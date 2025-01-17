Why Is My Hair Falling Out? Research Says There's 15 Unexpected Reasons

I remember when I dealt with thinning hair and I couldn't stop asking myself: Why is my hair falling out? It was at a time in my life when everything was unstable. My financial struggles were horrible, my social life died, and anything that could go wrong did go wrong.

One day, I looked in the mirror and noticed my hair had decided to walk away without me. It was as thin as a sheet! As you can imagine, I was not pleased with my thinning hair. And I wondered what causes hair loss in women.

Having given up all hope of normalcy, I cried. Eventually, things got better and my hair returned to its normal full thickness. It was then I realized I lose hair when I’m stressed. I’m not alone.

There are many unexpected reasons for hair loss in women and men alike — here are some of the more important ones to note.

Here are the unexpected reasons why your hair is falling out, backed by research:

1. Protein deficiency

Changed your diet lately? It could be what’s harming your hair. A common complaint among people who are new to veganism is hair loss — and believe it or not, 2017 dermatology research showed there’s a scientific reason behind it. Protein deficiency is one of the most common dietary causes of hair loss.

2. Anemia

If you have been feeling lethargic and weak while you have been noticing your hair thinning out, it could be that you have anemia, as suggested by research in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. Anemia is a condition that’s known for low red blood cell count, breathing problems, heart problems, and a pale appearance. Should you feel this could be your issue, it’s best to go to a doctor immediately.

3. Vitamin B deficiency

Vitamin B, the same nutrient found in leafy greens, seafood, and eggs, is vital to hair growth. If you are low in B vitamins, it can cause hair loss.

4. Postpartum hormonal adjustments

Most people who have been pregnant remember how amazing their hair and nails looked while they were carrying their little ones. If you recently gave birth, the very same hormones that gave you a gleaming head of hair just said goodbye. For some mothers, this can cause serious hair loss. The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology suggested as scary as it can be, it’s usually temporary.

5. Hereditary issues

Female pattern baldness, though rare, is possible. (Medical professionals call it androgenetic alopecia if you’re curious.) In most cases, it’s hereditary and hits later in life. If your mom had thin hair that worsened with age, it’s quite likely you will, too.

6. Alopecia areata

Alopecia areata is a rare autoimmune condition, as shown by 2017 research, that causes your body to attack your hair follicles in random patches of your skin. This disorder doesn’t cause scarring, but it can cause embarrassment. It usually will resolve itself in a year, but in rarer cases, can be permanent.

7. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

If you have been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, this is the most likely cause of your hair loss. PCOS’s hormonal fluctuations often can cause temporary hair loss in women. Thankfully, if you can treat PCOS, your hair will be a lot more plentiful too.

8. Rapid weight loss

Did you just get onto a major diet? Mazeltov! Great as it may be to complete a diet, you might have already noticed your hair has been a little bit thinner than usual.

Don’t worry. A study in the Journal of Clinical Medicine showed how sudden rapid weight loss is one of the causes of hair loss in women and is temporary. Given time, it’ll grow right back.

9. Compulsive hair pulling

People with the psychological disorder known as trichotillomania have a compulsive need to pull out their hair as a reaction to stress. Some will remove hair from their eyebrows, others from their scalp. If it gets out of control, you can pull most of your hair out without realizing it.

10. Tight hair bands

Too-tight ponytails aren’t good for your hair. It’s common (but oft-overlooked) knowledge that excessively tight braiding, ponytail holders, and up-dos can cause hair loss over time. Medically speaking, this is known as traction alopecia. Loosen your braids and your hair will likely stop falling out.

11. Hair follicle stress

We all have heard rumors about women who dyed their hair one too many times, permed it, bleached it, blow-dried it, or just otherwise did hair-killing bad stuff too often. Believe it or not, there’s truth to the rumors! You can stress your hair follicles out to the point you start shedding more frequently.

12. Over-washing hair

If you love baths, grab a shower cap. Frequent hair washing, especially without conditioner, can cause hair loss. Water isn’t good for hair, and that’s no joke. On a typical day, you will lose 50 or so hairs. When you shower, that number jumps up to 250. Enough said.

13. Unmanaged stress

As my personal story has shown, hair loss can be stress-related. Clinical and Experimental Dermatology research calls this "telogen effluvium", and it’s reversible. This usually happens six weeks to three months after a major stress, or during times of ongoing stress. All you need to do to get your hair back is lose the stress.

14. Thyroid issues

Both overactive and underactive thyroids can cause hair loss, as shown by recent research. If you’ve been noticing changes in your energy levels or metabolic changes, you might want to consult a doctor to find out if the hair loss is related to a more serious matter.

15. Summertime

Dogs shed, cats shed, and yes, humans shed too. During seasonal changes, people tend to lose hair as their bodies adjust to the temperature changes. This might be one of the most common and yet surprising reasons for hair loss in women.

