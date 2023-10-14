The Best Time Of Day To Fall In Love, According To Your Animal Sign

You know how everyone always talks about their biological clock? Turns out, we actually do have one.

Our bodies are chock full of hormones and depending on the time of day, these hormones are either working hard or sleeping on the job. It all goes by your circadian cycle (body clock).

The body clock dictates what time of day we’re sleepy, moody, hungry, and even when the best time to fall in love is! Yes, you read that right. You can now determine how to find love and what time to set your alarm so you don’t miss the opportunity to fall head over heels in love.

Dr. Michael J. Breus, a chronobiologist (which is a fancy word for someone who studies circadian cycles) discovered that the attraction hormone is awake and ready to work most during ovulation. Go figure!

To make it easier to figure out YOUR best time, Breus designed a series of "chronotypes" that group people into categories that have similar cycles. To make it interesting, they’re actually named after animals.

According to his test results and research:

WOLF

Four Key Personality Traits: Impulsivity, pessimism, creativity, moodiness

Impulsivity, pessimism, creativity, moodiness Four Key Behaviors: Taking risks, prioritizing pleasure, seeking novelty, reacting with emotional intensity

Taking risks, prioritizing pleasure, seeking novelty, reacting with emotional intensity Sleep/Alertness Pattern: Wolves have difficulty waking up before 9 AM (They do it, but they’re not happy about it), are groggy until midday, and don’t feel tired until midnight or later.

Wolves have difficulty waking up before 9 AM (They do it, but they’re not happy about it), are groggy until midday, and don’t feel tired until midnight or later. Most alert: 7 PM

7 PM Most productive: late morning and late evening

late morning and late evening Naps: Tempting, but if a Wolf sleeps during the day, he won’t fall asleep at night. It’s just not worth it.

Tempting, but if a Wolf sleeps during the day, he won’t fall asleep at night. It’s just not worth it. Best Time to Fall In Love: Late evening!

LION

Four Key Personality Traits: Conscientiousness, stability, practicality, optimism

Conscientiousness, stability, practicality, optimism Four Key Behaviors: Overachieving, prioritizing health and fitness, seeking positive interactions, strategizing

Overachieving, prioritizing health and fitness, seeking positive interactions, strategizing Sleep/Alertness Pattern: Lions wake up bright-eyed at dawn or earlier, start to feel tired in the late afternoon, and fall asleep easily.

Lions wake up bright-eyed at dawn or earlier, start to feel tired in the late afternoon, and fall asleep easily. Most alert: noon

noon Most productive: morning

morning Naps: Lions hardly ever nap. They’d rather be doing something useful.

Lions hardly ever nap. They’d rather be doing something useful. Best Time To Fall In Love: Morning time!

BEAR

Four Key Personality Traits: Cautiousness, extroversion, friendly and easy to talk to, open-minded

Cautiousness, extroversion, friendly and easy to talk to, open-minded Four Key Behaviors: Avoiding conflict, aspiring to be healthy, prioritizing happiness, taking comfort in the familiar

Avoiding conflict, aspiring to be healthy, prioritizing happiness, taking comfort in the familiar Sleep/Alertness Pattern: Bears wake up in a daze after hitting the snooze button once or twice, start to feel tired by mid-to-late evening, and sleep deeply but not as long as they’d like.

Bears wake up in a daze after hitting the snooze button once or twice, start to feel tired by mid-to-late evening, and sleep deeply but not as long as they’d like. Most alert: mid-morning into early afternoon

mid-morning into early afternoon Most productive: late morning

late morning Naps: Bears catch extra hours on the weekends, on the couch

Bears catch extra hours on the weekends, on the couch Best Time To Fall In Love: Mid-afternoon to early evening!

DOLPHIN

Four Key Personality Traits: Cautiousness, introversion, neuroticism, intelligence

Cautiousness, introversion, neuroticism, intelligence Four Key Behaviors: Avoiding risky situations, striving for perfection, obsessive-compulsive tendencies, fixating on details

Avoiding risky situations, striving for perfection, obsessive-compulsive tendencies, fixating on details Sleep/Alertness Pattern: Dolphins usually wake up feeling unrefreshed and are tired until late in the evening, when they suddenly hit their stride.

Dolphins usually wake up feeling unrefreshed and are tired until late in the evening, when they suddenly hit their stride. Most alert: late at night

late at night Most productive: in spurts throughout the day

in spurts throughout the day Naps: They try to nap to catch up on sleep but can’t quite make it happen.

They try to nap to catch up on sleep but can’t quite make it happen. Best Time To Fall In Love: Afternoon to evening time!

To find out what your chronotype is, you can take the quiz and find out more information about your category. So go forth, my friends, and find the time to fall in love.

Liza Walter is a freelance writer who has appeared in HuffPost, BRIDES, Bust Magazine, Ravishly, and more.