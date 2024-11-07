10 Sad Signs Someone Is Suffering From Post-Romantic Stress Disorder

Do someone you know obsess over their ex's life and spend no time living their own? They could be suffering from Post Romantic Stress Disorder (P.R.S.D.)

If they struggle to move on, even though they know there is no way they will ever go back to their ex, there is a way out. But first, here are some signs that P.R.S.D. is running the show in their mind and heart.

Here are ten signs someone is suffering from post-romantic stress disorder:

1. They keep their ex's number in their cell phone, “just in case”

They spend all Saturday night checking their phone hoping their ex will call them. Sadly, they never do.

2. They accept their ex's offers for something casual

They would rather have something than nothing, even if it means hooking up with an ex, no strings attached. Casual relationships rarely turn into committed relationships, research from 2014 confirms.

3. They blame themself for not being good enough for their ex

Even though their ex cheated and was a horrible person, they still find a reason to blame them for the relationship ending.

4. They continually ask the pointless question, “What did I do wrong?”

You did nothing wrong! Except for picking the wrong person and constantly talking about them.

5. They have difficulty focusing on work or school

It's one thing to be sad about an ex, it's another to let it stop them from achieving their goals.

6. Their addictions are kicking up

Are they eating the wrong stuff? Drinking too much? Too much shopping? Having a balanced diet would be good for them, and 2023 research confirms a healthy diet can even lead to clearer skin — great for new pictures on a dating profile.

7. They refuse to date, be introduced to new romantic prospects, or identify themself as single

They don't want to label themselves as single in the hopes that their ex will come back, meanwhile, their ex is out with a different person every night.

8. They secretly wish their relationship wasn't over and fantasize about reuniting

This delusion will just lead to them getting their hopes up.

9. They're unaware of how much time has gone by since their breakup

Exactly how long has it been? They don't know, but their friends certainly do with how much they constantly talk about it.

10. They hold onto gifts and romantic items from their past relationship

They might seem like a lost cause, but what if you told them to let go of their past fling? Helping them slowly detach themselves from their ex can be the first step of their healing process.

Is there truly a Post Romantic Stress Disorder? It may not be an official title but after speaking to hundreds and hundreds of people in the throes of horrific heartbreak, I see a definite pattern.

