7 Ways To Get A Man Out Of Your Head For Good, If You Can't Stop Thinking About Him

Getting broken up with stinks, especially if it felt like it came out of nowhere. It's normal to want to mope in bed and never get up, but that can't last forever. If you are ready to take action, here are some steps to help you disconnect from your ex for good.

Here are seven ways to get a man out of your head for good, if you can't stop thinking about him:

1. Be brutally honest with yourself

Exactly how long has it been since the breakup? Say it out loud. “It has been _____________since I broke up.”

Good. Many times simply acknowledging the truth of time passing will shock you into the reality of how unwilling you have been to move on.

2. Write a letter to yourself

Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

No, you are not going to write a letter to your ex, you have wasted enough of your valuable time and energy on that part of your PAST. This letter is from you to you. Permit yourself to move on.

Think about hobbies and interests that you enjoyed 10 or more years ago. What is missing? Acknowledge that you have spent so much energy on this phantom romance that you have abandoned other parts of your life that need attention. Apologize to yourself and commit to change. It's good to write these things out.

3. Get physical

Nothing like working out a good sweat to work out your ex out of your system. As Elle Woods says, "Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people don't shoot their husbands." And she was right — about exercising giving you endorphins at least, research from Harvard University confirms.

4. Try aromatherapy

Valeria Boltneva / Pexels

Turns out this isn’t so woo-woo after all. The sense of smell is a powerful part of your breakup recovery plan.

The parts of your brain that light up when using your nose allow for pleasure chemicals to be released, one study from 2023 states. Candles, fresh flowers, or essential oils will cause your brain to release soothing brain chemicals.

5. Listen to music

In the same way as smell, hearing is profoundly effective in distracting the brain and turning off the fight-or-flight chemicals. Music triggers dancing and movement always detoxes the body. Meditation CDs or Nature Sounds flood the body with feel-good endorphins.

6. Clean your house

Go around your home, car, and office to collect all of the gifts, cards, jewelry, pictures, and other memories of your ex. Put them in a box and remove them from your home. If you can’t bring yourself to throw the stuff out, the action of taking them out of your house is good enough.

7. Pack up all of his stuff — even if you don't throw it out yet

Collect all pictures, old emails, and texts and create a file to keep all of them together. Again, if you are not ready to hit delete yet, that is okay. Just “packing up” creates the space in your outer world that will bring healing to your inner world.

Your brain is a magnificent organ and is designed to provide you with what you need to survive. Emotional trauma locks you into a fearful pattern of love and loss until you can recondition your reactions once and for all.

Your key to successfully wiggling free from your past is to be willing. Willing to change. Willing to forgive. Willing to address your inner reactions. Willing to love and care for yourself.

Freedom is the end game. You can do it! Your family and friends wish for you to get over your ex, move on, and find love. What are you waiting for?

Catherine Behan is a highly educated and accomplished individual with a diverse professional background. She is a dating and intimacy coach, blogger, content writer, freelance writer, and editor. She currently works as a Law of Attraction and Success Coach, where she leverages her expertise in EFT to help people attract abundance and success in their lives.