Narcissistic Daughters Almost Always Use 9 Phrases When Talking To Their Moms

Narcissists have an unreasonably high sense of importance. They think the world revolves around them. No one does things better than they do. They think everyone else’s opinions are wrong, and they’re the only ones who can call the shots. This makes them difficult to be around. Narcissistic people struggle to maintain relationships. They put themselves first and ignore everyone else.

Most parents love their children unconditionally, so you'd assume their children would return the sentiment. Sadly, people who deal with narcissism are blinded by their own needs. They may say specific things to their parents that cut deep. When mothers and daughters have complicated relationships, the rift can grow deeper and deeper. Daughters who say certain things to their mothers show how narcissistic they truly are.

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Narcissistic daughters say these phrases to their mom that truly hurts them

1. ‘It’s not about you’

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It’s interesting when someone says this to their mother because they think everything is about them. They want the spotlight on themselves. Sometimes, this happens when a mother criticizes her daughter's behavior. If she’s disappointed or upset, confronting her can turn into drama. Her daughter might claim it’s her life to live and no one else should have a say.

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Narcissists believe they do no wrong. They don’t learn from mistakes because they never admit to them. They don’t want to hear unwanted opinions and will become frustrated when someone else gets attention.

2. ‘Why do you keep talking?’

Listen, whether we want to admit it or not, talking to our moms can be annoying. Not all the time, of course, but when certain subjects come up, conversations can become frustrating. Most of us acknowledge what they’re saying and ask respectfully to end the conversation there. Narcissists, on the other hand, think they shouldn't have to listen to any conversation that doesn’t serve them. If their mom brings something up that bothers them, they’ll snap back and tell them to end the conversation there.

Narcissistic people are constantly defensive. If they’re talking to their mom and she’s giving them input, they shut it down. Often, they don’t care what they’re saying. They can easily lose their cool when the conversation isn’t giving them what they want.

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3. ‘After everything I’ve done for you?’

I would argue that no one does more for another person than a parent does for their child. Of course, not every parent is perfect, and some may struggle to show that love. Those who do, however, always put their kids first. They’d do whatever they could to provide for them, giving them everything they could want.

Many of us acknowledge the sacrifices our parents made for us. As we get older, we may try to pay it back. We feel like it’s the least we could do. Not everyone feels this way. Narcissistic manipulators often try to make people feel guilty when they don’t get what they want. Saying something like this can make their mothers feel guilty and back off. It’s a mind game they love to play.

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4. ‘Why would I care’

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When someone only cares about themselves, it’s hard to hide. When someone is sharing something they care about, a narcissistic person typically tunes it out. It’s exacerbated when a mother brings up her narcissistic daughter's behavior. Why would they care what their mom thinks? They don’t worry about how their actions affect others. They never think they do anything wrong in the first place.

This behavior is often compared to self-centeredness. However, there is a big difference between the two. If a daughter is truly narcissistic, she won't listen to anything her mom says and instead will shift the conversation back to themselves.

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5. ‘I am who I am’

This is a phrase someone uses when they have no desire to change. It doesn’t matter how often people share concerns about their behavior, even if their own parents are voicing this pain. Playing it off as if they’re wired and will always be that way is a cop out. They wiggle out of accountability. If you don’t like who they are, then you can walk out of their life.

Narcissistic people are confident in who they are. They feel they are more important than anyone else in the room. They are stubborn and will not change, no matter how much they’re hurting their mom.

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6. ‘You should be happy for me’

When something good happens to someone, most of us want to celebrate it. When a narcissist is happy about something, their attitude can be abrasive. Instead of sharing things politely, they demand that their parents feel the same way. It’s forceful because they crave validation. They expect their parents to drop everything and praise them. They’re the center of their own world, so it must be the same for everyone else.

The sad truth is their parents likely put their daughters before themselves. Even when they do everything they can, the entitlement of a narcissist can break down relationships. Most mothers want to be happy for their kids, even if they don’t exactly agree with what they’re excited about, but when they use control and guilt-tripping, it can be hard to be supportive.

7. ‘You’re imagining things’

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Narcissistic people are often manipulative. They will do whatever it takes to make themselves look better. This can cause them to use gaslighting tactics. They don’t want to hear what others have to say. Instead, they try to say nothing happened. Mind games are one of their best tricks. They get what they want, especially from their parents. If a narcissistic daughter is trying to convince her mom that nothing happened, it’s because she doesn’t want to admit to her bad behavior. She wants to convince her that it was in her head.

Gaslighting seriously impacts the person being manipulated. Mothers may not realize they are letting their daughters create the narrative because they are being told a false story.

8. ‘I’m only saying this because I care’

How many times has someone said something cruel to you but played it off as if they were trying to help? They’ll claim they’re being brutally honest, when in reality, they are being downright rude. There is a balance between wanting to help people and saying unhelpful and rude things. Narcissistic daughters can be overly critical of their mothers. They may share their blunt opinion and pretend it’s because they care.

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This type of daughter doesn’t understand other people’s feelings. She won’t sugarcoat her feelings. Sometimes, a narcissist doesn’t realize their words cause harm because they see it as the truth that needs to be shared.

9. ‘You’re way too sensitive’

Although they may try to hide it, narcissists do have feelings. However, that doesn’t mean they understand others. They can be so self-obsessed that they struggle to read the room. If their mother seems upset about something, they assume her feelings are no big deal. Their mom should get over it because there are more important things of concern. Notably, they want all eyes on themselves.

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Narcissistic people rarely grow emotionally. They stay stunted by their own perceptions. Daughters like this will ignore their mom’s feelings. They think she should get over it. She’s simply too sensitive.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.