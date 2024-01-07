My Husband Shaved Off My Hair With An Electric Razor ‘As A Joke’ & Told Me It Wasn’t A Big Deal

Hair holds a lot of significant meaning, especially for women. Many people find comfort, security, self-identity, and confidence in their hair and some even use it as a tool for empowerment.

For one woman on Reddit, that all rang true. She tied a great deal of her self-worth and identity to her hair and developed a strong emotional connection with it as she grew up.

All of that was affected after one of her husband’s “pranks,” however.

The woman’s husband shaved her hair with an electric razor ‘as a joke’.

While getting ready together in the bathroom, he suddenly stopped shaving and reached his electric razor over the counter. She saw her long locks hit the bathroom sink and looked up at her husband to see him laughing uncontrollably. The missing hair clearly noticeable in the mirror, she started to get emotional and yell as it was very evident it wasn't an accident.

“He told me it wasn’t a big deal, that it was just a prank,” the woman said.

But, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Her husband’s prank was not to “pretend” to shave his wife’s hair but to actually do it even though he knew the significance of her long hair.

The woman said he shaved a section of hair on the top of her head and then laughed while she ‘freaked out.’

Realizing the maliciousness of her husband’s “prank,” she started to get fired up. “We had a huge fight afterwards,” she admitted. The entire time, he continued to laugh.

Glancing back at herself in the bathroom mirror, her frustration only grew. Not only was this the complete opposite of a harmless prank, but it had consequences that would affect her self-confidence and identity for years to come.

Photo: Misha Voguel / Canva Pro

“Even though he ended up apologizing,” she wrote, “I still cannot forgive him. I will have to wear a hat, a scarf, brush my hair over it, or get bangs … to cover the damaged area.”

Despite his apology, she felt uncomfortable with her husband’s so-called ‘prank’ and called it 'sadistic and abusive.’

Although the initial fight was over, this wife couldn’t help but dwell on the incident and the general consensus was she had every right to.

“I’m so sorry you have to deal with this,” one commenter wrote, “but, please don’t ignore your gut. Especially because you say he’s not normally a ‘prankster.’ I think he’s taking out anger, jealousy, and insecurity on you.”

Many people defended the wife, outside of just the initial incident, and suggested his stubbornness in refusing to validate her emotions was a huge red flag. “I’m genuinely shocked that anyone could pull something like this on a partner — especially a postpartum mother.”

The husband's 'prank' calls into question issues of trust and respect.

“That’s physical and psychological abuse,” one commenter wrote. “I could never trust my husband again after such a cruel and bizarre act.”

One partner’s random grasp at control is a common sign of a toxic relationship, and this husband’s “prank” seems to be exactly that. Especially being that this wife has “lost all trust with [her] husband,” commenters advised her to take a greater look at their marriage as a whole.

To play devil's advocate, if this husband truly thought his behavior was a funny joke, he needs to learn just how unfunny it is to be the only person laughing in the room. Comedy should never be at the expense of another person.

Along with new haircuts and her newborn baby, this mom is now forced to think about the reality of her marriage and how her husband might not be the person she thought he was.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.