10 Signals Your Body Sends When You're With The Wrong Person, According To A Holistic Counselor

Sometimes, people get stuck in the wrong relationship, but they become blinded by their attachment. They struggle to step away from what is not serving them and are unable to see the relationship for what it truly is.

The human body, however, is a powerful temple that has a deep sense of intuition. Your body sends you signals every day. When you’re hungry, your stomach grumbles. When you’re sleepy, your body becomes restless. And when you’re spending too much time with someone who does not serve your highest purpose, your body will try to warn you.

A holistic counselor shared 10 signals your body sends you when you’re with the wrong person.

Sasha Blossom is a holistic counselor who uses her platform to help others heal from their traumas and create lasting change in their lives.

1. You get constipated around them.

Bowel rhythm varies for everyone, but if you notice your body struggling to release waste that is no longer useful for the body, it may indicate an emotional blockage.

If you spend long periods of time with your partner and notice yourself holding onto old ideas or perceptions of them, internalizing your thoughts and feelings out of fear of feeling judged or losing them, you are blocking your unprocessed emotions from being released, which will have an impact on your bowels.

What goes in must come out, and you need to feel heard.

2. You feel more drained and burned out after being with them.

If you find yourself feeling excessively exhausted and fatigued after being with your partner, it could be a sign that they are an energy vampire sucking up all of your energy and leaving you empty and drained.

It could also mean your relationship lacks mutuality. You may be going out of your way for them time and time again, yet they don't seem to value or reciprocate this effort.

Energy does not lie, so if you are feeling this way, you may be dealing with a low-vibration person and you need to protect your energy.

3. Wounds and bruises take longer than usual to heal.

Whether these wounds are inflicted by natural circumstances or you randomly find bruises around your body, if you notice these wounds taking too long to heal, it may be due to a spiritual wound inflicting this pain from within.

Some reasons why your body may struggle to naturally heal itself are because you’re:

Becoming disconnected from your spiritual and emotional health

Losing sight of your purpose and what brings you joy

Feeling a diminished sense of self-worth

Feeling hopeless, isolated and abandoned

Your body suffers when your needs are neglected, and if you don’t have the strength to show up for yourself because you are attached to a toxic partner, your body won’t either.

4. You experience bloating & inflammation more often.

Similar to struggling with constipation, experiencing bloating and inflammation is a sign of upset digestion, which can be interpreted as a deeper, spiritual meaning.

Bloating and inflammation in the stomach can also be caused by chronic stress. When your body experiences a negative mood, depression and anxiety, your “fight-or-flight” response is triggered, which negatively affects your gut health and hinders your digestion.

Your emotions deeply impact your health, and if your partner is a prime reason you are feeling stressed, it may be time to let them go.

5. Your skin breaks out more than before.

If you notice a significant addition of acne or breakouts in your skin, this could be caused by increased stress and an emotional imbalance. Acne can also symbolize unresolved, bottled-up emotions you may be avoiding.

According to Spirituality Health, “Big feelings like grief or anger may feel like emotions you’re trying not to let seep out — so your skin is doing it for you.”

These flare-ups may indicate your body calling for help, asking you to tend to your needs and show yourself the attention you have been lacking.

If you feel you cannot express yourself around your partner, then they are not right for you.

6. You get cold sores, styes & other random ailments that you rarely experienced before.

Other ways your body might indicate a lack of tender love and care are through cold sores, styes, and other ailments in the body. While these ailments are mainly caused by physical conditions or infections, if you have rarely experienced them before, they may appear due to extreme emotional stress and energetic blockages within the body. According to The Reading Tub, these ailments symbolize feelings of vulnerability and the need for self-protection.

7. You experience disordered eating patterns and body dysmorphia prominently.

If you are struggling to nourish your mind, body and soul, then you will likely struggle to eat healthy, balanced meals throughout the day. This is because you may lack an appetite or you’re struggling with your body image.

Disordered eating patterns indicate emotional and mental struggles, such as trauma, low self-esteem and negative self-image.

8. You stop looking like yourself.

Look at your reflection in the mirror. Do you recognize yourself? If you notice a pale complexion and sunken eyes, your body is signaling a need for care.

The reason why you may not recognize yourself in a relationship is because you have given up your identity for your partner.

The right person won’t diminish your self-worth, so if you are struggling to love and care for yourself because the person you are with mistreats or neglects you, you need to save yourself from this dark path.

9. You experience brain fog, confusion, chaotic energy and memory loss.

Because your body is in such a distressed state, it will begin to affect your mental clarity. Your days feel like a blur, and you are so detached from it all. Your mind is filled with fog, confusion and chaos, and you struggle to recall recent events and experiences because of this dissociative state.

These experiences indicate symptoms of depression, and if your mood and behavior have been impacted because of your relationship, they are stifling your ability to live a fulfilling, authentic life.

10. You suddenly have a low sex drive.

While sex drive naturally fluctuates with age and experiences, low sex drive can be caused by relationship problems, stress, anxiety and depression.

Because your body is so unhappy and your needs aren’t being met, you won’t be able to perform or feel pleasure.

If you are experiencing any of these conditions, listen to your body and focus on your needs.

There can be various causes of your body’s health, and it’s important to seek medical attention for any health concerns you may be experiencing. But it is unnatural for these circumstances to arise unknowingly, and you should listen to the signs your body sends you as an alarm for clashing, toxic energy.

Who you spend most of your time with plays a significant role in your health, spiritually, emotionally, mentally and physically. These concerns are most common in trauma bonds, which is what causes you to feel helpless and unable to leave your toxic partner. It's important to be aware of these signs so you can find the courage to protect yourself.

Pay attention to the signs your body sends you, because they’re happening for a reason. Your body knows you best, and if you ever feel lost or misguided, your body will be able to communicate your needs.

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there are people who want to help.

Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or send your zip code via text to 435748 (HELP4U) to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, and spirituality topics.