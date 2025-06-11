Being a parent can be expensive, but there are plenty of families that make due with a little. Despite what others may think, no parent needs thousands of dollars to give their child magical experiences they will remember for the rest of their lives. All they want is for their kids to grow up happy and healthy, and it's evident by all the ways parents with no disposable income still made childhood feel special for their kids.

Kids crave a real connection with their parents. In fact, the greatest moments in a child's life are those memories they create with their parents. Whether it's simple traditions or low-cost activities, parents make it a point to ensure their kids have a special childhood, and can carry those memories with them into adulthood.

Here are 11 ways parents with no disposable income still made childhood feel special for their kids

1. Homemade gifts

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Parents with no disposable income made childhood feel special for their kids with homemade gifts. Parents won't always have the money necessary to buy their kids expensive toys or items, but this doesn't mean they failed as a parent. It's always about how they make the most of a situation and not how much money they have.

From decorated shirts and cups all the way to glittery bracelets, the effort parents put in matters. According to a study published in Pediatrics, if a child is truly satisfied with their life, they'll experience a decrease in materialism, not an increase.

So long as parents are doing their part in creating a loving environment, they shouldn't worry too much about buying their kids the latest expensive item; happy kids will appreciate it more than parents know.

Advertisement

2. Cozy movie nights at home

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Though they may not have the money to spend on multiple movie tickets, a night in watching films together is one of the many ways parents with no disposable income still made childhood feel special for their kids. The experience of being side by side with their parents is something that brings kids joy and happiness, even years down the road.

Children will agree that there's no better feeling than cuddling up to their parents, eating popcorn and watching a movie. Despite how materialistic society may seem, children need that one-on-one time with their parents to feel loved and satisfied.

According to a study published in Social Indicators Research, adolescents who reported spending more time with their parents, and perceived themselves to have high levels of love and connection with their parents, experienced greater happiness. While social media might convince parents that shopping sprees lead to happiness, children truly crave love and attention the most.

Advertisement

3. Chalk art on the sidewalk

Tatevosian Yana | Shutterstock

For those who grew up without phones, a great part of childhood was anything involving arts and crafts. While kids nowadays will have their parents convinced that video games are the peak of childhood, kids are naturally curious and creative, and a great way to help them express that is through sidewalk chalk art.

It might look slightly messy, but there's a real need for children to engage in creativity. And according to experts from Maryville University, "From developing problem-solving and motor skills to encouraging curiosity and imagination, creativity is a key ingredient of child development."

While tablets and expensive designer clothes may not be within financial range, a simple activity like this encourages kids to go outside and let their imaginations run wild.

Advertisement

4. Storytelling

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Nowadays, kids don't experience the joys of storytelling. With parents working long hours to make ends meet, they don't always have the energy or time to read a Dr. Seuss book. Yet despite this, weaving fantastical tales and telling stories is just another of the ways parents with no disposable income still made childhood feel special for their kids.

It doesn't take much to create magic in childhood, and kids are most content when parents are present and put in effort. If parents truly want to make their child's upbringing special, it's important to sit and read with them, or even come up with tales from their mind.

Research published in Pediatrics indicated that hearing stories strengthens the part of the brain associated with visual imagery, story comprehension, and word meaning. An additional report from 1985 that also stated, "The single most important activity for building the knowledge required for eventual success in reading is reading aloud to children."

Advertisement

5. Holiday traditions

Twinsterphoto | Shutterstock

For parents who are barely making ends meet, the holidays are single-handedly the most stressful time of the year. Despite how joyful Christmas and the Yuletide season may seem, there's no greater pressure than having to give kids gifts while struggling financially. But parents can make their children's upbringing special by creating and continuing holiday traditions.

Whether it's a visit to Santa Claus, driving around to see neighborhood lights, making gingerbread houses, or exchanging DIY gifts, there are small ways to make the holidays memorable that don't involve taking out a loan.

On the outside, this might not seem like much, but before parents are too hard on themselves, according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, people experience greater and long-lasting happiness by creating memories compared to purchases.

