By Christy Goldstein — Updated on Feb 05, 2023
Men and women often want different things in their relationships. If you're emotionally involved with a guy, it's possible that he might not feel as deeply.
We have all dealt with this at some point in our relationships: the fear or realization that he's just using you for sex.
Here are five signs he's only using you for sex to look for if you're skeptical that he may not care as much about your hopes, dreams, and personality as he does your compatibility in the bedroom.
ome of the signs are easy to overlook but don't discount them. Both his words and his actions are important to watch for as you decide if he's in it to win it or just in it for a good time.
Here are 5 undeniable signs he's exploiting you and will break your heart:
1. He only comes over late at night
Now, I know sometimes men will come over after a night of bar-hopping with their buddies, but if he's only making that call when he's drinking and it is late, he isn't interested in anything but a sexual relationship. A man who cares about you will want to spend time with you in the light of day and without the lubrication of alcohol.
2. He always cancels plans with you.
You're looking forward to hanging out together, but as soon as you're supposed to see him, he sends you a text saying he has to cancel. This isn't just disappointing, it's rude. You are worth having someone show up on time and actually stick to their word. Do not make excuses for him constantly canceling; it's his cowardly way of showing you he's not interested.
3. He never takes you out in public
Just as important as his willingness to see you in the daytime, a man you're dating should be excited about taking you out. No excuses for this one. If you two never leave the house, you need to start asking yourself why that is. It's fun to get lost in the sheets together sometimes, but you should also enjoy a walk in the park or dinner at a restaurant.
4. He tells you everything you want to hear but doesn't show you the things he says
Actions speak louder than words, so if he's just filling you up with charming and charismatic words without proving what he says is true, it's one of the signs he's only using you for sex and that it's time to move on.
5. He acts extremely standoffish
He knows everything about you, but your knowledge of him is limited. Relationships are for learning about each other and seeing if you two are compatible. If he tells you very little about himself, he's either hiding something or he just doesn't want you to know him. Maybe he doesn't think you're compatible for the long term or just doesn't want to put in the effort because he knows he's going to move on before you get too comfortable.
It's easy to ignore these signs, especially when you feel attached or excited about a potential new partner. But if he's displaying any of these traits, he's just using you for sex and doesn't want a relationship with you. Even though it may hurt to admit this, you deserve more than someone who doesn't care about you.
Christy Goldstein is a certified life and relationship coach through World Coach Institute, and a sex coach/sexpert. She also co-wrote the international bestseller Secrets to Drama Free Love.