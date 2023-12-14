Top 3 Places Where Married Women Are Most Likely To Cheat On Their Husbands

Men aren't the only ones who cheat, so where are all the ladies going?
By Mike Hatcher
Last updated on Dec 14, 2023
Unlike what some individuals would like to believe, infidelity among married women is now more than ever at an all-time high. According to the National Opinion Research Center, approximately 40 percent of married women are more likely to cheat on their husbands than they would have 20 years back.
This is naturally not earthshaking news. Society as we know it has lost all the virtues of what marriage once meant and online dating sites and apps and social media making stepping outside of a relationship easier, there is not a lack of fodder to lead both men and women to commit adultery. From lascivious online dating sites and forums to social media making stepping outside of a relationship, casual sex is unfortunately deemed an indispensable part of modern life.
Though betrayal may happen right under your nose, chances are it's not necessarily happening in your home — but research shows it does happen close to it.
The following are three of the top places women are the most likely to cheat:
1. During girls' night out
Many women are, by nature, deeply interested in the opinions of their close friends. If you're undergoing some upheaval in your married life, be assured that your wife's intimate friends are in the know of just what is going on. Women often seek sympathy from the individuals they hold in high esteem, and in this case, it's their girlfriends.
“If the relationship is new or uncertain, women often bounce questions off their friends that reflect their anxieties about the relationship,” Irene S. Levine, Ph.D. and author of "Best Friends Forever: Surviving a Breakup with Your Best Friend," told Muscle & Fitness.
A regular girls' night out can be the perfect platform for a troubled wife to vent out her frustrations regarding sex or the lack of it. And prompting from her girls can lead to sexual dalliances with men that usually mean nothing to her.
However, not every woman's friends will encourage her to cheat, nor is every woman a cheater, so banning your wife from having girls' nights will likely only have the opposite effect (and in fact, doing so is controlling and abusive). Instead, proactively cultivating your relationship with your significant other can go a long way in dissuading her from falling prey to jealous or malicious "friends."
2. In hotels
Taking a vacation to an exotic location can also be an excellent setting for your wife to cheat on you, which is why careers that require long periods spent away from home tend to produce the most unfaithful partners.
The mitigating factor in such a scenario is you being offhanded with your spouse or totally ignoring her. She might make an acquaintance with a young man who will provide her with the attention she is not getting from you.
Take your time to spend as much time as possible with your wife while on such trips. More to the point, give her the attention and affection that will make other men appear to be cardboard cutouts when compared to you.
3. Public places
Sometimes there might not be any reasonable cause to trigger married women to be unfaithful. The mere thrill of having casual sex and not getting caught can be appealing to some women. This can occur in virtually any kind of location, from shopping malls to restaurant washrooms, nightclubs and as shocking as it sounds, even in churches.
Such promiscuity sadly doesn't have any remedy, and the only thing you can do is to ensure you fully comprehend the character of your wife-to-be before tying the knot.
Mike Hatcher is a coach and writer who offers advice for couples about open and other alternative relationships.