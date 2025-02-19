Your parents did a great job raising you if they spent their money on these 11 things

Raising kids is a marathon, in that it takes patience, commitment, and some serious endurance to cross the finish line. It also costs a lot of money. While food, shelter, and clothes are obvious necessities, kids need more than the basics to truly thrive. They need access to activities and events that open their minds and challenge their perspective. If they spent their money on those things, your parents did a great job raising you.

Having a family is a lifelong investment, with research showing the average cost of raising just one child ranges from $202,248 to $430,928. While love and unconditional support are the most important things parents can provide, raising children to be successful, caring, thriving adults does involve some necessary expenses that may seem frivolous to people who don't get it.

1. Vacations

Traveling is a luxury, as it requires expendable income. While it’s not especially accessible or inexpensive, taking trips is an expansive, transformative experience. Even if you’re only going to the next town over, you’re leaving what you’ve always known and entering the unfamiliar. Traveling is like casting a spell: no matter where you go, your inner world will change.

If your parents spent their money on family vacations, it shows they wanted to open your eyes to new things. Whether you flew halfway around the world or piled into the family minivan for a road trip, traveling together is a bonding experience and a memory you’ll hold onto forever.

2. Books

If your parents spent their money on books, they did a great job raising you. Reading is foundational to the way we understand ourselves and the world around us. Being surrounded by books does more than help kids learn to read, it sets them up for success later in life.

According to a study from “Social Science Research,” home libraries are one of the most important things for kids to have. Being surrounded by books helps kids build their vocabularies and develop cognitive flexibility. The study found an “intrinsic connection between book-oriented childhoods and educational and occupational success” in adulthood.

Reading fosters curiosity and creativity. It gives kids the opportunity to imagine the world as they want to see it. If your parents put their money toward filling your home with books, they did a great job raising you to believe that another world is possible.

3. Family dinners

If your parents spent money so you could eat together as a family, they did a great job raising you. It doesn’t matter if they bought filet mignon or fast food, what matters most is that you ate meals together. By emphasizing the importance of family dinners, your parents taught you how to nourish your body and your soul.

Intuitive eating counselor Lisa Newman shared just how beneficial family dinner can be, noting that eating together is linked to “better grades in school, less family stress, and stronger relationships among family members.” Eating together serves a practical purpose, in that it is “a natural time to teach manners, social skills, and values around food.”

Yet family dinners are an emotional bonding experience, as well. Sitting down together gives kids and parents time to reconnect, so they share what they did during the day and how they feel. Family dinners are a moment to press pause and be present with each other.

4. Doctor’s appointments

Your parents did a great job raising you if they spent money on your health and well-being. Doctor’s appointments aren’t the most enjoyable way to spend time or money, but your parents taught you the true value of taking care of yourself.

By taking you to the doctor on a regular basis, your parents showed you how important it is to put your health first. They helped you feel comfortable in seeking out medical support, since health-care is a human right. Your parents did more than pay for annual check-ups, they modeled actual self-care and self-advocacy, lessons you carried with you for the rest of your life.

5. Games and puzzles

Games and puzzles might not seem important, but if your parents spent money on those things, they did a great job raising you. Putting their money towards kid-friendly activities shows how much your parents prioritized your social and cognitive development.

Games are more than just a fun way to spend a few hours, they also teach kids crucial life skills. When kids play games, they learn how to take turns, how to share, and how to handle losing. They learn how to think critically and compete in a compassionate way.

Spending time together is the best way for families to stay connected. Investing in family game night gives kids and parents a chance to unplug from their screens and go analog and enjoy each other’s company in an old-fashioned way.

6. Concerts

Getting a chance to see live music is worth its weight in gold. If your parents spent their money on concerts, they did a great job raising you. They introduced you to the pure joy that comes from seeing your favorite band in person. They fostered your sense of belonging to something bigger than just yourself, since music is a communal experience.

By buying concert tickets, your parents showed you the value of spending money on cultural events, and not just material objects. They lit a flame within you, stoking your passion and appreciation for music. Their devotion to live music led you to believe there’s no better feeling than hearing your favorite song while you stand next to strangers, because it’s a memory you can return to over and over, and still feel the warm glow of that moment.

7. Birthday parties

If you parents spent money to make your birthday celebrations truly unforgettable, they did a great job raising you to celebrate yourself. Whether they threw you huge princess-themed parties or made you a quiet dinner at home, your parents were committed to marking that once-a-year occasion. They did everything they could to make you feel special on your special day.

Your parents did more than just put money and effort into your birthday, they instilled a sense of self-love within you. They lead by example, showing you just how much you mattered to them, and how happy they are that you’re here.

8. Artwork

If your parents spent money to decorate your family home, they did a great job raising you to appreciate the finer things in life. They taught you to pay attention to beauty and be moved by works of art. They showed you the importance of tending to your living space as a sanctuary, separate from the rest of the world.

Having art in your childhood home inspired you to fill your own home with beautiful things. As Laurau Design Collective pointed out, “art is essential.”

“Art can provide both a sense of connection to the outside world and an opportunity for reflection within oneself,” they shared. “Art should evoke emotion… It should also reflect their happiest or most influential memories, and the atmosphere they hope to create within each room of their home.”

9. A weekly allowance

Your parents did a great job raising you by spending their money on your weekly allowance. They were committed to teaching you financial literacy from a young age, which involved helping you manage your very own money.

According to Cornell University, an allowance is an important financial teaching tool, as it “helps children begin to realize that money is limited and choices must be made on how it is spent.”

“The value of an allowance is for kids to learn to control money to achieve recognized wants and needs,” they explained. “By making small purchases, saving up for something more expensive and, once in a while, spending money on a disappointing item, [children] learn to live within a budget.”

By giving you an allowance, your parents taught you to be responsible for your own financial choices, and the value of that lesson grew exponentially over time.

10. Nice clothes for important events

Your parents did a great job raising you if they spent money on nice clothes for all of your important events. They let you express yourself, but they also taught you how important it is to dress appropriately for a specific occasion.

They invested in your wardrobe and showed you that dressing for a job interview is different than dressing for a school dance. While outward appearance isn’t everything, part of feeling good about yourself involves feeling comfortable and confident with what you’re wearing.

11. A family pet

If your parents spent their money on a family pet, they did a great job raising you. Owning a pet taught you how to be responsible for another living creature from a young age. You learned exactly what was involved in caretaking, from both a practical and an emotional standpoint.

According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, pet ownership teaches kids the value of love, loyalty, and affection.

“Positive relationships with pets can aid in the development of trusting relationships with others,” they explained. “A good relationship with a pet can also help in developing non-verbal communication, compassion, and empathy.”

By taking care of your childhood pet, you learned early on just how deep your capacity for love can be.

