5 Blue Jay Spiritual Meanings & Animal Totem Symbolism

What does this animal totem mean?

Blue jays are more than a spiritual animal totem or a meaningful symbol of beauty commonly found in nature.

The blue jay is a popular bird native to eastern North America.

This bird is known for its loud song and vibrant blue color. It is commonly seen as a spiritual animal through many different interpretations.

Much of its spiritual meaning is connected to how a blue jay looks.

Blue jays are rather simple to recognize due to their special look and behavior.

It’s rather large with a crest color that can range from blue to white and black.

They also tend to be more nosy and louder than most birds.

The bird is usually described as curious, trustworthy, talkative, and resourceful.

What’s really special about the blue jay is its natural behaviors and what that represents for us.

What does a blue jay symbolize?

These birds are a symbol of clarity, vibrancy, and intellect.

The most common interpretation is the blue jay’s sense of creativity.

They are songbirds that love to sing in their spare time.

They enchant everyone around them with their special sounds.

This helps us understand the importance of expressing our inner sense of creativity.

We have a tendency to try to fit in our environment instead of trying to stand out.

There are aspects of our personalities that are unique. Using our creativity to share that with everyone can positively impact our environment and also ourselves.

What does a blue jay mean spiritually?

Blue jays help us understand that using our gifts to positively impact those around us is a way of giving back to nature and society.

In order to truly be happy, we have to figure out how we can be a blessing to the world instead of the other way around.

Nature teaches us how to do this by inspiring us to find what we are passionate about and how we can use it to make the world a better place than the day before.

Here’s 5 more spiritual meaning of the blue jay:

1. Blue jays symbolize the community.

Blue jays show that they understand the importance of community in their behavior pattern.

They get certain benefits from members of their community so they must also be a benefit to the community as well.

Adult birds work together in order to complete tasks that help the whole flock.

This can teach us the importance of working along with others to reach a common goal.

Nothing great can ever be achieved by one person. It takes many different efforts to build something great that everyone can enjoy.

2. Blue jays signify determination.

Blue jays are also known for their strong sense of determination.

They work diligently day and night to achieve their daily goals.

Because of all the work, birds can often become exhausted.

Despite this, their instincts tell them to take time to rest and keep going.

This attitude can teach us the importance of perseverance and never giving up on our goals.

Determination is the key to achieving our dreams in the long run.

3. Blue jays can mean to be assertive.

Blue jays are naturally very aggressive toward animals that threaten them.

They do this to protect their offspring and ensure their survival.

The bird teaches us that sometimes that when the stakes are high, we need to know how to put our foot down.

In an animalistic way, this is usually aggressive, but in our context, it is seen as being assertive.

Being assertive doesn’t mean that you need to be impolite or ill-mannered, but mindful that you have just as much of a right to be on earth no different from anyone else and you’re not afraid to stand up for yourself.

4. To see a blue jay means you are about to experience spiritual growth.

Another common spiritual interpretation for blue jays is spiritual growth.

Spiritual growth is when someone has graduated from many different levels of spirituality and on their way to reach self-actualization.

Blue jays teach us the importance of general growth.

The bird goes from different stages within their lifetime and achieves many goals along the way.

Blue jays are natural risk-takers because they are curious and like to discover new things.

Collecting information about their surroundings helps them make better decisions for themselves and their offspring.

They also master the idea of timing their activities (ex, mating, sleeping, looking for food, etc.).

This can teach us the importance of growth in a spiritual sense because everything we do in life takes time and just a little faith.

5. Blue jays are about confidence.

Blue jays are also known for symbolizing confidence.

Blue jays are very confident in nature because they have to take risks in order to ensure their survival.

Confidence comes from believing that you are capable of anything you set your mind to.

When you enter a situation believing that you don’t have what it takes to succeed, you are setting yourself up to fail.

There are times in life where you are going to fail, and it’s important not to internalize it and question your abilities.

Success is a state of mind so try applying the blue jay’s confident attitude to your next challenge. You’ll be surprised by the outcome!

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.