Woman Left Family Trip After Overhearing Her Husband’s Conversation With Mother-In-Law

Overhearing a conversation between her husband and mother-in-law prompted this woman to leave her family trip without letting anyone know.

The woman later shared her story on Reddit’s "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) thread.

AITA is a subreddit where people share their problems and internet users comment with their opinions.

The woman’s husband and mother-in-law didn’t want her on the family trip.

The woman started by explaining that her husband goes on annual vacations with his family.

Since the two haven’t been married for long, the woman isn’t completely comfortable with her husband’s family.

This year, however, the woman thought it would be good if she went on vacation with them, so she asked him if she could go along.

She wrote, “My husband felt [hesitant] but I told him it'd be a great [opportunity] to get to know his family better. He agreed to take me and his family [was] surprised to see me but still welcomed me.”

The first couple of days went by quite smoothly with the woman getting along well with the family, but one day, she heard a conversation between her husband and mother-in-law that wasn’t pleasing to her.

She had been in the kitchen preparing some food and was on her way to the living room.

She wrote, “I overheard my MIL say ‘...did she really [have] nowhere else to spend the weekend?’”

As the woman didn’t know the conversation was about her, she kept walking but stopped midway and was shocked to hear her husband’s response.

“I overheard my husband say ‘l KNOW!!!! And I didn't want to bring her with me but what was I supposed to do?!!! You know how pushy she can get,'” the woman wrote.

The woman left the family trip without telling anyone.

After hearing that conversation, the woman felt upset that the family members didn’t want her there as she had been doing all the cleaning & cooking and was also taking care of the kids.

Soon after that, the woman booked a plane ticket and went back home.

She mentioned that her husband tried to reach out to her but she didn’t respond to him at all.

When her husband got back home, the two got into a fight with him calling her out for leaving so suddenly.

The woman then let him know that she had heard his conversation with his mother, but instead of feeling regret, he got angry with her instead because she eavesdropped on him.

He further mentioned that his family would warm up to her in time and that she shouldn’t push them.

Additionally, he blamed her, claiming it was her fault for coming on the trip and then leaving like that.

Redditors mentioned that the woman wasn’t wrong.

People strongly emphasized that the husband and his family were in the wrong.

They argued that the husband didn’t respect the woman enough to include her in the family despite being married.

“He trash-talked you to his family who [was] being nasty about you, tried to gaslight you and insists you continue putting up with their treatment and let them have their own way,” one user wrote. “He's your HUSBAND and his family [is] still treating you like this. You deserve better than these people. You deserve better than HIM.”

Sanika Nalgirkar is a News & Entertainment Writer based in India. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing. See more of her writing on her website.