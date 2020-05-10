50 Empowering Breakup Songs (To Help You Feel Happy It's Finally Over)

Because better things are coming your way.
Breakups are always tough, no matter how happy or relieved you feel that the relationship is finally over.
Your emotional state is usually in shambles, and it may take a lot of effort to adjust to your new life without the person you once loved and thought you might even spend forever with.
That said, breakups aren't always a bad thing.
Finding release from toxic people and situations can even be empowering, as listening to the best breakup songs so often reminds us.
Starting over while you're getting over someone may make your life temporarily more chaotic, but that's just a natural part of change as it leads you to better things.
Music has a way of getting straight to the deepest part of ourselves, so good songs to listen to at this time are those that don't drag on about endless tears and depressing thoughts.
Instead of pulling up a playlist that will only leave you wallowing in sadness, the best breakup songs may express some feelings of regret, but more than that, they celebrate the moment you regain the freedom to live life on your own terms, the exhilaration of being single again, and the realization that you are complete in yourself.
So get ready to put that smile back on your face.
Here's our playlist of the 50 best empowering breakup songs to help you not only get over someone, but feel happy genuinely again.
1. "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor
No matter what happens, you must live on. You have to find your own happiness, regardless of it all.
I will survive
Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive
I've got all my life to live
And I've got all my love to give, and I'll survive
2. "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift
You are so much more than the people you’ve dated. Learn from Taylor Swift: Don’t let your exes get you down.
'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate
Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
3. "Dancing With Myself" by Billy Idol
Now’s the time to have fun with yourself. Don’t stop dancing just because you don’t have anyone to dance with. Being single is more fun than you think.
Well, there's nothing to lose
And there's nothing to prove, well
Dancing a-with myself
4. "Tonight I’m Getting Over You" by Carly Rae Jepsen
Get over it and move on, that's the best you can do. It’s the quickest way to get your life back on track.
Tonight I'm getting over
Meditate and do my yo-ger
Then I pull up to the club in a Rover
A Celine bag on my shoulder
I said rr', cock that Revolver
Rr' rr' that's that nostal-ger
5. "I Don’t Miss You At All" by Selena Gomez & The Scene
They probably didn’t deserve you anyway, so don’t waste your emotional energy grieving over them. There's so much to live for!
It doesn't hurt
When I think of you
And all the things we'll
Never get to do
I don't dream at night about the way we were
6. "Sinead" by Within Temptation
This song always fills us with the hope that things will work out for the best. You just have to start believing it.
Oh Sinead,
For the first time
Love is gonna turn around
I'm telling you
You will like it, I know
7. "Shut Up And Let Me Go" by The Ting Tings
Sometimes you’re ready to move on, but the other person isn’t. Don’t make that your business. It's not your fault if the other person can't let go.
For the last time you will kiss my lips
Now shut up and let me go
8. "Fighter" by Christina Aguilera
This song will remind you that you’re worth the fight, and that you have to fight for your own happiness sometimes. Learn from the past to be a better person.
'Cause it makes me that much stronger
Makes me work a little bit harder
It makes me that much wiser
So thanks for making me a fighter
9. "Bye Bye Bye" by NSYNC
Goodbyes don’t always have to be sad. Period.
Don't want to make it tough
I just want to tell you that I've had enough
It might sound crazy but it ain't no lie
Baby bye bye bye
10. "Best Thing I Never Had" by Beyoncé
Things could have got so much worse. Be glad you opted out.
Thank god you blew it
I thank god I dodged a bullet
I'm so over you
Thank god I found the good in goodbye
11. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" by Taylor Swift
This is a reason to celebrate. Maybe throw a party? Get all your girlfriends together for a major hangout sesh.
I used to think that we were forever ever, ever
And I used to say, never say never
Huh, so he calls me up and he's like, I still love you
And I'm like I just I mean this is exhausting, you know, like
We are never getting back together like, ever
12. "Victoria’s Secret" by Sonata Arctica
These lyrics affirm that you should keep doing the things you love and live on your own terms. In fact, these lyrics are pretty motivational and give sound advice.
Dancing on the path and singing now you got away
You can reach the goals that you have set from now on, every day
There is no way you would go back now, oh no, those days are past
Life is waiting for the one who loves to live, and it is not a secret
13. "Better Off" by Jeremy Zucker ft. Chelsea Cutler
Because you’re better off when you’re not with people who can’t handle your awesomeness. Being alone has its fair share of benefits.
Maybe we're better off alone
Maybe we're better off
I can feel it in my bones
Running circles
'Cause you're all I know
And I feel it in my soul
If I'm honest
14. "Break Free" by Ariana Grande ft. Zedd
Just be happy that it happened. It is cliché, but it’s true. Sometimes you have to break free of other people's expectations and live the life you want.
I only want to die alive
Never by the hands of a broken heart
15. "Burning House Of Love" by X
Sometimes, things can get too heated. If you’re still scorched by the breakup, dance to this song.
