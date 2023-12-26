The Top 8 Places Where Men Are Most Likely To Cheat

It's hard to deny that social media has made cheating easier for those already inclined to do so.

And while social media DMs are the perfect place for emotional affairs to fester, those who take their infidelity to the physical level need to find someplace to do so.

With statistics saying that up to 70 percent of men cheat or have affairs at one point in or throughout the entirety of their marriage, there are plenty of places where men cheat — private investigators know this well.

Here are some of the top places where men are most likely to cheat.

1. The bar

It could be alcohol or it could be the dark lighting, but bars are the perfect place to engage in extra-marital flirtation leading to intercourse. Half of the thousands of people surveyed by psychologist Anne Campbell for her study engaged in a one-night stand after meeting someone in a bar.

2. At work

Office affairs are fairly common, with about 36% of cheating men finding a lover at work.

It could be because of the proximity, time availability or stress that makes men think it is okay to cheat when at work. Regardless of the reasons, a business trip, office party or late nights at the office present one of the biggest opportunities for those who are susceptible to cheating.

3. A bachelor party

Do you know that up to a third of grooms-to-be cheat during their bachelor party as a final "goodbye" before they "give up" their freedom? And it's not just the groom — a 2023 survey revealed that over 85% of those who attend bachelor and bachelorette parties admitted to cheating at some point during the night (note, that 85% includes both men and women).

4. A wedding

You might be surprised that about a third of men in relationships found a way to cheat on their partners when attending a wedding solo. Perhaps they were feeling frisky or maybe the jovial mood all around made them lose their inhibitions. Just know that it might be better to attend a wedding with your beau in the future.

5. The gym

Hormones fly around gyms, more so with sweaty bodies all around clad in skintight clothing. Your man might find that a gym is a great place for a different kind of workout when no one’s looking.

6. Social media

People can be anyone they want to be online and on social media. It’s just too easy to send an email, instant message or exchange photos with a cute someone online. Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat are all pickings-rich places to find a side chick.

"For people who are morally willing to and motivated to, social media offers an unprecedented opportunity to engage in unfaithful behavior," Benjamin Karney, a professor of social psychology at the University of California at Los Angeles, told the Chicago Tribune. "You don't even have to find somebody who is in your neighborhood. You can flirt and exchange sexual communication with anyone who is willing to do it on planet Earth who is holding a smartphone."

What you may think of as just innocent flirting can be a full-blown virtual affair.

7. When he's with his close friends

When your partner has a friend who is a cheater, it can affect how he perceives cheating. He can begin thinking it's normal and not a big deal.

He can even start an affair with a friend of the friend or even your neighbor. This is because being seen in public with an acquaintance won’t raise alarm bells for cheating.

8. Wherever he's having fun

It can be a concert, a park he usually goes to, a reunion, or even on a vacation with you. The fact is, it is easy to throw caution to the wind when a man is having fun. It releases all sorts of feelings that make them lose inhibitions and engage in risky behavior. Sadly, that includes cheating.

