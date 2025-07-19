The ability to stay grounded when everyone else is losing their cool shows a quiet strength that not everyone has. People who were raised to have emotional resilience, empathy, and a good sense of who they are usually don't overreact when things get uncomfortable. They might feel frustrated or sad, but they have learned how to process those feelings in a healthy way.

People whose parents raised them right have emotional regulation, so their feelings never hijack their behavior. They have a calm way of addressing things that is built on a foundation of self-trust, safety, security, and emotional intelligence. If a person doesn't get triggered by these things, they were likely raised by parents who were steady, respectful, and intentional.

Your parents raised you right if you don't get triggered by these 11 things

1. Other people's success

We all know someone who wants to see you do well, but not better than them. They believe that a win for you is a loss for them, and your celebrated achievements can easily send them into a tailspin. But people who were raised the right way can clap for other people's success without feeling like a failure. They know that everyone has their own unique talents, and their only competition is the person they see in the mirror.

Emotional maturity is never feeling the need to compare yourself to another person. You don't spiral into a ball of jealousy at the mention of another person's accomplishments. Your parents taught you that you are one of a kind and that external things do not determine your worth.

2. Constructive criticism

Receiving detailed, actionable feedback is necessary for growth and development. If your parents did a good job raising you, they taught you how to handle constructive criticism early on. You can hear less-than-favorable things about yourself without falling apart. You can find the lesson in any situation and use it to learn and do better.

Parents who corrected with kindness and grace instead of shame modeled top-tier emotional intelligence to their children. They understood that in order to really hear them, their children needed to be admonished in a particular way that encouraged transformation rather than left them stagnant and insecure.

3. Hearing someone say 'no'

Some people just can't handle rejection. Someone telling them no can send them into a state of angst and anxiety that is hard for them to recover from. They may have never been taught appropriate boundaries and learned that the world will bend to their every little whim. It's a rude awakening to find out that everyone will not provide the coddling that their parents did.

Sometimes rejection is redirection because there is something better waiting for you in the wings. It's an opportunity to analyze a situation and determine the next steps you need to take. People who grasp this had parents who put strong boundaries in place early and who taught them that not getting your way does not equate to being unloved or unworthy.

4. Different opinions

It's okay for two people to respectfully agree to disagree. Everyone has their own way of seeing things and the autonomy to express their opinions without condemnation. Disagreement doesn't mean disrespect. What kind of world would this be without so many unique ideas and perspectives? Parents who raised their kids right passed this way of thinking down to them.

If you can hear conflicting views without trying to silence someone else, change their mind to match your opinions, or take it personally, your parents were awesome. They showed you how to hold space for diverse perspectives and that everything isn't black and white. Sometimes there is a gray area, and that is perfectly fine.

5. Awkward silences

Most people were raised to fill silent moments in conversation with words that have no real meaning or impact. They feel uncomfortable, anxious, and insecure because they don't have a clue what the other person is thinking and have no idea how to proceed. Our brains respond to social cues, and quiet time can seem like a malfunction.

If you grew up in an environment that was not filled with chaos and constant stimulation, you don't find these moments threatening or awkward at all. You are comfortable with pauses and use them as time to introspect and process without pressure to blurt out something. You were validated as a child, so you don't need constant noise to feel acknowledged.

6. Other people's boundaries

People who are used to others bending to their will get personally offended when others set boundaries. They see a person drawing a line about what they will and won't tolerate as a personal offense and feel rejected. This is because growing up, they likely got whatever they wanted without question and at the expense of others.

If you are an emotionally balanced individual, thanks to your parents, you don't see other people setting boundaries as rejection, but as a personal right that we all have. If someone needs space or says "No", you respect it without feeling the need to guilt-trip them or convert it to a personal attack in your mind.

7. Being publicly corrected

A person who is prideful and has a big ego will crash out if they are corrected in a public setting. They might see it as a humiliation ritual where they are the victim and miss the entire point or the discussion. But a person who was raised by parents who taught them to let things roll off their backs and learn from every experience is less apt to get upset and miss the message.

Sure, feedback, especially when negative, should be provided in a private setting to limit the chances of embarrassment, but when that doesn't happen, you shouldn't let it destroy you. People whose parents allowed them to make mistakes take correction in stride, rather than exploding into a rage. If they don't like the way it made them feel, they can communicate that when cooler heads prevail.

8. Not being the center of attention

For a person whose parents' world revolved around them growing up, it's hard when they are not the focal point in a situation. They have never had to play the background and were pedestalized, so anything but being the center of attention was foreign to them. Even as adults, people who live for external validation act out when they are ignored.

But if your parents raised you right, you know that it is okay to play the background sometimes. You don't always have to be in the limelight to be of value. You experienced being loved for who you are, not praised for how well you performed or how impressed others were with you.

9. Other people's emotions

People who don't know how to empathize in a healthy way can internalize other people's emotions and feelings and allow them to impact their well-being. They feel personally responsible for everyone else's feelings, and that leads them to become upset about things that were never their issue to begin with. They get deeply engrossed and carry the weight of the world on their shoulders.

But those who had the best parents to learn from understand that the emotions of other people are not theirs to manage. They were taught how to care without over-investing or emotionally fusing with them. They understand where empathy ends and unhealthy attachments begin. This leaves them able to put themselves in someone else's shoes without collapsing under pressure that does not belong to them.

10. Change and uncertainty

The only thing that is inevitable in life is change. If your parents never taught you to roll with the punches and pivot, when necessary, they did you a huge disservice. Your resistance to change can increase your stress, make you less satisfied with life, and leave you bitter over the fact that you have to leave the familiar behind.

If you were raised with emotional resilience, life shifts don't totally throw you off course. Resilient parents create resilient kids who can adapt to changing circumstances and uncertainty without fear. They trust that they will be able to make it through because their parents provided a stable and unshakeable foundation.

11. People who don't like you

If your parents brought you up correctly, you know that you are not for everybody and that everybody is not for you. There will be people who do not like you in life, and that's okay. You don't need universal approval, and base your circle of friends and acquaintances on quality, not quantity. A person not liking you doesn't cause you to start trying to prove your worth.

You were raised with a strong sense of self that won't crumble just because someone has decided they are not fond of you. Not everyone has to see your value for it to exist. People are entitled to their own opinions, likes, and dislikes, and not making the list of people they prefer doesn't break you.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.