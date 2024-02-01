Bride Cancels Wedding & Dumps Fiancé After Guests Refuse To Pay 'Entrance Fee'

An ex-bride-to-be requested that all of her guests pay a large sum of money before the wedding so they could take care of all expenses to have her “dream wedding.”

When some guests refused or were unable to afford it, the woman balked and canceled the whole shebang.

The woman dumped her fiancé and called off their wedding after guests failed to pay an ‘entrance fee.’

The woman explained her decision in a lengthy Facebook post. She began by alerting her friends and family that she would be canceling her upcoming wedding that was scheduled to take place in just four days.

“It comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancelation of the wedding,” the woman wrote.

She added that she and her fiancé split up and they will ‘not go forth with any future proceedings,’ yet will remain a civil team for the sake of their young son.

The woman informed her Facebook friends that she would be deleting her account and traveling out of the country for the next couple of months to cope with her loss. “How did this all come crashing down? Well, I invite you all on Facebook — players, bystanders, and side characters of the people in my life — to take a seat and listen,” she wrote.

“Before I begin this mini-novel, I invite all of you (including the [expletives] who have ruined my marriage and life) to put yourself in my shoes. For once, let me take the stage and let me voice the most painful few months of my life.”

She proceeds to take readers through a lengthy rant regarding her wedding planning.

The bride explained that she and her ex-fiancé were high school sweethearts and that he proposed to her when she was 18. After their son was born, the couple began saving up for their wedding and eventually put together a total of $1,500.

“Since our love was like a fairy tale, we wanted an extravagant blowout wedding, one where our son could be included,” the woman shared. She and her fiancé were torn between two venues before a psychic pushed them to choose a more expensive one, which would cost around $60,000 total along with flights to Aruba where the wedding would be taking place.

“All we asked was a little help from family and friends to make it happen,” the woman wrote.

Therefore, she and her fiancé requested that each guest gift them $1,500 in cash to pay off their wedding.

“I SPECIFICALLY I mean SPECIFICALLY asked for cash gifts. How could we have OUR wedding that WE dreamed of without proper funding?” the woman wrote.

“We’d sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500.” The woman claimed that her former maid of honor offered to gift the couple $5,000 and that her ex-fiancé's family offered $3,000.

She claimed that asking for $1,500 from each guest was not “out of line.”

“If you can’t contribute, you weren’t invited to our exclusive wedding. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime party,” the woman wrote. When the couple sent out their RSVPs, only eight of their guests fulfilled their request of $1,500, something that made the woman and her ex-fiancé “livid.”

As time went on, the maid of honor and her ex’s family pulled their offers.

Desperate to make their wedding happen, the couple reduced their fee to $1,000 per guest and launched a GoFundMe to help them with expenses. When they exhausted all of their options for paying off the wedding, her fiancé suggested that they get married in a Las Vegas chapel to save money.

She was disgusted by the idea. “Am I supposed to like the idea of getting married in the heart of shady gamblers, alcoholics, and the get-rich-fast fallacy?” she wrote. She suffered a panic attack at the thought of marrying in Vegas.

After the bride called her maid of honor to complain about her ex-fiancé suggestion, her maid of honor pointed out that the woman was asking guests for way over their budget and that it was too much for them.

“She KNOWS my [expletive] dream was a blowout wedding. I just wanted to be a Kardashian for the day and then live my life like a normal person,” the woman wrote. “I called her a filthy poor excuse of a friend and hung up.”

The maid of honor dropped out of the wedding and blocked her on all social media platforms, and the rest of the bridesmaids followed suit.

When they asked for their deposits back, the bride refused.

She tells them that she will be holding onto the money until they can pay her back for the “emotional distress” they caused her.

The woman’s ex-fiancé began to drift apart from her and she suspected him of cheating. One night, she caught him on the phone with her former maid of honor, criticizing her actions and calling her a “stuck up [expletive].”

After everything went down, she decided to call off her wedding and escape the country for a couple of months to distance herself from what she calls “this awful society.” “How hard would it have been to [expletive] donate friends? Do I matter to you?” she asked.

She concluded her post by letting her “snake” friends know that she was cutting them off and would be living her life alone.

