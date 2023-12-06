Newlywed Asks Husband For A Divorce Immediately After Wedding In Response To A Prank He Pulled During Reception

What should have been the happiest day of her life has ended in disaster for a woman who has changed her mind about her marriage a day after her wedding.

Writing into Slate's 'Dear Prudence' advice column, the newlywed explained that her husband pulled a prank on her during their wedding reception — a prank that infuriated her to the point that she asked for a divorce the day after their wedding.

The groom had shoved her into their wedding cake, despite her asking him not to.

The woman explained that while wedding planning, she and her husband had split up the tasks between them.

“My only hard-and-fast rule was that he would not rub cake in my face at the reception,” she wrote.

However, her husband didn’t listen to her and shoved her face in the cake at the wedding reception. She further mentioned that it wasn’t a whimsical decision as he had cupcakes for backup when their cake was ruined.

"I left. Next day I told him we were done. I am standing by that," she wrote.

However, her loved ones told her that she might be overreacting.

The woman further wrote that her loved ones got together over the holidays to give her some advice. They told her that she was behaving this way because of her issues and asked her to think about her divorce once more.

“EVERYONE has gotten together to tell me I should give him a second chance," she wrote. "That, I am overreacting because of my issues (I am VERY claustrophobic after a car accident years ago, and I absolutely panicked at being shoved into a cake and held there).”

Her loved ones further mentioned that since the couple loved each other, she shouldn’t give up their marriage on the first problem they had.

Even after hearing what her loved ones had to say, she didn’t want to change her mind. However, their determined stance and attitude made the woman question her decision.

Despite being a common prank at weddings, taking the prank too far can be a red flag.

Prudence told the woman that other people might not know what she is feeling as they aren’t the ones who have been through it. She wrote, “Everyone’s sure you’re making a mistake, but they’re not the ones who have to wake up every day with a man whose behavior massively turns them off.”

Prudence further mentioned that her husband’s behavior can be considered as a red flag.

“I think what he did was a red flag about not respecting you and your wishes — to say nothing of the physical aggression — but even if it wasn’t, the fact that you really didn’t like it is enough,” Prudence wrote. Prudence also mentioned that the woman’s loved ones don’t seem to value her happiness and that she should go ahead with the divorce.

As dating and relationship coach Carla Romo has explained, “The beginning of the relationship subtly sets the tone for your future relationship with this person. If someone is disrespecting you this early on, then it could get worse. This person may be testing the waters as to how far they can push this behavior on your relationship.”

The woman made her boundaries clear and the groom chose to overstep them, which does not bode well for the relationship's future.

As someone on Reddit commented, "He ruined the wedding for her. Why would you stay with someone willing to ruin what should be one of the happiest days of your life! He couldn't possibly have thought she would be okay with it."

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer who covers entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.