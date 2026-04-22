If Anxiety Hits Out Of Nowhere, This Psychologist’s 10-Second Breathing Trick Can Take The Edge Off Real Fast

Staying calm when anxiety strikes out of nowhere can feel like one of your biggest challenges. It can feel like war mode. The enemy is invisible and internal, and it can hit at any moment.

But in order to regain your calm fast, you'll need to employ one simple trick: a breathing exercise. If there was ever a time to need direction on how to calm down, it's now. And the good news is the tool is always with you.

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One of the best anxiety "first aid" tips is simply this: use your belly — for breathing, that is. Since levity can be calming in its own right, let's call it the "belly dance." I'm referring to deep belly breathing, otherwise known as diaphragmatic breathing.

It pushes out your waistband and signals your body’s alert system that you are safe, allowing you to let go of your state of alarm. In other words, you can calm down just by doing this type of breathing, anywhere, anytime. And it's always there for you, in your control. What are the steps?

If anxiety hits out of nowhere, this psychologist's breathing trick can take the edge off fast

Diego Martz / Unsplash

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Here’s how to calm down using belly breathing:

Place one hand on your chest. Place the other hand on your belly. Breathe in through your nose, directing air to your belly as you feel your belly rise. Keep your hand on your chest still, in order to focus your breathing on your belly. Repeat for 10 breaths.

Give it a try right now while you're reading. You can do belly breathing when sitting, lying down, or standing up. In fact, some recommend trying it in different positions throughout the day.

The more you do it, the better you'll get at it. And it's there for you anytime, anywhere; all you’re doing is breathing, just differently.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Elayne Daniels agrees, stating that, "Just as anxiety is hardwired, so are safety resources, like breathing, visual imagery, and self-observation." You're not forcing yourself to be calm; you're unlocking something your body already knows how to do.

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While you’re breathing, try to name the precise trigger for your anxiety

Brock Wegner / Unsplash+

Are you afraid about someone you care about's health? Are you anxious about finances or job security? Are you overwhelmed by the weight of daily responsibilities or an uncertain future? Are you stressed about a relationship, a big decision, or simply the relentless pace of modern life?

Whatever your anxiety is, name it and then try belly breathing some more. Notice what happens in your body as you breathe deeply. No matter the reason you started this belly “dance,” notice the calm you feel as you send breath to the deepest parts of your lungs.

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This simple strategy provides immediate relief and sends powerful neurological signals to our brain that you're okay. Knowing how to calm down and ground yourself is an essential skill for navigating the many stressors life throws your way.

Taking control of your breath is a powerful way to rebalance your emotional equilibrium, something we all will need increasingly. When so much seems so out of control, it can be empowering to know you can control your breathing, and thus your anxiety, to a large degree.

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Dr. Alicia Clark is a psychologist specializing in anxiety and relationships. She's the author of Hack Your Anxiety: How to Make Anxiety Work for You in Life, Love, and All That You Do.