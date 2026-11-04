If Your Mom & Dad Constantly Told You 7 Specific Things, You're Probably An Amazing Person Now

Amazing people become their incredible selves when they have empathetic, compassionate parents.

Parents like this empower their children to stay true to themselves while creating a safe space for them. When parents tell their kids certain things on a daily basis, they're raising kids who become good people.

Amazing people grew up with parents who constantly told them these things

1. 'No matter what, we're here'

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The best parents make their kids feel safe. They never attach their kids' self-worth to their achievements or whether or not they won something. They say "no matter what, we're here for you," and they mean it.

As adults, these are the kids who end up feeling secure in themselves. They're willing to take risks and are comfortable making mistakes. Over time, they grow into people who aren't afraid of messing up.

They were raised to base their self-worth on their journey and the effort, not the end result.

2. 'How do you think they feel?'

Some parents might overlook lessons in empathy by hyper-focusing on their child's feelings. They may even punish them for making bad decisions without teaching them how to make better ones.

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Instead of offering up questions like "How do you think they feel?" to remind kids to consider others, they put criticism center stage. But truly amazing people had parents who taught empathy.

They put a lot of effort into getting to know their children and offering them compassion, while showing kindness and grace to others for their kids to witness.

3. 'I hear you'

Feeling heard is the foundation of our relationships and social interactions as adults, but parents sometimes forget the power of listening to their own kids. They're so focused on other things that they don't check in with their kids. They end up unintentionally teaching their kids to people-please and hide their emotions.

But kind, attentive adults didn't just hear their parents say "I hear you." They felt it. Quality time nurtured belonging, and conversations felt safe because their parents put effort into being an active listener, instead of just pretending/=.

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4. 'I believe in you'

Instead of being the first people to solve their problems, good parents give their kids the chance to figure things out on their own. They're always in their corner, saying things like "I believe in you," but they build their child's confidence by allowing them to make mistakes.

As adults, they step out of their comfort zones and celebrate others. They challenge themselves and give grace because they had the same energy from their parents during the most formative years.

5. 'What can you do differently?'

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Kids who have a growth mindset early in life tend to be better at learning from mistakes than those who are punished for making them. They didn't learn to feel ashamed or hide their errors, and instead were actually supported with questions like "What can you do differently?" that helped them grow.

Now, as adults, they're more secure in themselves when they face challenges and are comfortable receiving feedback. At work and in their personal relationships, they can grow and evolve because they don't shut down when someone expresses a concern.

6. 'Let's talk about it'

Great parents don't avoid hard conversations or blame them for having emotions. They make their kids feel safe by being present, offering up phrases like "let's talk about it" when their kids have big emotions.

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These are the kids who become emotionally intelligent adults. They didn't have to resort to defense mechanisms or hide their emotions. Open communication was celebrated, and their adult relationships and self-esteem benefit from those experiences.

7. 'That sounds difficult'

Many parents can fall victim to the trap of unsolicited advice. Despite having good intentions, offering advice instead of supporting their kids' emotions is invalidating.

But when parents constantly tell their kids "that sounds difficult" or "I can understand that," it gives kids the chance to feel their emotions instead of pushing them down. They become emotionally stable, secure adults who can process how they feel.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.