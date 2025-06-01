Hormones can be tough to deal with. We know we need them for our bodies to operate; they work nonstop to control all aspects of our physical health, but these chemical messengers also shake up our bodies from puberty, through menopause, and beyond. Although we have hormones to thank for making men men and women women, we also recognize that they can swing our moods, give us pimples, and make our hair go haywire. And that's just the beginning.

"Most of us know about how hormones affect moods, digestion, cravings, sleep, and drive but in fact, that complicated dance that occurs between the brain signaling molecules, like FSH and LH, the ovaries, and the adrenal glands in fact can impact every single cell in our body"” says Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, MD board certified in OB-GYN and Integrative and holistic medicine.

Hormones might be behind these 5 surprising changes in your appearance, says research:

1. Your skin suddenly looks amazing — or it doesn’t

Ever had one of those days where you meant to put dry shampoo in your hair and instead put cooking oil? Your brain just isn't in its right place! Gilberg-Lenz says cognitive function is closely related to our hormones.

"We are more verbally expressive in the first half of our cycle due to increasing estrogen, and it can also affect appearance!” Gilberg-Lenz says the healthy glow of pregnancy is a great example. "Progesterone rises in order to maintain a pregnancy, but progesterone also is the dominant female hormone in the second half of our cycle, from ovulation on, called the luteal phase."

There is also evidence that at mid-cycle, when we are most fertile, our skin appears more radiant and we feel more at ease in our bodies, leading to a sense of greater well-being and happiness. Nature (much like our moms) wants us to mate and make babies!

2. You're breaking out more than usual

Hormones play a big factor in whether you develop acne, says Dr. David E. Bank, a dermatologist, Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, author of Beautiful Skin: Every Woman's Guide to Looking Her Best at Any Age, and Founder & Director of The Center For Dermatology, Cosmetic & Laser Surgery in Mt. Kisco, NY. As a general rule, the hormone estrogen diminishes acne, while progesterone stimulates acne.

Hormones cause oil glands to enlarge and produce more oil during puberty and throughout the teen years. Hormonal fluctuations are strongly correlated with acne breakouts, concurs Joshua Zeichner, MD, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

As hormones surge, for example, in the middle of your menstrual period, oil glands in the skin react. The hormones cause the glands to go into overdrive, revving up oil production. This translates into more food for acne-causing bacteria and can clog pores. Hormonal therapies, like birth control pills and spironolactone, prevent hormones from affecting the skin and can control breakouts.

3. You're gaining weight, even if your habits haven't changed

Weight gain is a complex situation, influenced not only by lifestyle factors and emotions but also by several hormones in the body. Thyroid hormones, cortisol, leptin, and ghrelin are just a few of the players, says dermatologist Jessica J. Krant, MD, MPH, founder of Art of Dermatology LLC in New York.

"Low thyroid function, or hypothyroidism, can contribute to weight gain because the thyroid gland runs the basic metabolic rate of the body, so a slowdown means less efficiency in processing energy and more weight storage. Cortisol, the body's stress hormone, tells the body to prepare for times of strife, and since our bodies interpret this as possible starvation, it also triggers holding onto extra pounds," Krant explains.

Finally, leptin and ghrelin work as an opposite pair. Leptin tells our bodies we feel satiated, and ghrelin tells us we are hungry. "Studies show that after a poor night of sleep, ghrelin levels are elevated for the entire 24-hour period following," says Krant. So stop reading this and get to bed!

4. Your skin feels unusually dry

Dry skin is largely environmental and age-driven, but thyroid hormones can also play a part here. Hypothyroidism, untreated, eventually can lead to excessively dry skin beyond the normal range, says Krant.

Dry skin can also be extra itchy, and scratching can lead to rashes and other skin problems. As estrogen levels lower in menopause, the skin can also become thinner, more brittle, and drier.

5. Your hair starts thinning or losing its bounce

Hair thinning, patchy hair loss, or loss of shine and bounce quality can sometimes be attributed to hypothyroidism as well, says Krant. Of course, healthy hair requires a complex of many vitamins and minerals, so it's not just hormones running the show.

Chronic stress can also cause hair loss and hair thinning, resulting from a lack of vitamins, as well as increased cortisol levels in the body. Estrogen and testosterone also play a role, especially in androgenetic, or male/female "pattern" hair loss, says Krant.

