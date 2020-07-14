Who Is Brooklyn Beckham's Fiancé? Everything To Know About Nicola Peltz

She dated Justin Bieber.

Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz!

Last year, Victoria and David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, 21, was on the prowl after his split from his girlfriend, Hana Cross. Beckham had been seen with myriad women, including actresses Natalie Ganzhorn and Phoebe Torrance.

But then, he was spotted with actress/model Nicola Peltz, 25, and the two quickly sparked dating rumors after being seen together in public multiple times.

Peltz and Beckham were spotted leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on October 28, 2019, both in Halloween costumes. Peltz sported cute rockabilly attire with fake blood running down her face, and Beckham sported a full-black outfit with full arm tattoos.

Peltz previously dated model Anwar Hadid for over a year before their split in May 2018, and singer Paul Jason Klein of LANY.

Who is Brooklyn Beckham's fiancé, Nicola Peltz?

She’s an actress.

Peltz has been in over 14 films — and many popular ones, to boot. She first started acting at just 11 years old, and her most prominent roles include the Bates Motel series, and the films, The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

She also won a CinemaCon Award in 2014 for her role in Rising Star.

Peltz had a brief fling with Justin Bieber.

Back in May 2016, before the Biebs got serious with Hailey Baldwin — who he eventually married — Peltz spent a few nights at his Beverly Hills home after meeting at an album release party in Toronto. The fling only lasted until July of that year.

She can play hockey.

According to an interview, Peltz is multi-talented. In fact, one of her favorite hobbies may surprise you — she loves to play ice hockey.

“I have six brothers and a sister. I grew up playing ice hockey, and my dad really wanted me to focus on playing ice hockey, he thought it was so cool. I was center-right and right-wing," she said.

She started a crystal collection.

Peltz hopped on the crystal craze bandwagon and admitted that she loves collecting the sparkly gems, along with keychains.

In the same interview, she said, “I used to collect crystals growing up with my brother. Also, key chains. I can’t act like this is a long 10-year collection — it started two weeks ago. I told my friends every time they went to a random place to get me a key chain. My collection is like, three [laughs].”

The couple went to Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2019 Halloween party together.

Beckham and Peltz first sparked dating rumors after they were seen leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's 2019 Halloween party. Beckham had also been seen partying with actress Natalie Ganzhorn at a plush Beverly Hills party over the weekend prior to Halloween.

Beckham had just gotten out of a relationship in September 2019.

Beckham and model girlfriend Hana Cross (seems like he has a type) called it quits after dating for 9 months back in September 2019.

The following weekend, Beckham was spotted with his former flame, Lexy Panterra, who he dated before Cross. A source said the two were “very affectionate and kissed throughout the night."

Peltz and Beckham are engaged!

It looks like Peltz may be the one for Beckham. The couple just got engaged.

He took to Instagram, writing, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Peltz shared her own post as well, writing, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic."

Her ring is described as "timeless and elegant," and it's also a popular style among celebrities.

Beckham's famous parents also took to Instagram to give their son congratulations on his engagement.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in October 2019 and was updated with the latest information.

Elizabeth Ward is a writing student finishing her bachelor’s at the University of Louisville. She covers news, entertainment, relationships and everything in between.