10 Really Weird Reasons You Have Bad Acne

My body seems to hate me and does whatever possible to make my life miserable when I need it to be on point. It seemed like clockwork or an unsaid law of nature. In most cases, this comes in the form of breakouts.

If I had a major event that I needed to attend, I would have an acne breakout. It was almost as if my own body just wanted to raise the proverbial middle finger to me right when I needed it to be good to me. Truth be told, why my face and shoulders break out still remains a mystery to a point, but I’ve gotten used to it.

Over the years, I’ve tried to parse out why my face breaking out occurs at random times, and have actually been pretty successful when it comes to getting rid of most root causes.

I realize I’m not alone when it comes to having troublesome skin. Are you one of the many people with a face breaking out in acne for no apparent reason? I decided to help everyone else out to find out what makes those nasty acne breakouts occur.

Instead of continuously wondering "why is my face breaking out?" there’s usually a reason why things happen the way they do. Check out these uncommon but realistic reasons why you could be seeing a couple more pimples at random times in your life.

Here are 10 weird reasons you have really bad acne:

1. You’re stressed out

Stress is a pretty terrible thing for you overall. It makes you fat, gives you premature wrinkles, and also makes you feel awful. When it comes to your skin, stress causes your skin to produce extra oil, which, in turn, can cause breakouts.

Take a look at your past couple of weeks. Could added stress be the reason for your face breaking out?

2. You might be getting a visit from Aunt Flo pretty soon

This is a classic reason for breakouts, and you probably already know this one to be true. Hormone fluctuations from your period tend to cause oil production to increase and inflammation to peak.

3. There’s something you’re missing in your diet

Remember when you were in health class and the teachers mentioned that you should eat a balanced diet? It was true.

Multiple vitamin deficiencies have been linked to acne breakouts, including Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin B12, and zinc. Many foods, including oysters, leafy greens, and fruits can offer you the vitamins you need. Bon appetit!

4. That makeup you’ve been wearing is to blame

Makeup is not good for your skin, no matter what the advertisements may say. If makeup is comedogenic, it can cause your pores to get clogged with dirt and debris. This, in turn, will make you break out with acne or get more blackheads.

Make sure your makeup bottles say “non-comedogenic” before you get them. Not sure whether it’s your makeup? It’s worth pointing out that more pigmented makeup tends to clog pores more often.

Teri Tray, Dermalogica’s Singapore education manager, noted, “Generally, makeup that provides ‘full’ or heavier coverage will have a higher chance of causing breakouts.”

5. Your favorite hot sauce doesn’t agree with your skin

Spicy foods? Really? You betcha. Spicy foods, when ingested, can throw off your skin’s pH balance. This can cause you to get cysts or just have really dry skin. Either way, it’s not a good look.

6. You are constantly touching your face

It’s so tempting to touch your face every once in a while, but is it good for you? Nope. Skin-to-skin contact is a very easy way to transfer bacteria to your face. If you have very sensitive skin, that bacteria (and all the touching) will cause your pores to clog and your skin to get irritated.

7. The sun is damaging your skin

Assuming you haven’t lived under a rock for the past 50 years, you may be aware that UV radiation causes permanent damage to your skin. UV radiation dries out your skin and causes irritation. Both of these things can cause your skin to break out.

8. That new laundry detergent is a problem

Don’t get us wrong, laundry is mandatory. But it can also have an effect on your skin. Too much detergent, especially if it’s heavily scented, can lead to breakouts all over your body. If acne is a new thing, it may be time to switch your detergent.

9. Your skincare routine is way too harsh

The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and in many cases, this is also true when it comes to your skincare routine. Rough acne scrubs, harsh chemicals, and extensive scrubbing can all cause breakouts.

Surprisingly, a lot of adult acne is caused by going overboard with skin care products, especially when it comes to overwashing. Dial your skincare routine back a bit and see if it will solve things. It can take a couple of weeks to work, but it will most likely do well on your skin.

10. Your vices are messing with your skin

Finally, it’s important to realize that your skin will reflect what you put into your body. A lot of people tend to notice acne occurring after they drink, smoke, or do certain drugs. If you needed any more impetus to get rid of your bad habits, just imagine what your face will look like once you quit.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.