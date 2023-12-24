Woman Asks For A Sign From Her ‘Good Boy’ Huckleberry Who Recently Passed Away & Another Dog Delivered The Message In His Place

A woman grieving her dog who recently passed away asked for a sign that he was watching over her, never imagining how quickly she would receive it from another dog who crossed paths with her.

Amy Maurer Creel and her dog, Huckleberry, were the best of friends. The devoted animal rescuer took him in when he was a severely malnourished puppy who endured many medical challenges. Thankfully, Amy was able to nurse Huckleberry back into good health and the two had years worth of happy memories together until he passed away at the age of 10.

While walking through the woods, a stranger’s dog came to greet her as she was missing her late pet.

While grieving her loss, Amy went for a walk through the woods, during which she asked her Huckleberry if he could give her a sign that showed that he would always be with her. As fate would have it, he sent another dog to carry out his message.

“I said to the woods, ‘If you’re here, can you just let me know,’” Amy tearfully recalled in a TikTok video. “At that moment, this dog came running towards me who looked just like him!”

The adorable pup’s name was Ollie, and he did not hesitate to greet Amy and cover her face in kisses. His owner quickly approached, apologizing and explaining that he let the dog off-leash. “I don’t care if you think I’m crazy but I think your dog came to say hi to me from Huckleberry,” Amy said to the dog’s owner.

The owner revealed to Amy that oddly enough, he usually never took the walking route he did that day. He claimed that at the last minute, something changed his mind.

Amy did not doubt that it was Huckleberry who led them down the same path as her.

When a beloved pet dies, we may ask them for signs letting us know that they are okay wherever they are or that they are watching over us.

Pet psychics claim that not only will they send other dogs on Earth to give you a hello from them, but there are various ways they let you know that they’ll always be walking alongside you even though they are no longer physically there.

Maybe their name can come up in conversation or on the radio when you are especially missing them. You may see them out of the corner of your eye in your home, or hear their collar jingling for a moment.

Even subtle signs, such as a cardinal or bluejay crossing your path, or a feather or snowflake landing directly on your lap could mean that the world between you and your late pet is not so far away.

Those of us who have lost pets and are asking for a sign from them should be open to accepting them. Some of us may be skeptical about the afterlife, and doubt that our animals will always be with us spiritually. If our pets sense our doubts, they may be hesitant to send us reminders that they will always be a part of our everyday lives.

The bond between humans and their pets often transcends physical presence, extending into emotional and spiritual connections. While the physical presence of a pet may be gone, the emotional, spiritual, and symbolic connections often persist.

So the next time you are missing your pet, and spot another animal looking in your direction, it could very well be them letting you know that they miss you too.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.