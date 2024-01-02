Sister-In-Law Says Everyone Is Overreacting If They Want Her To Apologize For Throwing Cake At The Bride

A lot of strange things can happen at weddings. People may act differently than they normally do and feelings can be hurt easily. After all, emotions are already running high.

Things got extra strange at one wedding where the bride’s sister-in-law threw the cake at her — and then refused to apologize for it.

One bride is wondering if she was wrong for getting mad at her sister-in-law for throwing her wedding cake at her.

An anonymous woman took to Reddit to ask for advice after dealing with some over-the-top pranks from her sister-in-law. She said that her sister-in-law's pranks are normal and she has come to expect them.

For example, her sister-in-law once hid her car key when she needed to get to work for an important meeting. She had to call her now-husband to pick her up and give her a ride, which made her late. Later that day, the woman discovered the culprit.

“When I got home, my [sister-in-law] laughed and told me that she hid my car key,” she wrote. “My husband yelled at her and she apologized. We were still friends after that.”

Although this prank seems pretty extreme, the woman’s sister-in-law only took it further. Later, at her wedding, what seemed harmless got very serious.

“The wedding comes,” the woman said. “Everyone is at the party. We were dancing and I was having the time of my life.” Then, the perfect moment was ruined. “When we were about to cut the cake, my [sister-in-law] picked it up and threw it at me and then broke out laughing.”

Photo: Gladius Stock / Shutterstock

“I just told her to get out,” the bride said. “She didn’t even apologize.”

When it came time to patch things up with her sister-in-law, the 16-year-old girl had no interest in doing so. According to the bride, “The day after, my [sister-in-law] said that I am overreacting and that it’s ‘just a prank.’”

Now, the woman is wondering if she behaved appropriately. “Am I missing something?” she asked. “Am I really overreacting?’”

People on Reddit were shocked by the behavior the woman described. “It is reasonable to ask her to leave after such behavior,” one person said. “These are destructive actions that no normal person would find funny,” another replied. “I would charge her for the cake she destroyed,” a third person said.

Users also pointed out that, while the bride gave more weight to the wedding cake incident, what her sister-in-law did with her car key was just as disturbing. One person summed it up when they said, “These aren’t jokes, they’re malicious pranks. No decent person thinks jeopardizing someone’s job is a joke. Nor do they think destroying someone else’s wedding cake is a-okay. She knows what she’s doing.”

This sister-in-law's behavior could be a sign of toxicity.

Dealing with a family member who is sabotaging you in some way isn’t easy, and can be difficult to discern.

"It’s difficult to get clarity on whether or not an individual is toxic," licensed therapist Alexandria Deas told Women's Health. "The concept is easier to understand if you think about toxic interactions," such as unsettling behavior and feeling as if you're walking on "grenades" around that person.

This certainly seems to match what this woman is experiencing with her sister-in-law. Her toxic behavior and the signs that she finds enjoyment in making others upset and uncomfortable speak volumes about the kind of person she is. It would probably be best for her to receive professional help to work through these issues she is experiencing, something that multiple people on Reddit pointed out.

Regardless of the sister-in-law’s next steps, one thing is clear here. This woman is clearly not in the wrong or overreacting for wanting to take a step back from interaction with her sister-in-law after all that has happened.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.