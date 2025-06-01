When we first meet a man, we're all on our best behavior. However, as time goes on, we may become somewhat comfortable, and a lot begins to change. A 2012 study explained that heightened emotions and arousal often characterize the initial 'honeymoon' phase. At the same time, comfort and security can lead to a sense of familiarity, which in turn can result in a decline in the intensity of these feelings.

While we may eat dinner without full hair and makeup, some unpleasant things might emerge, potentially frightening him away — unless he's truly into you. "A woman that can burp, fart, or go to the bathroom in front of me isn't necessarily something I love, but what it does show me is there is a wonderful comfort level between us that we don't have to hide some of our more embarrassing or personal habits from each other," said one man.

Now, we know that women care a lot about what men think, but how do the guys feel about your "gross" habits? Here are the not-so-flattering things women do that men like. And in the meantime, be who you are. They can handle it.

Here are 7 'unladylike' behaviors that secretly drive men wild, according to psychology:

1. Letting one rip

"When a woman farts, I love it because it means they are comfortable enough to do that and will probably do a lot more."

2. Getting sweaty

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

"With the right person, the pheromones can be hot, but this can also be the opposite with the wrong person." Evolutionary psychology research suggests that olfactory cues, including sweat, may have played a role in mate selection, as individuals may have been attracted to those with scents indicating health or compatibility.

3. Actually eating like you're hungry

"I love to watch her eat. So many girls think they are supposed to only eat grilled fish or a salad. When a girl is pigging out on wings with me and getting messy, I love it."

4. Burping without shame

"She's comfortable. That's hot. Plus, then she can't judge me when I do it too." There's no widespread research specifically addressing why men might be attracted to women burping, and it's not a recognized aspect of human sexuality. Some people may find the act of burping, especially in a social context, to be a unique or unconventional aspect of a person's personality, which can be attractive.

5. Getting weirdly into his grooming

"An ex-girlfriend liked to scrape the wax out of my ears and pop my blackheads. It was gross, but lovely and affectionate at the same time." According to one study, the pleasure derived from this activity likely stems from a combination of factors related to sensory stimulation, a sense of cleanliness, and potentially even a primal connection to the body.

6. Waking up with morning breath

Lucky Business / Shutterstock

"I'm not turned off by morning breath. I'm horrified by my own, but I'm totally okay with popping in a Listerine tab or sneaking out to brush my teeth before going in for some sweet AM kissing action. It's possible that I like morning intimacy enough to accept a mild amount of halitosis as a casualty of war."

7. Pimple popping like it's your job

"Thanks to the YouTube stardom of Dr. Pimple Popper, my wife, who will send a whole meal back if you even joke that you saw a hair in it, is now obsessed with my pimples. She swoons over every bump on my skin, blackhead, or ingrown hair and forces me to sit still while she attacks each blemish with amateurish glee. Who knew back in my teenage acne days that my skin problems would one day actually be seen as a plus for the ladies?"

