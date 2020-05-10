50 Empowering Breakup Songs (To Help You Feel Happy It's Finally Over)

Because better things are coming your way.

Breakups are always tough, no matter how happy or relieved you feel that the relationship is finally over.

Your emotional state is usually in shambles, and it may take a lot of effort to adjust to your new life without the person you once loved and thought you might even spend forever with.

That said, breakups aren't always a bad thing.

Finding release from toxic people and situations can even be empowering, as listening to the best breakup songs so often reminds us.

Starting over while you're getting over someone may make your life temporarily more chaotic, but that's just a natural part of change as it leads you to better things.

Music has a way of getting straight to the deepest part of ourselves, so good songs to listen to at this time are those that don't drag on about endless tears and depressing thoughts.

Instead of pulling up a playlist that will only leave you wallowing in sadness, the best breakup songs may express some feelings of regret, but more than that, they celebrate the moment you regain the freedom to live life on your own terms, the exhilaration of being single again, and the realization that you are complete in yourself.

So get ready to put that smile back on your face.

Here's our playlist of the 50 best empowering breakup songs to help you not only get over someone, but feel happy genuinely again.

1. "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

No matter what happens, you must live on. You have to find your own happiness, regardless of it all.

I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive

I've got all my life to live

And I've got all my love to give, and I'll survive

2. "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift

You are so much more than the people you’ve dated. Learn from Taylor Swift: Don’t let your exes get you down.

'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate

Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

3. "Dancing With Myself" by Billy Idol

Now’s the time to have fun with yourself. Don’t stop dancing just because you don’t have anyone to dance with. Being single is more fun than you think.

Well, there's nothing to lose

And there's nothing to prove, well

Dancing a-with myself

4. "Tonight I’m Getting Over You" by Carly Rae Jepsen

Get over it and move on, that's the best you can do. It’s the quickest way to get your life back on track.

Tonight I'm getting over

Meditate and do my yo-ger

Then I pull up to the club in a Rover

A Celine bag on my shoulder

I said rr', cock that Revolver

Rr' rr' that's that nostal-ger

5. "I Don’t Miss You At All" by Selena Gomez & The Scene

They probably didn’t deserve you anyway, so don’t waste your emotional energy grieving over them. There's so much to live for!

It doesn't hurt

When I think of you

And all the things we'll

Never get to do

I don't dream at night about the way we were

6. "Sinead" by Within Temptation

This song always fills us with the hope that things will work out for the best. You just have to start believing it.

Oh Sinead,

For the first time

Love is gonna turn around

I'm telling you

You will like it, I know

7. "Shut Up And Let Me Go" by The Ting Tings

Sometimes you’re ready to move on, but the other person isn’t. Don’t make that your business. It's not your fault if the other person can't let go.

For the last time you will kiss my lips

Now shut up and let me go

8. "Fighter" by Christina Aguilera

This song will remind you that you’re worth the fight, and that you have to fight for your own happiness sometimes. Learn from the past to be a better person.

'Cause it makes me that much stronger

Makes me work a little bit harder

It makes me that much wiser

So thanks for making me a fighter

9. "Bye Bye Bye" by NSYNC

Goodbyes don’t always have to be sad. Period.

Don't want to make it tough

I just want to tell you that I've had enough

It might sound crazy but it ain't no lie

Baby bye bye bye

10. "Best Thing I Never Had" by Beyoncé

Things could have got so much worse. Be glad you opted out.

Thank god you blew it

I thank god I dodged a bullet

I'm so over you

Thank god I found the good in goodbye

11. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" by Taylor Swift

This is a reason to celebrate. Maybe throw a party? Get all your girlfriends together for a major hangout sesh.

I used to think that we were forever ever, ever

And I used to say, never say never

Huh, so he calls me up and he's like, I still love you

And I'm like I just I mean this is exhausting, you know, like

We are never getting back together like, ever

12. "Victoria’s Secret" by Sonata Arctica

These lyrics affirm that you should keep doing the things you love and live on your own terms. In fact, these lyrics are pretty motivational and give sound advice.

Dancing on the path and singing now you got away

You can reach the goals that you have set from now on, every day

There is no way you would go back now, oh no, those days are past

Life is waiting for the one who loves to live, and it is not a secret

13. "Better Off" by Jeremy Zucker ft. Chelsea Cutler

Because you’re better off when you’re not with people who can’t handle your awesomeness. Being alone has its fair share of benefits.

Maybe we're better off alone

Maybe we're better off

I can feel it in my bones

Running circles

'Cause you're all I know

And I feel it in my soul

If I'm honest

14. "Break Free" by Ariana Grande ft. Zedd

Just be happy that it happened. It is cliché, but it’s true. Sometimes you have to break free of other people's expectations and live the life you want.

I only want to die alive

Never by the hands of a broken heart

15. "Burning House Of Love" by X

Sometimes, things can get too heated. If you’re still scorched by the breakup, dance to this song.

