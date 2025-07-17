I don't know what I would have done if I weren't gifted the exact parents I had. They, like all other parents, were the foundation of their children's values, upbringing, and early life experiences. While no one's relationship with their children is ever perfect, people who genuinely love their parents the way I love mine show it through their actions and meaningful words.

Obligatory phone calls and holiday visits are just the bare minimum for those who want to show their parents how much they appreciate and respect them. They know their parents are flawed human beings who did the best they could, and they have the emotional maturity to understand that our parents, like everyone else, need to feel heard, supported, and seen.

People who truly love their parents use these 11 phrases on a regular basis

1. 'I appreciate everything you've done for me'

vkstudio via Canva

Parenting can be a thankless job. You are expected to sacrifice yourself to make sure these little humans make it to adulthood, and then you have to hope they still like you. You might often find yourself wondering if anything you did even mattered. If you're lucky, your child will start to understand the value that you bring with maturity and address you with respect, kindness, and consideration.

Children who truly love their parents because they did a good job raising them let them know how much their actions mean to them. They look at them with loving eyes, marveling at the fact that this person actually kept them alive for years on end. No one talks about how big a job a mother or father has. That appreciation makes it all worth it.

2. 'Do you need anything?'

Jacob Varghese from baseimage via Canva

Caregivers are so used to being the person that everyone else comes to in their time of need. Because of that, it's easy for people to assume they are okay and never check to see if they need anything. That's why this question is so meaningful. There is nothing more rewarding than the people you have given all you had to give return the favor.

And it's not just because they are offering something. It's the reversal of roles that naturally occurs. The children transition into independent, stable adults who are in a position to assist their parents if necessary. They offer support and care without being asked, and now, mom or dad can finally feel assured that someone has their back and they don't have to carry the weight of their world and yours alone.

3. 'Tell me more about that'

Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels via Canva

I visited my mom over the past weekend, and we did a lot of talking. I was under the weather and needed a weekend of re-parenting. We spent most of the time talking. I let her tell me the same stories I'd heard a million times as if they were new to me. I asked questions like I didn't have the answers etched in my brain. I've learned about my mother, and I know that she just likes to have conversations and be heard.

Seniors are being isolated and ignored more and more as society fails to see the value they bring to the world around us. Kids grow into adults with their own families, and visits with their parents become fewer and farther between. But when you really love your parents, you have intentional interactions with them, giving them an opportunity to be the center of your attention. You show interest and curiosity in their stories by asking questions. That time is precious and will be treasured when they can no longer share their stories with you.

4. 'Thank you'

Imagesbybarbara from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Gratitude is a game-changer when it comes to mental well-being and relationships. It's linked to increased happiness and other positive emotions, better self-esteem, more optimism, stronger relationships, and increased empathy. A simple "thank you" affirms to the receiver that you noticed the thing that they did for you and you appreciate it. They know they did not act in vain.

Who better to show our gratitude to than the people who raised us to be who we are today? We don't need epic moments to be grateful. The little things, like calling to check on us, remembering a holiday, giving wise advice, or, in my case, calling the police if I don't answer my phone three times in a row, are things we can give thanks for. At least I know that if someone kidnaps me, they won't get far. A loving child is always appreciative.

5. 'I'm proud of you'

mihailomilovanovic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

At the end of the day, your mother and father are just a girl and a boy, who want to know that they did a good job in your eyes. Telling a person that you're proud of them is a wonderful way to affirm them, which can positively impact their psychology. You needed their approval growing up to let you know that you were developing in the right direction, and now they need yours.

Children who love their parents often use words of affirmation, such as "I'm proud of you," to validate their accomplishments on a regular basis. For some, it might sound strange to hear a child uplift and empower their elders in this way, but truly loving parents and children know that respect and admiration go both ways and do their best to bring light into each other's lives.

6. 'I'm sorry'

Pressmaster via Canva

We expect our parents to be an endless supply of forgiveness and grace. We put them through some serious things and oftentimes never apologize for the chaos, turmoil, and stress we have caused. But those of us who really love them learn over time that we owe them an apology, and it's long overdue.

People sometimes struggle to apologize to others out of ego, fear of being vulnerable, and a desire to preserve their image. They don't want to admit fault or seem weak. It's even less likely that a child will apologize to a parent out of a sense of entitlement. But if you want to create, and even more loving relationship with your parents, you won't let pride get in the way. You own your mistakes, apologize for misunderstandings, and resolve conflicts respectfully.

7. 'I love you'

studioroman via Canva

It sounds like a no-brainer, but as a parent, there are times when I say "I love you" as my kids and I are getting off the phone, and I get nothing but dead air. My intrusive thoughts lean toward feeling hurt, but then the angel on my other shoulder says it's just kids being kids. Everybody, including parents, wants to be told that they are loved.

When "I love you" is said sincerely and often, it will never get old, especially coming from some of the only people you would put your life on the line for. People who deeply love their parents never assume that they know it. They make sure to tell them regularly and do things that back up those words with actions.

8. 'I was thinking of you'

ckstockphoto via Canva

I don't know why, but a person telling me that they had been thinking of me automatically makes me feel as if I am an important part of their life. A spontaneous call to your parent at just the right time can let them know that you have not forgotten them. You don't just reach out on the expected occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. You enjoy talking to them and show genuine interest.

This communicates an invisible connection to your parent that is there, no matter how far apart the two of you are. Not only will it lift their spirits and make them feel seen, but they will also know that if they need you, you are just a call away.

9. 'I respect your opinion'

Akin Ozcan from Akın Özcan via Canva

I was recently complaining to my mother about my 14-year-old. I told her sarcastically that in his mind, he is the smartest person in every room. He knows much more than I do and doesn't respect my opinion in the least. She laughed and told me that what goes around comes around, and I am just getting back what I gave her. As a child, I was prepared to fight (verbally) to the death if I didn't agree with something, no matter who said it.

Life has taught me that 99.999999999% of the time, what my parents told me was correct. They, in fact, knew a lot better than I, and I should have closed my mouth and opened my ears more. Even if they don't agree, children who love and respect their parents acknowledge their perspective. They honor the life experience that their mothers and fathers have had and how they have shaped their views.

10. 'I learned it from you'

Liderina from Getty Images via Canva

I can't be the only person who remembers the commercials where a teenage boy did something wrong, and his dad found out about it. When the father asked him where he learned to do that thing, the boy said, "You, Dad. I learned it from watching you."

That is the opposite of what I mean when I talk about things a child who loves their parents says to them on a regular basis. Oftentimes, this phrase has a negative context, but it can also be a major positive. As life goes on and everyone's emotional intelligence grows, children who have a profound love for their parents start to appreciate the gifts that were bestowed on them.

They might have learned discipline, organization, resilience, or other necessary life skills from their caregivers that made their lives better than they ever imagined. They are giving credit where credit is due.

11. 'Let's spend some time together'

Kampus Production from Pexels via Canva

If you have grown into a responsible, empathetic adult, trust me when I say that there is nothing your parents would rather do than spend some quality time with you. While their days are becoming less demanding, you might have a busy schedule, a family of your own, or need time to yourself. It's easy to put parents on the back burner when life's obligations take over.

But people make time for what matters to them. If you truly love your parents, you prioritize time with them, knowing that there may come a day when that is no longer an option. Even if you just stop by for a morning cup of coffee or set up a video chat with them, you're showing lasting affection that can keep the relationship strong and reciprocal.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.