Advertisement

6. Library visits

Sergey Nivens | Shutterstock

It might not sound like much, but parents taking their kids to the library is a memory-making affair. Parents may wonder how visiting the library does their kids any favors, but this is more than just a place for Gen Z and millennials to gather; there's a ton libraries can offer kids and families.

According to Nemours Children's Health, "Many libraries offer a variety of storytelling, poetry, and craft events for younger children year-round." Libraries can also offer free opportunities, such as after-school homework help.

If there's ever a moment in which the kids are bored at home and parents aren't sure what to do, look at local libraries. Parents might be surprised at how many free activities these libraries offer. On top of that, kids will be able to bond and meet children their age, which is always a plus.

Advertisement

7. Family cooking nights

VH-studio | Shutterstock

When parents get home from work, they might be too focused on their exhausting day at work. They want to make food as quickly as possible so they can relax. But whenever parents have downtime, they can cook together as a family, creating memories kids will never forget.

They might not have the money to drop on a new gaming system, but cooking is sure to make their children smile. And according to a study published in Appetite, children who helped prepare meals not only experienced more positive emotions, but also ate healthier as well.

On a Friday or Saturday night, parents shouldn't be afraid to have kids help out. Picking up kids' knives and teaching them basic cooking skills affects them in many different ways, including creating bonding moments they'll treasure for years.

Advertisement

8. Sleepovers in the living room

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Kids are used to routine. They get up in the morning, eat breakfast, get dressed, wait for the school bus, and repeat it all over again. They're usually looking for some kind of fun by the time the weekend rolls around, which could include wanting to sleep at a friend's house. And while some parents are against the idea of sleepovers, others are fine with it taking place in their own home.

Kids want to break up their routine and experience something different. It can be hard to do things with children, as everything becomes increasingly more expensive, but having a living room sleepover with the family is a lot of fun. By playing puzzles, creating a fort, and eating their favorite snacks, parents can create magic without feeling pressured to go into financial ruin.

As psychologist Mark Travers, PhD said, "One of the best ways to bond with your kids is by having fun together." So, go all out and spend weekend nights making memories.

Advertisement

9. Picnics

Soloviova Liudmyla | Shutterstock

When adults look back on their childhood, they think of the small moments where their parents went out of their way to make the most mundane things magical. If they didn't have the means to eat at a nice restaurant, picnics are one of the simple ways parents with no disposable income still made childhood feel special for their kids.

While sticking to a schedule is great, it's easy for kids to feel tired of the repetitiveness without a little variety. So, it's important that parents switch it up and find ways for kids to connect with their surroundings.

According to Kathy Kinsner, Senior Manager of Parenting Resources at ZERO TO THREE, "Time spent outside can lead to better physical and mental health, improved sleep, and cognitive, social, and emotional gains for young children." Even if it's something small like a picnic, parents should do their best to have their kids reconnect with nature.

Advertisement

10. Stargazing

FamVeld | Shutterstock

Most adults are so busy in their day-to-day lives that they barely have time to sleep, let alone go outside. But parents who love their kids and want to make their lives extra magical find ways to do so without breaking the bank. And one of those activities is stargazing.

There's something truly magical in looking up at the sky and seeing all the stars twinkling. For kids, they probably don't take enough time to explore their surroundings, especially at night. But if parents want to go the extra mile, going in the backyard or a safe space is a lot of fun. And telescopes can even be rented from local libraries or programs for free.

For many kids, even adults, they might not know about astronomy, but an activity like this can easily pique a child's interest in exploring something new.

Advertisement

11. Play dates with friends or family

Odua Images | Shutterstock

Setting up play dates is the best way to make a child's upbringing magical without spending any money. From hanging out with classmates at school or daycare, there are plenty of reasons why playdates are beneficial.

According to experts from Child Focus, "Regular playdates offer children the chance to form positive relationships with their peers. Through these interactions, children learn the art of building connections and establishing bonds. They develop trust, empathy, and cooperation skills that are essential for fostering meaningful friendships."

While it's okay for kids to play on iPads for a certain amount of time, good parents remember to let kids be kids. It encourages kids to reach important developmental milestones while expanding their social circle and making kids feel a little less lonely.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.