Drunk Groom Makes Out With A Man In Front Of Wife At Wedding Reception

Weddings are a time of celebration. Two people, destined to be together, take their vows in front of family and friends and commit to doing life together. The bride and groom get to enjoy a festive evening of dinner, dancing and drinking after tying the knot.

However, one groom clearly partied a little too hard at his reception and ended up making out on the dancefloor — with another man, right in front of his wife.

The video shows the bride's shock after her groom kisses a man during their wedding reception.

In a TikTok video from 2022, a man in a gray suit who appears to be intoxicated approaches the groom, also inebriated, who is dancing while holding one arm up elegantly over his head. The man in gray pulls the groom close as his new bride looks on and begins feverishly kissing him in the mouth as the music beats loudly in the background.

His wife desperately tries to stop him from kissing her husband, but he pays no attention as she tugs at the back of his suit coat.

As the video continues, the impromptu make-out session becomes more and more intense, moving around the dance floor while the wife gives chase. The groom bounces his extended arm in the air, never missing a beat.

Onlookers, unsure how to respond, hold his wife back while trying to make sense of the utter chaos taking place right before their eyes. Guests at the reception try to pry to two men apart, but their lips are locked.

Eventually, the groom and the man separate, and the latter raises both his hands, one holding a cocktail, in the air in victory. He stumbles backward, too impaired to understand the gravity of what just took place.

The man in gray is laser-focused on the groom he just smooched and is shown trying to fight his way past the rest of the partygoers and have another intimate reaction with the man. The bride, along with other people in attendance, keep pushing him back in an effort to make him come to his senses, but he continues to press forward, seemingly totally oblivious to how hurtful and telling his actions are.

Near the end of the video, the man appears to engage in a physical altercation with another man who looks angry at the realization that the man just humiliated the bride on what is possibly the most important day of her life.

The social media response to this incident was enormous.

A person reposted the video on Twitter, writing, “I thought this was just drunk gays being cute but apparently the one with the black shirt just got married to the girl in the wedding dress trying to separate them and the one in the suit is his ‘sidehole’? There’s LAYERS to this.”

I thought this was just drunk gays being cute but apparently the one with the black shirt just got married to the girl in the wedding dress trying to separate them and the one in the suit is his sidehole??? there’s LAYERS to this pic.twitter.com/YUsUh21dcF — La Coochie Versace (@CoochieReloaded) December 22, 2022

Most people wanted more information on the situation as they tried to identify the couple and the man who was kissed, while others wanted a follow-up video to explain exactly what went down that day.

The groom apologized for the incident while denying that he's gay.

After footage of the drunken incident went viral, the groom took to Instagram to make a statement regarding his actions. In an Instagram caption, which was originally written in Spanish with the English translation reposted to Twitter, the groom wrote alcohol was to blame for what happened.

Photo: Twitter

He also denied being gay, but admitted that the situation helped him better understand what the LGBTQ+ community goes through regularly, adding that the ordeal even caused him to consider suicide.

The couple is still married.

Fortunately, the married couple took their wedding vows to stay together for better or worse to heart, and according to social media, remain together today.

While the bride doesn't appear to have commented on her groom kissing another man at their wedding, she did make an Instagram post acknowledging the alcohol consumed on their wedding day. Coincidentally, the photo specifically focused on her groom, showing him downing a drink that's presumably alcohol.

"Se activo la farra en mi boda carambaaaaa," she wrote in the post's caption, which translates to "The party was activated at my wedding wow."

While open bars are a staple at 79% percent of weddings (according to The Knot's 2021 Real Weddings Study), all one can do is hope that those attending — including, apparently, the bride and groom — practice knowing their own limits.

Bullying can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong. If you are thinking about suicide, there is a way to get help. Please call or text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.