Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Future Wedding Plans With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, starring in the upcoming rom-com “Marry Me,” might have her own wedding on the horizon a bit closer than you think.

While her and Ben Affleck are back together and going strong, Lopez hinted that she might be looking to get married again.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting married?

The short answer is no — or at least not yet! Lopez may have called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez less than a year ago but that hasn't left her jaded about marrying again.

Jennifer Lopez says that she’s still open to marriage.

In an interview with the “Today” show to talk about her new movie, “Marry Me,” the interviewer questioned a bit into Lopez’s personal future, asking, “’Marry Me,’ are those two words you would like to hear in the future?”

The actress and singer extraordinaire thought for a moment before saying, “I don't know, yeah, I guess. You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been. I've been married a few times,” going on to assert, “Yeah, I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent."

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged five times before.

The 52-year-old actress, singer, and dancer has been married three times in the past, to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, and, her longest relationship, Marc Anthony — hte famous Latin music artist and father of her twins.

She’s also been engaged two other times — which were both called off before the wedding.

Most recently, she called off her engagement with A-Rpd in 2021, disappointing fans of J.Rod everywhere, but long before that she had been engaged to Affleck — way back in 2002.

Lopez is not embarrassed by her romantic history.

In the same interview with “Today,” they ask her how she feels at her upcoming movie poking fun at her multiple marriages.

Lopez responded, “Listen, if you can't laugh at yourself and take it as it comes — I just don't think about those things. I feel like I'm a human being just like everybody else. I've had my ups and downs. I've made mistakes. I'm really proud of where I've come to in my life, of who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor, as an artist.”

It’s great to see that kind of positivity and self-confidence for her — it’s clear that she is not ashamed of her relationship history and has grown into herself more and more through her career and relationships.

This only makes it extra exciting to see that Lopez has not become jaded towards love all the while. It is clear that all this personal growth has not squelched the romantic in her, as she said.

Why did “Bennifer” break up the first time?

A big reason why Affleck and Lopez broke up initially was due to their popularity and the intense coverage by the media.

“Bennifer 2.0” — their couple name — was one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, back in those days.

They were widely beloved by their fans, and Affleck had an infamously sexy cameo in Lopez’s music video for “Jenny from the Block” back in 2002.

They were consistently followed by paparazzi during the course of their relationship, and when that started to interfere with having their wedding, it seemed to be the last straw.

They publicly called off the engagement in 2004; they had only postponed it at first, worrying over press and mania making its way to their wedding.

Instead of rescheduling, however, they called it off completely, and broke up.

Perhaps from years of relationships scrutinized by media coverage, Lopez has grown accustomed enough to give “Bennifer 2.0” its own chance at marriage.

We can only hope Affleck is feeling as confident in love and with the media as Lopez does!

And with plenty of his own experiences with marriage and relationships, finalizing divorce with his wife, Jennifer Garner, in 2018, we can only hope Bennifer has what it takes to last this time!

Bennifer is back again and going stronger than ever — will this time end in marriage?

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

With the paparazzi becoming less prevalent due to everyone’s access to social media and post their own pictures, a major thorn could have been removed from couple’s side going forward, simply by the gap in time.

That said, it was paparazzi who revealed the reemergence of the couple.

But the couple seems less perturbed by the media this time, and they have made their relationship very public quite quickly, appearing on several red carpets, arm-in-arm, and even going Instagram official in July (albeit quite sneakily, in the fourth photo).

While there is no talk of proposals or wedding planning just yet, Lopez’s romantic hopes for a “happily ever after,” show us that it might be a possibility in the future.

How amazing would it be to see Bennifer finally tie the knot after almost 20 years?

Amanda Hartmann is a writer and editorial intern with YourTango who writes on news and entertainment.