People Who Talk To Their Pet Like A Person Have 6 Other Emotionally Healthy Habits

Some may think it's weird to talk to your pets, but it's completely normal.

When people talk to their pets, they're strengthening their bond and making their animals happy. Along with giving us a boost of feel-good hormones, someone with this habit tends to have other emotionally healthy quirks.

6 other emotionally healthy habits of people who talk to their pet like a person:

1. They have unfiltered authenticity

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Talking to pets allows people to interact with somebody who doesn't interrupt them. It lets them talk unfiltered, so they're more likely to remain genuine and not try to change themselves.

This habit helps them with communication in their human relationships. When they talk to their pet, it gives them a chance to express their emotions without any judgment, and they carry that skill into their lives.

2. People who talk to their pets are known for their empathy

When people own a pet, they're much more likely to be very empathetic. In men, especially, caring for an animal is linked to greater compassion.

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By talking to their pets, some folks are in tune with their animal's needs. And it's because of their high levels of empathy that they're able to make their pet's life so comfortable and full of unconditional love.

3. They have quite a nurturing energy

People who talk to their pets naturally develop a nurturing energy. It's not just towards their pets when they care for them and speak to them like they're people, it's also with their human family and friends.

They're protective of those they love, human or not. Even if they were once someone who never wanted a pet, they've sure changed their tune.

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4. They know how to practice mindfulness without realizing

Talking to pets helps with mindfulness and being in the present moment. When you're sitting on your couch talking to your dog about your day, you'll find yourself feeling calmer and more aware of your surroundings.

Suddenly, your problems probably seem a lot smaller. It's almost like meditating, helping you focus on where you are right now, and ignoring your fears and worries.

As experts from Stevenson Village Veterinary Hospital explained, cats and dogs live for today. They aren't thinking about the past or future. They can fully immerse themselves in the moment, and by observing them, anyone can adopt that same mindset.

5. These people are so playful

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People who talk to their pets have a naturally silly energy. Because, let's be real, it feels silly. Sure, we make up cute names for them and baby-talk them, but there are moments when it hits us that our pet isn't a person.

It's an emotionally healthy habit when people are able to laugh at themselves and realize how ridiculous they're being. They don't take life too seriously and find a joke wherever they go, and it's thanks to their pet at home.

6. They have great emotional regulation

Talking to pets like they're humans is a sign of healthy emotional processing. Talking to an animal can feel a lot like therapy, with a non-judgmental ear to listen. Pets don't judge you, they just look into your eyes and understand. And it's great for emotional regulation.

If you've had a long day, you can just go home and speak to your pet about everything you went through. If you're going through a rough patch in life, talking it out with your cat or dog can help you work through complicated feelings.

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Since interacting with pets lowers our cortisol, which is the stress hormone, it's no wonder talking to them on a daily basis allows us to healthily express our emotions.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.