Gen Z Often Does 11 Things For Their Pets That Boomers Find Laughably Extravagant

Gen Z isn't sold on the idea of having kids as a part of their life plan. Pets are a different story. But many baby boomers seem to think that how these younger people treat their furry family members is a bit over the top.

Gen Z's pets are much more than just cuddly afterthoughts. They are friends and emotional support. They take their pet-parent responsibilities seriously, and even though they often get mocked for it, it's doesn't seem to be changing how they feel.

The 11 things Gen Z does for their pets that boomers think are ridiculous:

1. Buying them an entire wardrobe of outfits

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According to a Segmanta pet survey, Gen Z pet owners are not only the most likely to view their animals as “their own kids” compared to older generations like baby boomers, but they’re also the most likely to dress them up for special occasions or curate a closet of clothes just for their animals.

From dressing them up in boots and a winter coat to giving them a birthday crown, Gen Zers treat their pets the same way boomer parents would treat their real kids.

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2. Traveling with them

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Rather than boarding their animals at home or getting a babysitter, many Gen Z pet owners are more willing to take their pets with them when they leave town.

Bringing pets as part of the family is genuinely changing the hospitality industry, especially as more Gen Zers become animal owners. You’ve probably already noticed hotels offering pet-friendly rooms or public coffee shops letting customers bring their dogs inside. It’s not just a personal choice but an entire industry shift.

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3. Investing in mental health medications

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According to a 2024 study, Gen Z is paying much more attention to their pets’ demeanor and emotional well-being. They're willing to try anxiety medications to combat pet depression and have no problem discussing their animals’ mental health with their vets.

Outside of comfort medications for their animals, nearly 90% of Gen Z pet owners admitted they’d pay for pet therapy for their animals if needed.

Younger generations are known for breaking stigmas around mental health, and clearly, they’re also willing to do the same for their fur babies.

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4. Celebrating their birthday

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According to a Newsweek survey, over half of Gen Z pet owners spoil their animals on their birthdays by gifting them presents, throwing them a party with friends and family, or even baking them a cake.

While many older generations, like baby boomers, still celebrate their pets and often view them as a part of their family, Gen Zers tend to invest more money in these events, especially without human children or larger investments to worry about.

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5. Giving them non-traditional names

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While older generations tend to give their pets more traditional names like Charlie, Buddy, Major, or Lucy, Gen Z isn’t afraid to adopt quirky, non-traditional names. Sometimes it’s all a joke, like reimagining their favorite TV character as their cat’s nickname, but sometimes it’s completely and utterly serious.

According to a Rover study, many of the newest pet names are completely non-traditional and rooted in the media they often consume. From Swiftie and Kelce, for Taylor Swift fans, to Barbie and even Prosecco, there are roots in pop culture driving the trend.

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6. Taking them everywhere

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You’ve probably seen a few Gen Z pet owners walking their cat on a leash or perusing a library with their dog. It’s not just a quirk of these young pet owners; it’s becoming the new standard.

Since they largely can’t afford, and mostly don’t want, to have kids of their own, their fur babies have become their companions, and that means they bring them everywhere.

While it may be one of the ways Gen Z treats their pets that boomers laugh at, it’s totally normal to them. According to a 2024 survey, Gen Z pet owners spend the most on their pets, averaging around $178 a month, with millennials close behind at $148.

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7. Cooking them meals

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Gen Z pet owners don't mess around when it comes to their pets' food. Whether baking them a sweet potato birthday cake or exploring a fresh food diet, many Gen Z pet parents invest the same amount of time feeding their pets as they do themselves.

Of course, pet owners should always be careful when cooking for their pets. According to a Journal of Nutritional Science study, pet owners can sometimes sabotage their animal’s health and well-being with at-home diets, missing key nutrients and ingredients that store-bought foods already include.

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8. Sleeping in the same bed

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While certain exotic pet varieties that many Gen Zers are more interested in owning than older generations, according to a 2022 study, are impossible to share a bed with, many young dog and cat owners can’t imagine not sleeping with their animals.

Another study from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine argues that younger generations, like Gen Z, are the most likely to be among the 46% of pet owners who regularly sleep with their pets.

For older generations that are more likely to share space with a marital partner or have preconceived notions about the cleanliness of sharing a bed with their pet, this is easily one of the ways Gen Z treats their pets that boomers laugh at.

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9. Making them social media accounts

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According to a 2022 Statista survey, nearly 40% of pet owners have a social media account made exclusively for their pets, and most of them are Gen Zers.

While having a similar social media account for your human child seems controversial, pet pages are irresistibly cute and well-natured, yet still downright hilarious to boomer pet owners.

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10. Paying to make them a service animal

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Emotional support animals, or ESAs, have become increasingly popular in recent years, and Gen Z pet owners are investing in service animal training.

Because many younger pet owners seek companionship and comfort from their pets, it’s not surprising that they’re also training them to a higher degree.

By training their pets, Gen Z not only has more freedom and peace of mind when taking them in public, but can also travel and try new experiences without worrying.

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11. Giving them their own bedroom

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While it’s undoubtedly one of the ways Gen Z treats their pets that boomers laugh at, giving their animals their own bedroom and decorating their space is one of the newest pet-owner trends, especially for pet influencers.

People who have the space and care greatly for their pets are jumping on the trend, and experts even say it can be a wonderful experience for both owner and fur baby.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.