favorite snack, a movie you love, the sentimental reason behind a song you listen to, or a childhood story, is a person who likely loves you like they've never loved before. They are actively listening and observing because they are extremely interested in everything about you.

4. They are consistent

A person who genuinely believes that you are the person they love more than they have ever loved will show up in good times and bad ones. They are there to celebrate your wins, but won't disappear when the road gets rocky. They will go through the rough times with you, helping you navigate them and come out on the other side better than ever.

Whether it's physically, mentally, or emotionally, this person will be there for you through thick and thin. They see your problems as their problems and won't run from them. They've created an expectation that you can rely on them and never want to let you down.

5. They look at you like you're magic

If you are with someone whose gaze softens when they look at you, they might see you as a magical being sent to make their life better than ever before. There’s a depth, a warmth, in their eyes, and it makes you feel like they’re amazed you exist. That look isn't fleeting. It's constant, and you can feel the admiration flowing from them to you.

They become a better version of themselves, and you didn't have to ask or beg them to do it. Loving you inspires them to rise, reflect, and evolve in ways they never have before. They want to be a better man or woman because of you. They believe that you deserve the best, and they will do everything in their power to give it to you.

6. They challenge you in a kind way

A person who sees you as the love of their life will call you out when you are wrong, but they do it in the most gentle and kind way. They want you to grow and become your best self, but they will never try to change your essence because they love who you are.

They will support your dreams and push you forward with love and tenderness. They are also super gentle with your pain. They don’t dismiss it, ignore it, or try to fix your hurt right away, as they are comfortable sitting in it with you. They listen to you, hold space for you, and experience your pain with you as if it were their own.

7. They are proud to love you

A person who loves you deeply won't want to hide you. They will want you front and center and will proudly express how important you are to them. Even if they are around people who might not understand the depth of their love for you, they will be undeterred. No one can influence them to love you any less.

That loving partner will introduce you warmly to friends, family, and colleagues. They will talk about you with pride, even when you are not around to hear it, and their love is not performative. They’re genuinely proud to be with you and want to scream it from the rooftops so the world knows that you are theirs.

8. They feel like home

Our homes are usually where we feel most comfortable and secure, a place of peace where we can shut out the world around us and recover from societal pressures. A person who loves you more than they've loved before will give you that same feeling. It won't matter where you are physically because as long as you're with them, your heart and spirit are at ease.

They become your emotional anchor, and their presence alone brings you peace and security. No matter what chaos and drama show up, as long as you are with them, you know everything will be okay. They are your home away from home.

9. They are scared of losing you

Imagine walking around with a priceless diamond in your pocket. You get home and find that somewhere along the way, it fell out. You are going to retrace your steps methodically, hopeful that you can recover what was lost. If you can't, you are left devastated. That's the exact feeling that the person who loves you in a deeper way than they have loved anyone else feels when they think about losing you.

And that fear is not based on possessiveness, a need to control you, or an unhealthy attachment. They know your worth and what you mean to them. It's obvious that if you were to walk out of their life, they would experience a heartbreak unlike any they've gone through. They never want you to be the one that got away.

10. Their love is not scripted

Most people have a fantasy in their mind about how love is supposed to go. Whenever it deviates from the plan, they are ready to throw in the towel and try again. But the person who sees you as 'the one' is open to wherever the romance takes them. They don't feel the need to adhere to any rules and are just there to enjoy the ride.

This kind of love doesn't feel recycled or performative. It feels spontaneous, raw, and personal. It's like it's being written just for you because it is unlike anything either of you has experienced in the past. People who are truly in love are willing to work through things that they would have walked away from any other time.

11. They love you in your language

I once broke up with someone because they were not meeting my needs, and they had such a hard time understanding why. They were romantic, caring, and on paper, a great partner. The problem was that they didn't love me in the way that I needed to be loved. What good is being loved if the person doing it ignores your preferences and gives you what they would want instead?

Whether your love language is words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service, or receiving gifts, a mate who takes the time to learn how you need to be loved and meet you there is someone you should hold on to. They love you so much that they have chosen to be intentional about it, even if it's not their natural style.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that delivers informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.