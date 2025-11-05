The Art Of Weird Love: 5 Weird Things Couples Do When They're Actually Perfect For Each Other

Usually, Reddit is where I go for my daily dose of hilarious and often inappropriate memes. But recently, I fell down a thread on where couples shared the weirdest, cutest things that made them fall in love — and honestly, it was one big love-fest. The kind that makes you believe in love again, even if it's wrapped up in nerdy X-Men references and late-night snack runs.

In a world where love can turn from sweet to chaotic in sixty seconds, it's nice to be reminded that the best relationships are the ones that lean into the weirdness. These little quirks — the stuff that wouldn't make sense to anyone else — are often what make two people fit together perfectly. So here they are: five weird things couples do when they're in love.

Here are 5 weird things couples do when they're actually perfect for each other:

1. He gets lost thinking about Wolverine

"Before we married, my husband and I were on a long car trip when I glanced over to see him smiling to himself. My heart melted thinking about how he was so happy to be there with me. Hoping for a romantic moment, I asked him: 'What are you thinking about?' His answer: 'Wolverine.'"

What's better than a nerd? A nerd in love with Wolverine.

2. He makes tiny noises when he falls asleep

"He makes cute little noises of contentment when he's trying to fall asleep. Also, if he hears me get up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, he will wait until I get back, then grab me in a huge hug as soon as I lay down."

There is something so endearing about a sleepy hug and noises of contentment. It's like even subconsciously, they're deeply happy and in love. (Okay, now I'm dying from cuteness overload. I have to go punch something.)

3. He gave her a peanut butter day

"I am a huge peanut butter fan, and our youngest son had a life-threatening allergy to peanuts. Because of how extremely sensitive our son was, we had to remove all traces of all peanuts and tree nuts from our home, and we never dared to eat peanuts or tree nuts outside the home for fear of bringing traces home and causing another severe reaction."

"For Valentine's Day one year, my husband gave me a plastic disposable poncho, plastic gloves, a travel toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, and a ton of peanut butter candy so I could go outside and eat all the peanut butter candy, clean up, throw everything away, and not worry about exposing our son. It probably sounds really ridiculous, but it was really thoughtful and sweet."

This might be one of the most thoughtful things I've ever heard of anyone doing, and it just proves that the best gifts are the simplest. So, husband, if you read this, I'd like a night alone with Law & Order and a bag of Doritos.

4. She blocks the morning light with a pillow

"My wife wakes up before me in the morning, so she always throws a pillow on my head when she gets up so the lights don't bother me."

One person's kind gesture is another person's attempted homicide. Can I get an "awwww"?

5. He invents dances for their TV shows

"Hubby and I watch just a couple of television shows regularly, and he has created a silly, unique dance for the opening theme song for each one, which he performs without fail each time they come on. My job is to pretend to be horrified by the behavior, but in truth, I find it utterly charming. He's been doing this kind of thing for almost all of our 30 years together."

The best thing about this story is how this couple is in cahoots to make the other person happy. More marriages could use some goofy conspiracies. And congratulations on 30 years. That is amazing!

