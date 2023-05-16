By Besski Livius

We all love and miss our partners, and telling them that is a great way to express affection, but not the only way. After a while, “I love you” and “I miss you” get quite old and lose their meaning.

The good news is that you’re not limited to only these two expressions of love and affection. There are a lot more fun and romantic compliments for a woman that tells her how much she means to you.

Below, I’m going to share with you ten romantic compliments for women that will turn you into a prince charming.

These are authentic and should come from your heart. After all, the key to giving a woman a compliment that isn't cheesy is to speak for yourself. The most romantic compliments are the ones you truly, deeply mean.

Here are 10 authentic phrases to instantly romance a woman:

1. I can’t stop thinking of you

One thing I love to do sometimes when talking on Skype is to make that face of defeat and say “Okaaay, I admit, I pretty much can’t stop thinking of you, most of the time.”

This might be the only moment in our entire one-hour conversation when I would express my affection toward her. But because it was such a cute and sweet way of letting her know how much I miss her, she needs no more. I don’t need to tell her that love her and that I miss her 5 times. This one little line is more than enough.

You can also turn it into a text and say something along the lines of “What did you do to me!?! I just can’t stop thinking of you!"

2. You turn me on so much

Telling your girlfriend that she “turns you on so much” with a warm voice and looking into her eyes, could be the best compliment she could ever get.

Especially if you could give a reason for “when” or “why” she turns you on, that would get her even more excited.

So you could say “You turn me on so much when you look at me like that!” or “You turn on so much with this dress that you’re wearing right now!”

While she may be beautiful, romantic compliments are often about so much more. Compliments for women (or anyone you love, really) that aren't based on physical appearance can be the most important ones.

3. You make me feel like a man

By telling her how she makes you feel like a man, you’re acknowledging her femininity and making her feel like she’s doing a good job being your woman.

I bet you’d love to hear her tell you, “You make me feel like a woman!” And so will she.

4. How did I get so lucky!? (to have you in my life)

You can’t imagine how GOOD it feels to hear that from the person you love most. It’s such a beautiful way to acknowledge how much she means to you and to make her feel special.

So go ahead and use it. And use it more often. Every time she does something nice for you, say “Wow, how did I get so lucky!?”

When you are in public and she says something nice about you, say “How did I get so lucky!?” When you’re having fun together and enjoying each other’s presence say “How did I get so lucky!?”

You’ll make her feel loved and appreciated. And she’ll love you for that!

5. You drive me crazy! (in a good way!)

Said with the right tone, this means that she just makes you crazy about her. She just makes you feel in love and alive. And if that’s true, go ahead and tell her that.

You’ll tell her that you love her tomorrow. Today, tell her that “she just drives you crazy!”.

6. You’re just adorable

Isn’t this the sweetest compliment you could ever make to a woman? I think it is. And she’ll think so too. So don’t be shy to use it.

And, of course, use it when appropriate, like when she has that shy smile on her face, or when she’s prepared something cute for you, or when she’s put some thought into how she looks. Make her feel like a princess with this compliment.

7. Nobody makes me happier than you

With this compliment, you're comparing her to your previous girlfriends and putting her way above them. And the truth is that women are very competitive amongst themselves, so if you tell her that she’s the best woman ever for you, that’s a BIG compliment.

Trust me on that.

8. Aren’t you the sweetest?

This is another little way to make her feel special. It’s super simple and extremely touching when used at the right time and with a warm and caring voice tone.

Just like the “How did I get so lucky?!”, you can use this one more often and remind her of how much you appreciate her.

9. God, you’re just perfect

For special occasions, you can make a big exclamation and tell her “God! You’re just perfect!” Thus letting her know that whatever she’s just done has had a huge effect on you.

And like the amazing guy that you are, you know how to appreciate a good woman.

But (this is important) don’t use this too often, or she might take it too seriously.

10. Come on, stop being so cute

And lastly, this is one of my favorite ways to tease and compliment her at the same time. It’s a fun, playful way of spontaneously adding some affection into an otherwise normal conversation.

So this is it. Now you’re armed with 10 amazing phrases to tell your honey bee and make her feel loved and special. Read them again, commit them to memory, and when the time is right tell her what she’s been dying to hear for so long.

And guess what? She’ll love you for it.

Warning! One thing must be clear. As much as we want to make our partner feel loved, we mustn’t overdo it.

Because yes, it’s possible to overdo it and tread into cheesy territory.

Affection is like food. If you feed her too much the stomach will start hurting. If you shower her with too much affection she’ll take it for granted, and she’ll enjoy it less, instead of more.

Therefore go make her happy, but don’t get too carried away.​

Besski Livius is a freelance writer, editor, and former contributor to The Good Men Project.