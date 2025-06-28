11 Signs You Were Raised By An Immigrant Parent That Other People Wouldn’t Understand

Immigrant families pass along their own subtle lessons and perspectives.

Written on Jun 28, 2025

signs you were raised by an immigrant parent that other people wouldn't understand PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Growing up with immigrant parents shapes you in ways most people don't see — from how you define success to how you show love. These signs reflect the subtle but powerful impact of being raised in a household that straddled two worlds.

Many studies, including one from the Child Development journal, have investigated the link between adult children and their immigrant status — more specifically, growing up in a household with parents who migrated to the United States — as this specific demographic grows across the nation. This kind of upbringing can influence an adult child’s lifestyle and perspective later in life, as a study from the BMC Public Health journal suggests, and impact their well-being, mental health, relationships, and success at work.

Here are 11 signs you were raised by an immigrant parent that other people wouldn’t understand:

1. You grew up in a multigenerational household

Woman who had a multigenerational household hugging her grandmother. Art_Photo | Shutterstock.com

While it’s true that the number of multigenerational households has quadrupled in the past few decades, mainly due to financial and economic insecurity, it also tends to be one of the defining signs that you were raised by an immigrant parent that other people wouldn’t understand.

From being babysat by a grandparent growing up to spending weekends with all your cousins, multigenerational living is far more prevalent and normalized among immigrant families and households, according to a study by the Pew Research Center. Compared to 17% of U.S.-born Americans, almost 30% of immigrant families currently live in multigenerational housing.

RELATED: Parents Who Do These 2 Things Have What It Takes To Break Painful Generational Cycles For Their Kids

Advertisement

2. You struggle with independence

Man who struggles with independence looking out a window. Dean Drobot | Shutterstock.com

Many children who grew up in immigrant families struggle with independence and autonomy as adults, as a direct result of their childhood support and authoritarian parents early in life. In addition to simply having the support, community, belonging, and advice of a multigenerational household, many children of immigrants are held to high standards of success and face strict rules and expectations.

They’re essentially expected to succeed, but also carefully watched, guided, and pressured toward perfectionist standards for that success. It’s a cycle of hard work and misguided views of “The American Dream” that influence and inform these rules, regardless of how unrealistic they may be.

A study from the British Journal of Sociology of Education found that these children from immigrant families are typically viewed in the family structure as individuals “lacking agency” — held to strict rules by overbearing and protective parents with high standards for success.

RELATED: 11 Things People Raised By Strict Parents Still Catch Themselves Doing As Adults

Advertisement

3. You were the family translator, even as a kid

Woman who was the family translator looking at a laptop with her mother. PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Oftentimes developing as a psychological and social burden into adolescence, many children from immigrant families served as interpreters and translators for their parents in social interactions and institutions.

Whether it was a parent-teacher conference or a doctor’s appointment, acting as the linguistic bridge between family and others is one of the signs that you were raised by an immigrant parent whom others wouldn’t understand.

Not only does this obligation often place pressure on children in immigrant families, sabotaging their sense of innocence and parentifying them from a young age, but it also tends to affect the well-being and health of the parent-child relationship negatively.

RELATED: 11 Uncomfortable Feelings That Actually Prove You're A Really Good Person Deep Down

Advertisement

4. Love wasn't said, it was shown

Man talking about how acts of service were more common than "I love you" with his dad. Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Many immigrant children deal with an “unspoken love language” from their parents growing up, feeling reassured by their hands-off mentality or silence, and appreciating their presence in acts of service and respect.

Acts of service were much more common than expressions of affection, such as “I love you,” in immigrant households, which is why many adult children struggle with emotional vulnerability and bonding in relationships that rely on words of affirmation and emotional expression later in life. These parents may not have said "I love you" out loud, but they made their kids' favorite meals after a long day or drove across town to pick them up without complaint. Children of immigrant parents learned to read between the lines.

RELATED: Kids Who Grow Up To Be Emotionally Intelligent Adults Have Parents Who Did These 7 Things Throughout Their Childhood

Advertisement

5. Weekends were for chores, not for cartoons

Man who knows that weekends were for chores, not for play, cleaning his room. Dean Drobot | Shutterstock.com

Scheduling out a weekend of chores before being able to hang out with friends or invite people over is one of the signs you were raised by an immigrant parent that other people wouldn’t understand. As a parentified child, you were frequently required to work, balancing chores and household contributions to make time for friends or social activities. Free time had to be earned.

It’s this parentification of adult immigrant children that lingers for much longer than their adolescence, sparking trauma, resentment, and personal autonomy struggles in adult children later in life.

RELATED: 5 Signs Of An Emotionally Parentified Child, According To Family Therapists

Advertisement

6. You were pressured to succeed ‘for the family’

Man who feels pressured to succeed for the family doing homework. Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Alongside strong family values and high expectations, many children of immigrant parents were pressured to traditionally “succeed” for the family. While it was often not explicitly stated, they were expected to repay the sacrifices of their parents' struggles and migration with social and financial success in adolescence and adulthood.