Well I can still remember
A couple of years ago
When the smoke and flame called my name
It was a burning house of love
16. "Days Go By" by Keith Urban
Life will always go on, so don’t waste your time moping over someone who isn’t coming back. You have so many other things to live for.
And days go by,
I can feel 'em flyin'
Like a hand out the window in the wind
The cars go by,
Yeah it's all we've been given,
So you better start livin' right now
'Cause days go by
17. "Survivor" by Destiny’s Child
Newsflash: no one's coming to save you. Save yourself instead of waiting for someone else to show up.
Now that you're outta my life, I'm so much better
You thought that I'd be weak without ya, but I'm stronger
You thought that I'd be broke without ya, but I'm richer
You thought that I'd be sad without ya, I love harder
18. "I Came Here To Get Over You" by Brandon Flowers
Do whatever it takes to move on. Just do it. You'll thank yourself later.
I made a lot of bad decisions
But tonight I’m breaking through
I came here to get over you
19. "Let Me Go" by Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line, WATT
Your happiness is your first priority, always. Don't be in an unfulfilling relationship just because you feel obliged to.
I've been hoping somebody loves you in the ways I couldn't
Somebody's taking care of all of the mess I've made
Someone you don't have to change
I've been hoping
Someone will love you, let me go
20. "Just Another Girl" by The Killers
This song is a friendly reminder that there are always plenty of fish in the sea. The world is full of new and exciting people for you to meet.
All of my friends say I should move on
She's just another girl, don't let her stick it to your heart so hard
And of all my friends say it wasn't meant to be
And it's a great big world, she's just another girl
21. "So What" by Pink
So what, you broke up? The world hasn’t ended. You're still you and you're complete by yourself.
I'm still a rock star
I got my rock moves
And I don't need you
And guess what
I'm having more fun
22. "You Can Do Magic" by America
Don’t let a silly breakup destroy the belief in yourself. You are capable of extraordinary things.
You can do magic
You can have anything that you desire
Magic, and you know
You're the one who can put out the fire
23. "You Don't Own Me" by Grace ft. G-Eazy
Or just go at it alone. There’s nothing wrong or shameful or sad about it. No one should tell you how to live your life.
You don't own me
I'm not just one of your many toys
You don't own me
Don't say I can't go with other boys
24. "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" by Kelly Clarkson
As they say, what doesn't kill you will make you stronger. This song is a reminder that this ancient wisdom is still as relevant.
You know the bed feels warmer
Sleeping here alone
You know I dream in color
And do the things I want
25. "Cry Me A River" by Justin Timberlake
Some people aren’t meant to stay, and it’s always difficult to get over it when your partner has cheated on you. But it’s more important that you do.
You don't have to say what you did
I already know, I found out from him
Now there's just no chance
With you and me
There'll never be
Don't it make you sad about it?
26. "Famous Last Words" by My Chemical Romance
Be comfortable with your own solitude and your happiness will not depend on other people. Love yourself and don't be afraid of the future.
I am not afraid to keep on living
I am not afraid to walk this world alone
27. "Tragedy" by The Bee Gees
Lyrically, this may seem like a sad song, but the upbeat music will make you want to dance. Seriously, just play it and your mood will automatically improve.
When the feeling's gone and you can't go on
It's tragedy
When the morning cries and you don't know why
It's hard to bear
With no one to love you
You're goin' nowhere
Tragedy
28. "Let It Matter" by Johnnyswim
The secret is to learn from past relationships and breakups; don’t cling to them for dear life. Allow yourself to cry for a bit, but then get up and smile.
So if it matters, let it matter
If your heart's breaking, let it ache
Catch those pieces as they scatter
Know your hurt is not in vain
29. "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers
This song is a reminder that you have to be optimistic. Things often may not work out, but that doesn't mean you should lose faith.
Jealousy, turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibis
But it's just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
Cause I'm Mr Brightside
30. "Titanium" by David Guetta ft. Sia
Don’t forget that you’re stronger than you think. Seriously!
I'm bulletproof nothing to lose
Fire away, fire away
Ricochet, you take your aim
Fire away, fire away
You shoot me down but I won't fall, I am titanium
31. "Let It Go" by Idina Menzel
These lyrics make our favorite track from Frozen the perfect empowerment song after a breakup. Try singing along to it, as loud as you can!
It's funny how some distance makes everything seem small
And the fears that once controlled me can't get to me at all
It's time to see what I can do
To test the limits and break through
No right, no wrong, no rules for me, I'm free
32. "Harden My Heart" by Quarterflash
The jazz tones are sure to give you a self-confidence boost. This song teaches you that sometimes you need to be aloof and detached.
I've been waiting for a feeling that never, ever came
It feels so close, but always disappears
Darlin', in your wildest dreams, you never had a clue
But it's time you got the news
I'm gonna harden my heart
33. "New Romantics" by Taylor Swift
Life is chaotic and confusing, but there’ll always be good things and good people. Make it a point to spot them and celebrate them.
