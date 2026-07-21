People Raised In The 70s & 80s Knew How To Do 8 Things By Age 12 That Younger Generations Weren't Taught

Parenting styles and society have both changed over the decades. So, it's really no surprise that the upbringing of kids in the 70s and 80s don't look the same as younger generations today.

From lessons learnt at home to education in the classroom, people raised in the 70s and 80s knew how to do very specific things from a young age. Unfortunately, kids today were never taught those things, which has shifted how they define hard work and resilience.

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Things people raised in the 70s and 80s could do by age 12 that younger generations never learned

1. Entertain themselves on their own

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Without screens or parents around to supervise them constantly, many Gen X kids learned how to grow into their independence on their own. They had to face boredom head-on, as they couldn't rely on distractions like TV or social media as a form of comfort.

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They went outside and fended for themselves all day. They made friendships on their own without parents scheduling play dates or moderating conversations. They figured out how to be comfortable being alone, and there couldn't be anything more valuable when it comes to solitude as adults today.

2. Speak on the phone confidently

Many young adults today struggle with phone anxiety, largely because they've had the option to text or send emails for most of their lives. When it comes to unexpected phone calls or scheduling appointments, kids in the 70s and 80s would do it themselves, compared to kids today who struggle.

Not every young person is scared of phone calls, but compared to Gen Xers who viewed talking on the phone or using a landline as a part of everyday life, it's clear times have changed.

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3. Use and following paper directions

Printed-out directions for road trips or reading a paper map in the passenger seat of the car were things that young kids in the 70s and 80s learned from a young age, truly because they had no other choice. Though GPS systems were created in that time, compared to the phone navigation systems of today, they required a lot more training and labor.

Even in the classroom, reading and using paper maps was nonnegotiable for students in these decades. Otherwise, it was quite easy to get lost.

4. Babysit young kids

Babysitting siblings and being a third parent at home, especially for eldest children, was one of the things Gen X kids were just expected to handle on their own. With parents working full-time outside of the house, there was no other option.

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With parenting shifts and new worries for today's parents, childcare costs and babysitter expenses are the new norm. Kids learn to rely on adults and parents not just for basic necessities, but to manage their boredom and solve their problems.

It's not always a bad thing, especially with active, engaged parents, but kids today often miss out on the lessons that build resilience.

5. Take apart and fix things

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Many Gen X kids learned all kinds of skills just by trying to fill their time. Coupled with the "figure it out yourself" mindset of their parents' generation, these kids learned how to fix things and solve practical problems at a very young age.

Even with the money and resources to replace things in their adult homes today, many still appreciate the challenge of holding onto broken appliances and making a project out of fixing things themselves at home. Compared to kids growing up in a convenience- and consumerist-centered society, their early life lessons look a lot different.

6. Advocate for themselves at school

While parents today step in and tend to advocate for their kids with teachers and in the classroom, kids in the 70s and 80s had to figure out how to do this on their own.

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If they didn't do their homework, that was something they had to face. If they did something wrong, they were disciplined without the escape of calling their parents. Kids were left to figure it out, and luckily, they built a lot of resilience from doing so.

7. Do chores without compensation

Doing chores and playing a part in household labor were inevitable parts of Gen X kids' childhood years. It wasn't a choice or something to bargain with their parents about, but an obligation.

From washing the car in the driveway to managing their own laundry, the practical skills that some kids today have to learn in adulthood were things 70s and 80s kids were thrown into before becoming teenagers.

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8. Cook for themselves and their families

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Many young adults today lack cooking skills in the kitchen because they were never told to "sink or swim." Their anxious parents cooked for them or created boundaries to soothe their own worries, not realizing that their kids didn't learn from just watching them in the kitchen.

With babysitting responsibilities and a lot of free time on their hands, kids in the 70s and 80s fed themselves on their own. Whether it was making lunches for school or cooking family dinner, they did a lot of activities in the kitchen that are missing from younger generations' skill sets.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.