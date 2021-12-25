Famous Men Who Were Also Stay-At-Home Dads

Nowadays, we’re seeing stay-home-dads more and more, both celebrities and those in our daily life.

In fact, according to Pew Research Center, stay-at-home dads — or, “househusbands,” if you will — have been on the rise — rising to 16% of stay-at-home parents in 2012, up from 10% in 1989.

Keeping that trend going, our next stay-at-home dad might just be the beloved actor Tom Holland.

The “Spiderman” star has recently been hinting at taking some time away from his career to possibly be a stay-at-home dad, saying, “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

Sounds like as good a time as any to let him know that he’d be in good company; a surprising number of famous heartthrobs have been stay-at-home dads at some point!