The Art Of Building A Great Marriage: 9 Basic Habits Every Husband Should Master

I didn't get the How to be a Husband manual when I got married — it must not have been available on Amazon that year. The only manual I had was the one I put together, watching my mom and dad navigate their relationship. I learned some good practices, and some not-so-good ones, but even with everything I learned by watching, there was a whole lot more that was never taught.

So, if I had to boil it all down and pass along some marriage wisdom, the things I would have wanted someone to tell me before I tied the knot, I would pass along these ten nuggets of husband-ness. I hope they're helpful.

Here are 9 basic habits every husband should master for a great marriage:

1. Encourage your wife

Do you know what your wife's dreams are? Do you care? You should. She needs you to support her in her life. She doesn't want to be thought of as a second-class citizen.

When you find out what she cares about, encourage her to go do it. If she feels like you won't let her, she'll end up resenting you down the road, and no one likes resentful people.

2. Become the spiritual leader of your home

Your wife needs you to be the spiritual leader. The old "if you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything" saying is true. If you don't lead your wife in spiritual situations, she might try to lead you, and this can cause pressure in your marriage.

In one study examining couples' interactions during high-conflict discussions, young couples with higher levels of spiritual intimacy maintained greater respect during arguments and demonstrated more positive interactions overall. When you take the initiative to establish spiritual connection and shared values, you create the emotional safety, direction, and respect that sustains your marriage through life's inevitable challenges.

3. Have healthy, encouraging male friendships

No more hanging out with guys who badmouth their wives. You don't need that. Find guys who love their wives and can encourage you to keep getting better as a husband, and as a man.

Male friendships often fail to prepare men for healthy relationships because they tend to be activity-oriented instead of being emotionally intimate. Research has found that this is because men rarely communicate openly about their feelings, expectations, and needs with each other, which means these interactions don't develop the skills men need for engaged partnerships.

4. Speak kindly of your wife to her

Find something your wife does well and point it out. Then, make a big deal of it! Even if it's just vacuuming the house. Tell her you appreciate it.

Research shows that on days when one partner reported feeling more appreciated, they tended to appreciate their partner more the next day, and couples who had ongoing reciprocal appreciation were less likely to break up over the following nine months. Highly appreciative couples also demonstrated their value through body language and active listening making it clear they are genuinely digesting what their spouse says and value their opinion.

5. Speak kindly of your wife to others

No more badmouthing your spouse to your friends. The adage works: "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all."

First, your casual friends may not really care about your marriage. They could be either jealous of you or selfish. They could want you to hang out more often, so they may play up the "problems" that you tell them about. Second, there is no honor in airing your dirty laundry outside your marriage. Don't do it.

6. Help out around the house without complaining

I've written about this on traditional love — some things are simply part of life (i.e., taking out the trash, cleaning up the shower when it gets that black-and-pink mold in it, etc.) These are chores we just have to do. It's not even about showing love. It's taking responsibility.

Since the early 1990s, couples who equally share household tasks have demonstrated clear advantages over couples where one partner shoulders the load. Approaching household responsibilities as your own duty rather than as a favor transforms them from potential sources of resentment into foundations of partnership and equity.

7. Invite her to join in doing something you like

Maybe she never joins you watching the game because she doesn't understand it, or even more likely, she doesn't know why it's so important to you. Take time to explain why you like to do the things you do, why you want to share them with her, and then invite her to be part of them.

Research examining shared participation in novel activities found that couples who engage together in exciting tasks experience greater increases in relationship quality. Inviting your wife to join activities you enjoy works best when you genuinely listen to her preferences and create space for shared experiences you both find meaningful.

8. Make sure to take time for yourself

While you should invite your wife to take part in some things you do, you should also have activities you are able to enjoy for yourself. If you are constantly hanging around one another, you two might become weird drones that have no thoughts or feelings of your own. Make sure you find a hobby that is just yours to enjoy as a guy.

Healthy family systems rely on a balance between closeness and independence that respects the integrity of each individual within the whole, research has found. Pursuing your own hobbies and maintaining your sense of self strengthens your individual resilience, which in turn supports the health of your marriage.

9. Be present

I think there is a real manhood crisis in our country, and it comes back to the family. I'll take it a step further: It's a problem brought on by husbands. Sometimes the man leaves, and the mother has to raise a family by herself. Sometimes, the husband just isn't present, even if he is physically there.

Are you so exhausted by your life and work that you can't take a moment to be in the present with your wife and family? Turn off the electronics. Block out time that is for family only. Be present and fully engage with your wife. And remember: they say the best way to love your kids is to love their mother well.

Stu Gray hosts The Stupendous Marriage Show podcast with his wife, where they encourage, challenge, and inspire married couples to have the best relationships possible.