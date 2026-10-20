Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of How To Take Care Of A Dog

Much like parenting styles for children shift over time, so does pet ownership for people with dogs.

Every age group has a different idea of what it means to take care of a dog. And while it might seem like they're at opposite ends of the spectrum, they all mean well. Because there's no right or wrong answer to pet ownership, as long as the animal's needs are met and they're happy.

How to take care of a dog, according to every generation

Boomers consistently meet basic needs for their dogs and don't overcomplicate it

Despite often leaning into extravagance now that they're empty nesters with their granddogs, many boomer pet owners are simple. They meet their dog's basic needs, but they don't overcomplicate it.

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They're a part of that family, but that doesn't mean they get special privileges.

While it might sound harsh, this absolutely doesn't mean these pet owners don't love their animals. They still give them warmth and love, but in their own unique ways.

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Gen X pet owners spoil their dogs, but aren't afraid of a little independence

Ironically, despite taking on a helicopter parenting style with their own kids, Gen X dog owners tend to lie somewhere in between the constant supervision of Gen Zers and the laid-back nature of boomers.

They give their pets a little more independence than they gave their kids at the same ages. But they don't guilt themselves over letting them roam free for a few hours at home.

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Becoming empty nesters over the past few years, many Gen Xers are still outspending other generations on their pets. Just because they give a little more independence, it doesn't mean their dogs are any less spoiled.

In fact, when millennials and Gen Zers come home, they're probably a little bit jealous of their parents' dogs. These pets have the nicest beds and eat premium food brands, and have top-of-the-line services at the tip of their paws.

Millennials' dogs are their children, and they aren't afraid to invest in them

Younger generations are ushering in a new era of pet ownership that's defined by a lot of quality time and special treatment.

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Millennials are the first generation to throw their dogs birthday parties and to give them a personality. They come out to restaurants with them and get babysitters when they're gone for just a few hours.

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To many millennials without kids, their dogs are their babies. While they may not be as extravagant and coddling, they're going far above the basic necessities that boomers are set to provide.

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That doesn't make them better or worse dog owners than any other generation. They simply choose to show their love and appreciate their pets in different ways due to their differing lifestyles and priorities.

Dogs are Gen Zers' babies, and they spend on every part of their lives

Because Gen Zers are delaying many life milestones, like starting families and having children of their own, it's not surprising that dogs and pets are their babies. It's like a trial run for people who can't afford to have kids yet.

But it's also a wonderful way to appreciate parenthood for the ones who never plan to.

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Not only are they more likely to invest in doggie daycares when they're at work and to take them out into the world on the weekends, but they tend to invest in enrichment activities. They're spending on training and taking their pets to private dog parks to help them burn energy without having to worry about their safety.

To them, experiences are everything. And they're just as likely to help prioritize experiences for their dogs with the financial resources they have.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.