Well I can still remember

A couple of years ago

When the smoke and flame called my name

It was a burning house of love

16. "Days Go By" by Keith Urban

Life will always go on, so don’t waste your time moping over someone who isn’t coming back. You have so many other things to live for.

And days go by,

I can feel 'em flyin'

Like a hand out the window in the wind

The cars go by,

Yeah it's all we've been given,

So you better start livin' right now

'Cause days go by

17. "Survivor" by Destiny’s Child

Newsflash: no one's coming to save you. Save yourself instead of waiting for someone else to show up.

Now that you're outta my life, I'm so much better

You thought that I'd be weak without ya, but I'm stronger

You thought that I'd be broke without ya, but I'm richer

You thought that I'd be sad without ya, I love harder

18. "I Came Here To Get Over You" by Brandon Flowers

Do whatever it takes to move on. Just do it. You'll thank yourself later.

I made a lot of bad decisions

But tonight I’m breaking through

I came here to get over you

19. "Let Me Go" by Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line, WATT

Your happiness is your first priority, always. Don't be in an unfulfilling relationship just because you feel obliged to.

I've been hoping somebody loves you in the ways I couldn't

Somebody's taking care of all of the mess I've made

Someone you don't have to change

I've been hoping

Someone will love you, let me go

20. "Just Another Girl" by The Killers

This song is a friendly reminder that there are always plenty of fish in the sea. The world is full of new and exciting people for you to meet.

All of my friends say I should move on

She's just another girl, don't let her stick it to your heart so hard

And of all my friends say it wasn't meant to be

And it's a great big world, she's just another girl

21. "So What" by Pink

So what, you broke up? The world hasn’t ended. You're still you and you're complete by yourself.

I'm still a rock star

I got my rock moves

And I don't need you

And guess what

I'm having more fun

22. "You Can Do Magic" by America

Don’t let a silly breakup destroy the belief in yourself. You are capable of extraordinary things.

You can do magic

You can have anything that you desire

Magic, and you know

You're the one who can put out the fire

23. "You Don't Own Me" by Grace ft. G-Eazy

Or just go at it alone. There’s nothing wrong or shameful or sad about it. No one should tell you how to live your life.

You don't own me

I'm not just one of your many toys

You don't own me

Don't say I can't go with other boys

24. "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" by Kelly Clarkson

As they say, what doesn't kill you will make you stronger. This song is a reminder that this ancient wisdom is still as relevant.

You know the bed feels warmer

Sleeping here alone

You know I dream in color

And do the things I want

25. "Cry Me A River" by Justin Timberlake

Some people aren’t meant to stay, and it’s always difficult to get over it when your partner has cheated on you. But it’s more important that you do.

You don't have to say what you did

I already know, I found out from him

Now there's just no chance

With you and me

There'll never be

Don't it make you sad about it?

26. "Famous Last Words" by My Chemical Romance

Be comfortable with your own solitude and your happiness will not depend on other people. Love yourself and don't be afraid of the future.

I am not afraid to keep on living

I am not afraid to walk this world alone

27. "Tragedy" by The Bee Gees

Lyrically, this may seem like a sad song, but the upbeat music will make you want to dance. Seriously, just play it and your mood will automatically improve.

When the feeling's gone and you can't go on

It's tragedy

When the morning cries and you don't know why

It's hard to bear

With no one to love you

You're goin' nowhere

Tragedy

28. "Let It Matter" by Johnnyswim

The secret is to learn from past relationships and breakups; don’t cling to them for dear life. Allow yourself to cry for a bit, but then get up and smile.

So if it matters, let it matter

If your heart's breaking, let it ache

Catch those pieces as they scatter

Know your hurt is not in vain

29. "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

This song is a reminder that you have to be optimistic. Things often may not work out, but that doesn't mean you should lose faith.

Jealousy, turning saints into the sea

Swimming through sick lullabies

Choking on your alibis

But it's just the price I pay

Destiny is calling me

Open up my eager eyes

Cause I'm Mr Brightside

30. "Titanium" by David Guetta ft. Sia

Don’t forget that you’re stronger than you think. Seriously!

I'm bulletproof nothing to lose

Fire away, fire away

Ricochet, you take your aim

Fire away, fire away

You shoot me down but I won't fall, I am titanium

31. "Let It Go" by Idina Menzel

These lyrics make our favorite track from Frozen the perfect empowerment song after a breakup. Try singing along to it, as loud as you can!

It's funny how some distance makes everything seem small

And the fears that once controlled me can't get to me at all

It's time to see what I can do

To test the limits and break through

No right, no wrong, no rules for me, I'm free

32. "Harden My Heart" by Quarterflash

The jazz tones are sure to give you a self-confidence boost. This song teaches you that sometimes you need to be aloof and detached.

I've been waiting for a feeling that never, ever came

It feels so close, but always disappears

Darlin', in your wildest dreams, you never had a clue

But it's time you got the news

I'm gonna harden my heart

33. "New Romantics" by Taylor Swift

Life is chaotic and confusing, but there’ll always be good things and good people. Make it a point to spot them and celebrate them.