Heartbreak is the national anthem
We sing it proudly
We are too busy dancing
So get knocked off our feet
Baby, we're the new romantics
The best people in life are free
34. "Dark Paradise" by Lana del Rey
Sometimes you don’t want to forget a person, and that’s okay, as long as you are aware of your actions. When you remember the past, remember the happiness and be grateful for it.
All my friends ask me why I stay strong
Tell 'em when you find true love it lives on
Ah, that's why I stay here
35. "New Rules" by Dua Lipa
The times are always changing. Don’t let traditions and conventions dictate the life you want to live. Make your own rules.
One, don't pick up the phone
You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two, don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three, don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him
You ain't getting over him
36. "Walk Away Renee" by Four Tops
Sometimes you fight for your relationship. But sometimes you just walk away.
Just walk away Renee
You won't see me follow you back home
The empty sidewalks on my block are not the same
You're not to blame
37. "Ex-Girlfriend" by No Doubt
Your past relationships don’t define you. They never did. Learn from them and move on.
I kinda always knew I'd end up your ex-girlfriend
I hope I hold a special place with the rest of them
And you know it makes me sick to be on that list
But I should have thought of that before we kissed
38. "I Don’t Love You" by My Chemical Romance
Breakups don’t mean you have to automatically stop loving or caring. Draw strength from your past. You can always love someone without being "in love" with them.
And after all this time that you still owe
You're still the good-for-nothing I don't know
So take your gloves and get out
Better get out while you can
When you go would you even turn to say
I don't love you like I did yesterday
39. "What You Want" by Evanescence
Some people are unforgettable. Sometimes, that’s you.
Do what you, what you want
You don't have to lay your life down (Is it over?)
Do what you, what you want
'Til you find what you're looking for (Got to remember who you really are)
40. "Everyday I Love You Less And Less" by Kaiser Chefs
The hurt will stop. Maybe right now you're hurting so much that you find it impossible to believe this, but within a short while, things will get so much better.
Everyday I love you less and less
It's clear to see that you've become obsessed
I've got to get this message to the press
That everyday I love you less and less
41. "Between Me And You" by Brandon Flowers
You will make mistakes. It’s natural and normal, so don’t berate yourself for it. Forgive yourself and let go.
And there's a power in letting go
I guess I didn't want to let you know
These hours I'm working ain't nearly enough
And sometimes its like a bullet came and blasted me right of out of the blue
But I'm doing my best to not let it get between me and you
42. "Tears Dry On Their Own" by Amy Winehouse
Sometimes it’s best to let things take their course and slowly heal. Let Winehouse's soulful vocals sink in.
He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
In this blue shade
My tears dry on their own
43. "I Want To Break Free" by Queen
Some relationships are so claustrophobic. Now that you’ve broken free, celebrate your independence.
I want to break free from your lies
You're so self satisfied I don't need you
I've got to break free
44. "Miles Away" by Madonna
It’s their loss, not yours. Maybe they'll figure out what a mistake they did in letting you go.
I'm alright, don't be sorry, but it's true
When I'm gone you realize
That I'm the best thing that happened to you
45. "Kids From Yesterday" by My Chemical Romance
We need difficult times to grow and evolve as human beings. This song will remind you of that.
'Cause you wanna live forever in the lights you make
When we were young we used to say
That you only hear the music when your heart begins to break
46. "Nothing In My Way" by Keane
You will feel lonely and confused and not sure about what you want to do. It’s important to acknowledge these feelings as part of the healing process.
And why'd you say
It's just another day, nothing in my way
I don't wanna go, I don't wanna stay
47. "Burning Bridges" by Bon Jovi
Another song with cheerful sing-along music that will make you feel better about severing ties with certain people. You don't need toxicity in your life.
Someone shut the lights off
Turn the page
The stories I could write
I've seen a million faces
And I've lived a couple lives
Here's our history for all to see
The smiles and all the scars
First the rising then the falling
Call this chapter shooting stars
That must sound good from where you are
48. "Clean" by Taylor Swift
Don’t let the dirt stick on you. Now’s the time to heal yourself. Go on, reinvent yourself if that's what you want.
Rain came pouring down when I was drowning
That's when I could finally breathe
And by morning, gone was any trace of you
I think I am finally clean
49. "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson
Your life doesn't have to revolve around one person. Do the things that make you happy.
But since you been gone
I can breathe for the first time
I'm so moving on, yeah yeah
Thanks to you, now I get what I want
50. "Shake It Out" by Florence + the Machine
Life is full of ups and downs. Life is also too short to be sad over the petty things. So celebrate yourself, whenever and wherever you can.
And I've been a fool and I've been blind
I can never leave the past behind
I can see no way, I can see no way
I'm always dragging that horse around
All of his questions, such a mournful sound
Tonight I'm gonna bury that horse in the ground
Cause I like to keep my issues drawn
But it's always darkest before the dawn
Archita Mittra is a writer, artist, blogger and tarot card reader with a love for all things vintage and darkly fantastical. Follow her on Instagram.