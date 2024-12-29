Most long-term couples have logged enough time together to really let loose — and the results are adorably weird sometimes. You’ll probably relate to these eyebrow-raisers because you've done them a time or two, or perhaps you're habitually adorable and weird with your spouse.

Your adorable weirdness shines more when you are around single friends. They see the two of you and wonder if you might have lost all sense of social decorum or possibly mind-melded to become a hybrid human whose behavior is worthy of an animated series.

Advertisement

Here are 5 adorably weird things great couples do that raise eyebrows from others

1. They text each other from the other room

"Are there any pretzels left?" You don’t know if the pretzel stockpile is depleted or not— but you will know as soon as you shoot your kitchen-bound partner a text requesting an update on the current pretzel quantity status.

You also need to know if there's any milk left in the fridge, even though it's fifteen steps from where you're sitting on the couch. Your attention must be kept with your eyes glued to the T.V. If your spouse loves you, they'll understand.

2. They forget each other’s first names

SeventyFour via Shutterstock

Advertisement

To you, your spouse is Pookie Bear, Baby, or Honey Bunny. So when someone suddenly asks you about "Adam," you might have to think for a minute. When you use these mushy nicknames over and over, they become real — and the best is when they're too strange to even tell your friends. The funnier and weirder you can make the nicknames, the better.

Relationship coach Lisa Hawkins explained how "pet names are a sign of happiness in relationships shown by their widespread use over the centuries. You're never too old to hear sweet adoring pet names. They may even keep the passion and positive tension in your relationship alive. Pet names are like secret codes to elicit desire when no one else knows what they mean."

“Don’t ask how we got these nicknames, but we refer to each other as Boog and Wein,” says one 29-year-old reader. “They sound gross, but they really are terms of endearment!”

Advertisement

3. They groom each other

Gone are the days of spending hours perfectly prepping yourselves before a date. A study in the Journal of Current Psychology suggests that perhaps you shave their neck hair, or maybe they help spread sunscreen on your back (and give you a quick skin cancer screening while they are at it).

We know it gets much worse than that, so we're just going to leave our examples on the less gross side for now. You know it's love when you've seen each other's body fluids.

4. They go to the bathroom with the door open

Whenever you hear a loud jet stream of liquid hitting the toilet bowl, you know you're going to look up and see your sweetie smiling back through the door they have left ajar. Next level: Some couples even go No. 2 while their significant other polishes their pearly whites at the sink.

Advertisement

5. They shower together — and only to wash

“There comes a point where you get in a shower together simply to save time or water,” says one 27-year-old reader. “It’s not about anything other than utility.”

Jillian Kramer is a freelance writer who focuses on relationships and love advice, and women's health and wellness.

Advertisement