Heartbreak is the national anthem

We sing it proudly

We are too busy dancing

So get knocked off our feet

Baby, we're the new romantics

The best people in life are free

34. "Dark Paradise" by Lana del Rey

Sometimes you don’t want to forget a person, and that’s okay, as long as you are aware of your actions. When you remember the past, remember the happiness and be grateful for it.

All my friends ask me why I stay strong

Tell 'em when you find true love it lives on

Ah, that's why I stay here

35. "New Rules" by Dua Lipa

The times are always changing. Don’t let traditions and conventions dictate the life you want to live. Make your own rules.

One, don't pick up the phone

You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two, don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three, don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him

You ain't getting over him

36. "Walk Away Renee" by Four Tops

Sometimes you fight for your relationship. But sometimes you just walk away.

Just walk away Renee

You won't see me follow you back home

The empty sidewalks on my block are not the same

You're not to blame

37. "Ex-Girlfriend" by No Doubt

Your past relationships don’t define you. They never did. Learn from them and move on.

I kinda always knew I'd end up your ex-girlfriend

I hope I hold a special place with the rest of them

And you know it makes me sick to be on that list

But I should have thought of that before we kissed

38. "I Don’t Love You" by My Chemical Romance

Breakups don’t mean you have to automatically stop loving or caring. Draw strength from your past. You can always love someone without being "in love" with them.

And after all this time that you still owe

You're still the good-for-nothing I don't know

So take your gloves and get out

Better get out while you can

When you go would you even turn to say

I don't love you like I did yesterday

39. "What You Want" by Evanescence

Some people are unforgettable. Sometimes, that’s you.

Do what you, what you want

You don't have to lay your life down (Is it over?)

Do what you, what you want

'Til you find what you're looking for (Got to remember who you really are)

40. "Everyday I Love You Less And Less" by Kaiser Chefs

The hurt will stop. Maybe right now you're hurting so much that you find it impossible to believe this, but within a short while, things will get so much better.

Everyday I love you less and less

It's clear to see that you've become obsessed

I've got to get this message to the press

That everyday I love you less and less

41. "Between Me And You" by Brandon Flowers

You will make mistakes. It’s natural and normal, so don’t berate yourself for it. Forgive yourself and let go.

And there's a power in letting go

I guess I didn't want to let you know

These hours I'm working ain't nearly enough

And sometimes its like a bullet came and blasted me right of out of the blue

But I'm doing my best to not let it get between me and you

42. "Tears Dry On Their Own" by Amy Winehouse

Sometimes it’s best to let things take their course and slowly heal. Let Winehouse's soulful vocals sink in.

He walks away

The sun goes down

He takes the day, but I'm grown

And in your way

In this blue shade

My tears dry on their own

43. "I Want To Break Free" by Queen

Some relationships are so claustrophobic. Now that you’ve broken free, celebrate your independence.

I want to break free from your lies

You're so self satisfied I don't need you

I've got to break free

44. "Miles Away" by Madonna

It’s their loss, not yours. Maybe they'll figure out what a mistake they did in letting you go.

I'm alright, don't be sorry, but it's true

When I'm gone you realize

That I'm the best thing that happened to you

45. "Kids From Yesterday" by My Chemical Romance

We need difficult times to grow and evolve as human beings. This song will remind you of that.

'Cause you wanna live forever in the lights you make

When we were young we used to say

That you only hear the music when your heart begins to break

46. "Nothing In My Way" by Keane

You will feel lonely and confused and not sure about what you want to do. It’s important to acknowledge these feelings as part of the healing process.

And why'd you say

It's just another day, nothing in my way

I don't wanna go, I don't wanna stay

47. "Burning Bridges" by Bon Jovi

Another song with cheerful sing-along music that will make you feel better about severing ties with certain people. You don't need toxicity in your life.

Someone shut the lights off

Turn the page

The stories I could write

I've seen a million faces

And I've lived a couple lives

Here's our history for all to see

The smiles and all the scars

First the rising then the falling

Call this chapter shooting stars

That must sound good from where you are

48. "Clean" by Taylor Swift

Don’t let the dirt stick on you. Now’s the time to heal yourself. Go on, reinvent yourself if that's what you want.

Rain came pouring down when I was drowning

That's when I could finally breathe

And by morning, gone was any trace of you

I think I am finally clean

49. "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson

Your life doesn't have to revolve around one person. Do the things that make you happy.

But since you been gone

I can breathe for the first time

I'm so moving on, yeah yeah

Thanks to you, now I get what I want

50. "Shake It Out" by Florence + the Machine

Life is full of ups and downs. Life is also too short to be sad over the petty things. So celebrate yourself, whenever and wherever you can.

And I've been a fool and I've been blind

I can never leave the past behind

I can see no way, I can see no way

I'm always dragging that horse around

All of his questions, such a mournful sound

Tonight I'm gonna bury that horse in the ground

Cause I like to keep my issues drawn

But it's always darkest before the dawn

Archita Mittra is a writer, artist, blogger and tarot card reader with a love for all things vintage and darkly fantastical. Follow her on Instagram.