When reading the surveys and the questionnaires that I receive, many people express that they want a committed partner and someone who is a good companion. But what makes a genuinely good husband anyway? Is there a simple answer to such a complex question?

It turns out, it's how you feel about your spouse rather than any special personality trait they have that makes such a good relationship, according to findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. I started thinking about this relationship question: what makes a good husband companion? Do you have what it takes to be a truly good partner to your love interest?

Here are 7 signs a man is a genuinely great husband and life companion, according to psychology:

1. You have fun together

With the right partner, you can be silly together and laugh with one another. Also, you get each other’s jokes and humor. There are benefits to creating a relationship filled with laughter, as it can lead to higher relationship satisfaction, according to one study.

Laughter together serves as both medicine and glue in relationships. It helps you navigate stress more easily, turning potential conflicts into moments of lightness and perspective.

2. You feel heard

You can express empathy without having to solve their problem. You seek to understand your partner and are sensitive to his or her needs and requests.

This empathetic approach also means you're skilled at reading between the lines. A 2017 study explained that it involves understanding not just what your partner says, but what they might be feeling beneath their words.

3. You like spending time with the people they love

Perhaps you may go to the occasional hockey game with his work buddies and their wives, even though this is not an activity you would choose to do on your own.

This has less to do with losing yourself or pretending to like things you don't, but about finding joy in what brings them happiness and recognizing that loving someone means celebrating the full spectrum of their life.

This integration creates a relationship where both people feel fully seen and accepted, where love extends beyond the couple to encompass entire life ecosystems, building a foundation of shared experiences and mutual respect that strengthens over time.

4. You're able to compromise

What is important here is to be working to find livable solutions for the “we” instead of only thinking what’s in it for “me!" If your partner gets a desirable overseas assignment, you may try and work out a way with your work to join your partner for some part of that time.

What makes this meaningful is their ability to think beyond immediate wants to consider the long-term health of your relationship. According to a 2024 study, this forward-thinking approach shows they're invested not just in getting their way today, but in building something lasting and beautiful with you.

5. You feel deep appreciation for each other

You can do this both verbally and by your actions, such as gift-giving or helping your partner with a chore in order to make their life a bit easier. One example of this is your offering to bring home dinner after a difficult day at work.

This deep appreciation creates a positive feedback loop in your relationship. When someone feels genuinely valued and cherished, they naturally want to continue being their best self, which gives you even more reasons to feel grateful, creating an upward spiral of love, appreciation, and mutual growth that strengthens your bond over time.

6. You occasionally agree to disagree

You are able to listen to your partner’s point of view with respect and kindness, even though you may not be on the same page. When you both understand that your worth isn't diminished by having different opinions, nor does loving someone mean you must think exactly alike on everything.

Instead, a 2021 study argued that these differences often become sources of growth, exposing you to new perspectives and challenging you to articulate and sometimes refine your own beliefs.

7. You can both go with the flow

So if your partner needs to pick up tennis balls for her game tomorrow at the store in between dinner and a movie, you are more than happy to go along and take this quick diversion from your plans. This easy-going nature shows up in countless small ways that make daily life more enjoyable.

Whether it's career transitions, family circumstances, or unexpected opportunities that require quick decisions, you both approach these situations as a team, ready to adjust course together. You trust each other's judgment and your collective ability to handle whatever comes your way, which creates a sense of security even amid uncertainty.

