10 Sad Signs Someone Is Suffering From Post-Romantic Stress Disorder

If these signals sound familiar, a person's last relationship very likely gave them trauma and they haven't moved past it.

Last updated on Nov 07, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Sad woman suffers with post-romantic stress disorder. MART PRODUCTION | Canva
Advertisement

Do someone you know obsess over their ex's life and spend no time living their own? They could be suffering from Post Romantic Stress Disorder (P.R.S.D.)

If they struggle to move on, even though they know there is no way they will ever go back to their ex, there is a way out. But first, here are some signs that P.R.S.D. is running the show in their mind and heart.

Here are ten signs someone is suffering from post-romantic stress disorder:

1. They keep their ex's number in their cell phone, “just in case”

They spend all Saturday night checking their phone hoping their ex will call them. Sadly, they never do.

Advertisement

RELATED: The Sentence That Finally Ended 23 Years Of Pining Over My Ex

2. They accept their ex's offers for something casual

Sad Signs Someone Is Suffering From Post-Romantic Stress Disorder Ba Tik / Pexels

They would rather have something than nothing, even if it means hooking up with an ex, no strings attached. Casual relationships rarely turn into committed relationships, research from 2014 confirms.

Advertisement

3. They blame themself for not being good enough for their ex

Even though their ex cheated and was a horrible person, they still find a reason to blame them for the relationship ending.

4. They continually ask the pointless question, “What did I do wrong?”

You did nothing wrong! Except for picking the wrong person and constantly talking about them.

RELATED: 13 Honest Reasons Guys Think About Their Ex After A Breakup

5. They have difficulty focusing on work or school

Sad Signs Someone Is Suffering From Post-Romantic Stress Disorder Tim Gouw / Pexels

Advertisement

It's one thing to be sad about an ex, it's another to let it stop them from achieving their goals.

6. Their addictions are kicking up

Are they eating the wrong stuff? Drinking too much? Too much shopping? Having a balanced diet would be good for them, and 2023 research confirms a healthy diet can even lead to clearer skin — great for new pictures on a dating profile.

7. They refuse to date, be introduced to new romantic prospects, or identify themself as single

They don't want to label themselves as single in the hopes that their ex will come back, meanwhile, their ex is out with a different person every night.

RELATED: 19 Steps For Getting Over Even The Most Devastating Breakup Fast

Advertisement

8. They secretly wish their relationship wasn't over and fantasize about reuniting

This delusion will just lead to them getting their hopes up.

9. They're unaware of how much time has gone by since their breakup

Exactly how long has it been? They don't know, but their friends certainly do with how much they constantly talk about it.

10. They hold onto gifts and romantic items from their past relationship

They might seem like a lost cause, but what if you told them to let go of their past fling? Helping them slowly detach themselves from their ex can be the first step of their healing process.

More for You:
Signs The Guy You Love Is GENUINELY Unhappy
If Your Guy Does These 7 Things, He's Playing You For A Fool
16 Warning Signs You're Dealing With An EVIL Person
12 Types Of Women Who Make Very Bad Partners

Is there truly a Post Romantic Stress Disorder? It may not be an official title but after speaking to hundreds and hundreds of people in the throes of horrific heartbreak, I see a definite pattern. 

Advertisement

RELATED: 5 Ways To Get Over Your Ex When It Feels Impossible

Catherine Behan is a highly educated dating coach, freelance writer, and editor. She currently works as a Law of Attraction and Success Coach, where she leverages her expertise in EFT to help people attract abundance into their lives. 

Related Stories From YourTango:
50 Flirty Questions That Will Change How Men Romantically Connect With You
6 Common Mistakes Made By Pretty Women Who Don't Get Noticed
10 Disturbingly Common Reasons Men Don't Invite Women On A Second Date