Goals weren’t personal; they were the family’s hopes, sacrifices, and legacy bundled into a GPA or job title. With little room for error and nontraditional attitudes, these children are often expected to follow family rules and expectations without any pushback or frustration.

RELATED: 11 Sad Ways Authoritarian Parents Create Submissive & Obedient White Collar Workers

Advertisement

7. You learned to code-switch before you even knew what that meant

Woman who code-switched often hugging her friend. oneinchpunch | Shutterstock.com

Many immigrant children feel pressured to "code-switch" — both between languages and behaviors — to maintain a sense of belonging and succeed in their lives, navigating between their families and other social settings. Children of immigrant parents learn to speak one way at home and a completely different way at school or work. Adapting one's personality was a matter of survival, not just a strategy. Especially from a young age, when they tend to shift between personalities and identities at home and in their outside lives, it can be a struggle to develop an independent identity and sense of internal stability.

It’s one of the signs you were raised by an immigrant parent that other people wouldn’t understand, because most U.S.-born parents have expectations, rules, mentalities, and needs that align with already existing societal constructs and norms.

RELATED: 11 Brilliant Things Working-Class Parents Teach Their Kids That Fancy Private Schools Never Will

Advertisement

8. Family always came first

Woman who knows family always comes first hugging her mom. Tint Media | Shutterstock.com

While it’s true that many older generations of U.S.-born baby boomers adopted strong family values in their households, it’s common for children of immigrants to feel the strongest pressure toward a family unit. Especially in the current world and American climate, your family is your roots, your deepest sense of belonging, and your community — and it’s not something to be taken lightly in immigrant families.

Like a study from the Institute for Family Studies suggests, most immigrant families in the U.S. are traditional in the sense that they’re often married-couple families that stay together, expect conventional routes to success from their kids, and uphold traditional values like having a stable job, getting married, and settling down with children. It’s these values that provide a sense of safety and security for immigrant parents, especially in the U.S., where many social institutions reward adherence to social norms and conformity to these established social constructs.

RELATED: 11 Things People Raised With Strong Family Values Do Differently As Adults

Advertisement

9. Education was non-negotiable

Man who knows that education is everything doing homework in a library. Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock.com

One of the signs you were raised by an immigrant parent that other people wouldn’t understand is their strong stance and expectations around academic achievement and education. Getting good grades wasn't a suggestion — it was the bare minimum.

According to a study from the Institute for Family Studies, most immigrant parents have high expectations for their children's educational attainment and success, which is part of the reason — alongside traditional family structures and parental income — that they tend to perform better than their U.S.-born classmates.

There’s a strong emphasis on education due to their traditional values — they believe that getting a good education, outperforming classmates, and being “the best” academically is the key to success, gaining admission into a reputable university, and landing the best high-paying job. It’s an expectation of success, but at its core, for many immigrant parents, it’s an expectation of stability.

RELATED: Your Parents Did A Great Job Raising You If You Have These 10 Values

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Dads — Ranked From Best To Worst
10 Phrases People Use When They Weren't Raised With Good Manners
Your Parents Did A GREAT Job Raising You If You Have These 11 Things In Your Home
How To Raise Great Kids Without Losing Your Mind

10. You've been a caregiver for most of your life

Woman who's a caregiver hugging her father. imtmphoto | Shutterstock.com

Even at an early age, many children from immigrant families become caregivers in their multigenerational households — not just in a literal sense for older generations in their homes, but also in a metaphorical sense, taking on the role of translator or mediator for their parents to the outside world.

In adulthood, many of these adult children still feel obligated to take on the emotional burden of caregiving for their parents, while other U.S.-born adults may outsource labor or hire services to care for their parents. Given their parents’ sacrifices and experiences with migration, it often feels like an obligation, especially in the face of their strong family values, to take on this role.

RELATED: 11 Things Adult Children Don’t Realize They Do To Hurt Their Parents Deeply

Advertisement

11. You feel guilty for chasing dreams that don't feel practical

Man who feels creative resentment and guilt looking at the camera. MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

Many immigrant parents pressure their children to follow traditional paths to success, pursuing stable careers in fields such as healthcare, law, or justice. They’re very rarely pushing their kids to pursue personal creative passions that are less stable, especially in the current economic climate across the nation.

If you grew up wanting to be an artist or pursue something unconventional, you probably heard: "How will that pay the bills?" Even now, success can still feel entangled with guilt. Adult children who struggle in educational contexts or feel more drawn to artistic pursuits may feel resentment toward their parents for imposing unrealistic expectations or even guilt for pursuing these interests later in life. It’s one of the signs you were raised by an immigrant parent that other people wouldn’t understand, but many people struggle with.

RELATED: 8 Tiny Creative Habits That Will Lead To Massive Life Success

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
11 Things That Make Gen Z Feel Proud But Seriously Embarrass Their Parents
Kids Who Grow Up In Non-Religious Homes May Actually Be More Generous, According To Research
7 Concrete Signs Your Parents Didn't Pay Enough Attention To You As A Child
Loading...